Seanad referendum day coverage and poll.

Amid concerns around turnout possibly impacting the legitimacy of any decision, polling stations will open on friday across the country for the Seanad referendum.



There's a broadcasting moratorium from today on it, but the yes sides coordinator Richard Bruton described the Seanad as " an obsolete institution which has served the interests of the politicians much more than the citizens" with FFs Niall Collins confident that the gap has closed and that the FG argument around costing has been "blown out of the water".



The Yes side has been ahead in all polls, but the gap has been narrowing with many polled still to decide how (or whether) to vote. Of the 4 main parties, fg, labour and SF are in favour of abolishing the institute with only FF against it.



We'll update this through the next few days with any exit poll/estimates as well as any comments from those involved.



With the day finally here: how are you voting?