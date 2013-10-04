Seanad referendum day coverage and poll.

How are you voting in the Seanad referendum?

  • Yes to abolish

    Votes: 149 39.0%

  • No to keep

    Votes: 198 51.8%

  • I'm not voting

    Votes: 35 9.2%
  • Total voters
    382
  • Poll closed .
Amid concerns around turnout possibly impacting the legitimacy of any decision, polling stations will open on friday across the country for the Seanad referendum.

There's a broadcasting moratorium from today on it, but the yes sides coordinator Richard Bruton described the Seanad as " an obsolete institution which has served the interests of the politicians much more than the citizens" with FFs Niall Collins confident that the gap has closed and that the FG argument around costing has been "blown out of the water".

The Yes side has been ahead in all polls, but the gap has been narrowing with many polled still to decide how (or whether) to vote. Of the 4 main parties, fg, labour and SF are in favour of abolishing the institute with only FF against it.

We'll update this through the next few days with any exit poll/estimates as well as any comments from those involved.

With the day finally here: how are you voting?
 
The day has finally come when we can at last tell politicians we want them no more and for it to mean something and to achieve a real result.
 
There is an error in the post - it should be Friday not Saturday . Can you fix if please.
 
I too have voted early. Yes to both propositions.
 
Any pictures of nuns voting yet?

The declaration of yes voters on the Seanad should help posters out themselves as either (wannabe) insiders or (actual) idiots. Obviously anyone voting no to the court of appeal is just a loon. (But hey it's still a democracy, vote freely as your conscience dictates and intelligence allows).
 
in work today so got in at 7.15 to vote.

voted with great glee in my first and only seanad vote to get shot of it .

so it was a double yes from me.

on an aside for such an early time in the morning turnout was actually visable. mainly old people (50s plus) with one young fella.

five altogether.

i really wasnt expecting to see anyone as i reckon the turn out will be 34% or so and my area isnt exactly overflowing with seanad types :)
 
My feeling inside is to vote not to not abolish the Seanad, if Enda Kenny wants it gone then it must be a bad thing because that guy dosent do anything in the interest of the people of Ireland, and how he couldnt be bothered to appear on TV. Reform is what was needed and I dont get a vote on that.

Ive decided to protest and not bother to vote, I think its a scandal the choices being offered and like many others im not willing to cast my vote to the demands of Enda.
 
If you don't vote. Then you have waived your own right to bitch and moan.
 
Maybe, you should reconsider,Not voting ,as far as Enda thinks you do not exist by not voting,
 
Voting no and trusting FF to push their new found reform agenda.

lol

By the way; abolishing the Seanad is the greatest single bit of reform since the formation of the state. But you don't like Enda so that flavour of reform doesn't suit you.
 
Vote no to keep it and hope that reform will happen at some stage. By not voting you are possibly aiding it's abolition and allowing the constitution to be changed.

You're more likely to see reform by keeping it warts and all for the present.
 
You can't but as a Yes voter I think if you are not happy with the proposal in front of you then your only real option is to vote against it. I think it's a good proposal and will lead to real reform in the Dail where it matters.
 
You can't believe that.

Vote no and the whole lot of them will revert to torpor and the Seanad will remain untouched and not reformed for another century.
 
Is there any nuns left, haven't seen one for years.
 
Choosing not to vote is a right.

For the first time I'm not going to bother vote as I really couldn't care less about politicians or the broken political system in Ireland.
 
