Breaking...
Secret Grand Jury pressuring Chelsea Manning in indictment of Julian Assange
Chelsea Manning jailed for defying court
A Virginia judge ordered her taken into custody until the grand jury's work is finished or she decides to testify.
Manning said she shared everything she knows during her court-martial.
Manning was found guilty in 2013 of charges including espionage for leaking secret military files to Wikileaks, but her sentence was commuted.
Manning, 31, told US District Judge Claude Hilton that she would "accept whatever you bring upon me", but would not testify, the Associated Press reported.
....
US prosecutors have been investigating Wikileaks for years, and in November prosecutors inadvertently revealed possible charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, in court documents from a separate case.
On Friday, Manning said in a statement: "I will not comply with this, or any other grand jury."
"Imprisoning me for my refusal to answer questions only subjects me to additional punishment for my repeatedly-stated ethical objections to the grand jury system."
Chelsea provided the following statement here ~
