Second Election 2020

So if all the talk of coalitions come to nothing and we face a second election. What lessons have each of the parties learnt and what changes would they make for second election.



A lot will be decided on the mood of the nation as who caused the second election.



FF



Fianna Fail will have to cull tickets but I suspect changes will be made and I could see them attacking some of the rural SF TD's by placing a close by Councillor on the ticket to try to stifle the SF first preference votes on a geographical basis . Also I suspect a few high profile parachute candidates from the world of sport and entertainment to be added or high profile independent Councillors being approached to beef up ticket. Also I feel a few of Sinn Fein's clothes will be stolen and would expect a more robust pragmatic approach to housing and health in a new manifesto. FF problem will be it will still be lead by Micheal Martin in any quick rerun.



FG



Similar to FF they will look at the tickets and see where they can stem the tide. They may go for a more explicit right wing tax cutting manifesto and aggressively target middle class Dublin voters. Look for them to target a second seat in DBS, DL and Fingal at the expense of FF and Labour. They will run on a red scare,stop SF election. They will seek to move the economy and Brexit centre stage again. It failed this time but may be more effective now people can see SF and left could possibly form a government after 2nd election.



SF



They are riding high. This time last year people expected them to lose seats instead of pick them up. In 3 months how do the electoral feel ? They will run additional candidates to hoover up the SPBP seats and other soft left seats. Now that SF have won people will see its not a wasted vote so might pick up a few extra seats but they will be cautious of not over extending itself. Expect their manifesto to be much more thoroughly looked through and any nutty ideas pointed out as they could be leading the next government. Election will suit them as Mary Lou will be treated as potential next Taoiseach and they will get more coverage due to their increased size. A lot more questions will be asked about their coalition partners and red lines. SF have played the long game well and always talked of building incrementally. I would expect a lot more focus on its policies than the IRA the next time but the Sindo will happily throw shite all day long but it doesn't stick anymore although expect lots of use of the Dessie Ellis/ David Cullinane victory celebrations in coverage.



Labour



Labour is doomed and it might lose even more seats in the next election. Ged Nash will have a FF target on his back, Aodhan will have a second SFer for company, None of their seats seem safe bar Howlin and FF will surely run a wexford town candidate to join Browne and Byrne. Duncan Smith will have Dean Mulligan breathing down his neck in Fingal. A party that does not want a second election desperately.



Green Party



A good result to get 12 seats. I expect a FG attack in Dublin on its middle class supporters. They should hold around the same maybe replace Healy in DBN and get a seat. Their vote is a fickle one.



Soc Dems



A good election and picking up strong transfers along the line helped by strong SF surplus votes. Seemed a better option for left wing transfers than Labour. They won a lot of last seats can their luck hold again ?



SPBP



They will claim they don't need to be in the Dáil to carry on the struggle but if they are not in the Dáil then you wont see much of them on TV in the coming years. A lot of them owe their seats to strong SF transfers which might not be available with a second SF candidate looking at Dublin South Central or Cork North Central in particular. Some of them have a visceral hatred of SF as not left enough but how do they temper that to keep getting SF transfers?



Independents



Its a mixed bag established ones should hold on again but newer ones such as Shanahan in Waterford, O'Donoghue in Limerick County, Berry in Kildare South will have large targets on their backs.





A second election would be fascinating and no two elections ever run the same. Who would of said in January that the pension issue would be huge and no one cared anything about Brexit !