Seanad Reform Implementation Group

lostexpectation

4 years on from the referendum and after the Manning Group report https://www.taoiseach.gov.ie/eng/News/Government_Press_Releases/Working_group_on_Seanad_Reform_.html and FG/FF blocked a Seanad Reform bill https://www.oireachtas.ie/viewdoc.asp?DocID=33177&&CatID=59
we get Seanad Reform Implementation Group who are meant to come up with a bill that they all can agree on (that doesn't require constitutional change)
Seanad Reform Implementation Group Members.docx
Senator Michael McDowell S.C. Chair
Senator Gabrielle McFadden
Senator Jerry Buttimer
Senator Paddy Burke
Senator Maria Byrne
Noel Rock TD
Fergus O'Dowd TD
Peter Burke TD
Jack Chambers TD
Senator Ned O'Sullivan
Thomas Byrne TD
Shane Cassells T.D.
Fiona O'Loughlin T.D.
Mary Butler T.D.
Senator Ivana Bacik
Tommy Broughan T.D.
Senator Alice Mary Higgins
Senator Fintan Warfield
Senator Paul Gavan
Shane Ross TD
Senator Grace O'Sullivan
Noel Grealish TD
7FG
6FF
5IND
2SF
1LP
1GP

so dominated by parties who have prevented change
 


aghh.. we had a chance to get rid of this dumpster fire and we blew it. It won't be reformed.

It'll just be a dumping ground for failed politicians and a vehicle for dispensing political largesse as always.
 
Politics matters

flavirostris said:
aghh.. we had a chance to get rid of this dumpster fire and we blew it. It won't be reformed.

It'll just be a dumping ground for failed politicians and a vehicle for dispensing political largesse as always.
Can we get rid of the elitist NUI voting system of the Seanad?

It' disgraceful that such a policy is tolerated in 2018.
 
Gin Soaked

flavirostris said:
aghh.. we had a chance to get rid of this dumpster fire and we blew it. It won't be reformed.

It'll just be a dumping ground for failed politicians and a vehicle for dispensing political largesse as always.
The first thing that needs to be done is to reform the laughable panels. And get rid of what you describe above.

This takes imagination. One option could be to extend the election to the electorate. Inna more direct manner. Similar premise to the Panels as they are now, but more directly elected.

Trade union members (actual workers rather than union organisers) have a postal vote on the Labour panel.

A health panel for doctors and nurses as above

Education panel: teachers and lecturers. Ditch the University seats.

Industry panel: leave that to IBEC and the SFA to appoint delegates

Agriculture: IFA members

Then add a panel for minorities and disadvantaged people. That could be done in a similar way to the industry panel. Let the quangos appoint delegates, 2 for unemployed, 2 for travellers, 2 for asylum seekers, 2 for Disabled.

Then leave the Taoiseachs appointees as they are.

The panels may be bigger, whatever, but that is the gist of one solution.
 
flavirostris said:
aghh.. we had a chance to get rid of this dumpster fire and we blew it. It won't be reformed.

It'll just be a dumping ground for failed politicians and a vehicle for dispensing political largesse as always.
the Manning report recommended changing it to half directly elected but the Taoiseach etc isn't took keen on even that it.
 
lostexpectation said:
the Amming report recommended changing it to half directly elected but the Taoiseach etc isn't took keen on it
There's similar debates going on in the UK re. the House of Lords, which is another vehicle for cronyism. Basically stuffed with friends of Cameron & Blair and unreflective of the rest of the country on Brexit.
 
Gin Soaked said:
The first thing that needs to be done is to reform the laughable panels. And get rid of what you describe above.

This takes imagination. One option could be to extend the election to the electorate. Inna more direct manner. Similar premise to the Panels as they are now, but more directly elected.

Trade union members (actual workers rather than union organisers) have a postal vote on the Labour panel.

A health panel for doctors and nurses as above

Education panel: teachers and lecturers. Ditch the University seats.

Industry panel: leave that to IBEC and the SFA to appoint delegates

Agriculture: IFA members

Then add a panel for minorities and disadvantaged people. That could be done in a similar way to the industry panel. Let the quangos appoint delegates, 2 for unemployed, 2 for travellers, 2 for asylum seekers, 2 for Disabled.

Then leave the Taoiseachs appointees as they are.

The panels may be bigger, whatever, but that is the gist of one solution.
they could facilitate more ngos to sign up and nominate more diverse people, the panels are in the consitution and harder to officially change.
 
The seanad also needs to be given a specific role as well. At present, it basically has no function, when have you heard of laws being held up or substantially challenged/changed due to the seanad? It is an incredibly weak institution as is that is supposed to monitor the dail, but it cannot use any meaningful powers to effect change on the dail. Give a unique and specific role and the appropriate powers to carry out its duties.
 
arsenal said:
The seanad also needs to be given a specific role as well. At present, it basically has no function, when have you heard of laws being held up or substantially challenged/changed due to the seanad? It is an incredibly weak institution as is that is supposed to monitor the dail, but it cannot use any meaningful powers to effect change on the dail. Give a unique and specific role and the appropriate powers to carry out its duties.
its role is legisative review, check out the work by Alice Higgins on the Data protection bill
 
I regret voting to retain the Seanad. I should have known better.
 
lostexpectation said:
they could facilitate more ngos to sign up and nominate more diverse people, the panels are in the consitution and harder to officially change.
It only needs a referendum...

And some imagination so as not to be too restrictive. As it stands, it is a farce.
 
They still have not implemented the will of the people from the 1979 referendum that allowed the govt to expand the number of universities former and current students of which would be allowed vote. We do NOT need ANOTHER Seanad working group. There has been one already in 2014. :roll:

.....Ultimately, the NUI was not disbanded, nor was any alteration made to the electorate of the six university seats.

The Fine Gael–Labour government returned after the 2011 election proposed to abolish the Seanad in its entirety. After the proposal was rejected by referendum in 2013, the government agreed instead to consider reforming the Seanad. In February 2014, it published a draft Seanad Electoral (University Members) (Amendment) Bill, which would create a single six-seat constituency in which anyone with a degree-level qualification from a recognised institution would be eligible to vote.[5] In 2015, the Working Group on Seanad Reform appointed by the government issued its report, which endorsed the 2014 bill but also recommended that 30 of the 43 Vocational Panel senators should be directly elected, and that university graduate voters would have to choose between voting in the university constituency or one of the five panel constituencies.[6]

The Fine Gael-led government returned after the 2016 election made implementing the 2015 report a priority.[7] Simon Coveney, answering a Dáil question in July 2016 as Minister for Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government, said implementation of the 1979 amendment would be "further considered in the context of [the 2015 report] … and having regard to the work of the last government on [the 2014 draft bill].[8]

In February 2018, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar proposed to establish an Oireachtas special committee to meet for eight months and "develop specific proposals to legislate" implementation of the 2015 report; he added, "The university panels should be retained as recommended. They have served us well, although they should be reformed to implement the result of the 1979 referendum and open up the franchise to graduates of all higher level institutions of education."[9]

See also..
Mercurial said:
I regret voting to retain the Seanad. I should have known better.
surely you see a constitution as a very long term thing and would give the the Seanad more then 4 years to reform
 
Gin Soaked said:
It only needs a referendum...

And some imagination so as not to be too restrictive. As it stands, it is a farce.
don't think it s needs referendum to get similar result to what you want
 
