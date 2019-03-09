Secret Grand Jury pressuring Chelsea Manning in indictment of Julian Assange

Our silence is shameful

9 March 2019

The DoJ’s persecution of Manning is simply judicial cruelty. It deserves our full attention.​

​

....​

​

Only someone blinkered by the minutiae of legal procedure – which technically allows such incarcerations to compel testimony – could fail to see the staggering injustice at play here. Manning is being persecuted needlessly for failing to play a part in a show trial to a Grand Jury which does not need her testimony.​

​

....​

​

If the US wants to prosecute Assange, they do not need Chelsea Manning’s testimony to attempt it. They have her electronic chat logs with Adrian Lamo, the so-called journalist who turned her in to the authorities. They have their own records from that investigation. They have her extensive testimony from her 2013 court martial. They have the evidence of a WikiLeaks volunteer close to Assange who became a paid FBI informant. Thanks to the running habit of WikiLeaks sources to end up caught by authorities, they even have records of Assange working with hackers in 2012 to connect to a server being operated by the FBI.​

​

​

The whole prosecution is a dangerous one

Indeed, that’s the exact view that the Department of Justice and its then-Attorney General Eric Holder took when this prosecution was last active: seeing no way to prosecute Assange without opening the door to prosecute the Guardian, the New York Times, and others involved in publishing the Manning leaks, the prosecution was shuttered. The threat to the freedom of the press – protected by the constitution itself – was too great.​

​

Starry

Assange is an egotist, but he get things done.