lostexpectation
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2006
- Messages
- 14,189
- Website
- dublinstreams.blogspot.com
4 years on from the referendum and after the Manning Group report https://www.taoiseach.gov.ie/eng/News/Government_Press_Releases/Working_group_on_Seanad_Reform_.html and FG/FF blocked a Seanad Reform bill https://www.oireachtas.ie/viewdoc.asp?DocID=33177&&CatID=59
we get Seanad Reform Implementation Group who are meant to come up with a bill that they all can agree on (that doesn't require constitutional change)
so dominated by parties who have prevented change
we get Seanad Reform Implementation Group who are meant to come up with a bill that they all can agree on (that doesn't require constitutional change)
Seanad Reform Implementation Group Members.docx
Senator Michael McDowell S.C. Chair
Senator Gabrielle McFadden
Senator Jerry Buttimer
Senator Paddy Burke
Senator Maria Byrne
Noel Rock TD
Fergus O'Dowd TD
Peter Burke TD
Jack Chambers TD
Senator Ned O'Sullivan
Thomas Byrne TD
Shane Cassells T.D.
Fiona O'Loughlin T.D.
Mary Butler T.D.
Senator Ivana Bacik
Tommy Broughan T.D.
Senator Alice Mary Higgins
Senator Fintan Warfield
Senator Paul Gavan
Shane Ross TD
Senator Grace O'Sullivan
Noel Grealish TD
|7
|FG
|6
|FF
|5
|IND
|2
|SF
|1
|LP
|1
|GP
so dominated by parties who have prevented change