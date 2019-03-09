Secret Grand Jury pressuring Chelsea Manning in indictment of Julian Assange

Breaking...

Secret Grand Jury pressuring Chelsea Manning in indictment of Julian Assange


Chelsea Manning jailed for defying court



A Virginia judge ordered her taken into custody until the grand jury's work is finished or she decides to testify.

Manning said she shared everything she knows during her court-martial.

Manning was found guilty in 2013 of charges including espionage for leaking secret military files to Wikileaks, but her sentence was commuted.

Manning, 31, told US District Judge Claude Hilton that she would "accept whatever you bring upon me", but would not testify, the Associated Press reported.

....

US prosecutors have been investigating Wikileaks for years, and in November prosecutors inadvertently revealed possible charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, in court documents from a separate case.

On Friday, Manning said in a statement: "I will not comply with this, or any other grand jury."

"Imprisoning me for my refusal to answer questions only subjects me to additional punishment for my repeatedly-stated ethical objections to the grand jury system."



Chelsea provided the following statement here ~

Twitter. It's what's happening. /xychelsea/status/1104094170950578177
 


It could go to the Supreme Court. Transgender heroine Chelsea sacrifices most of her adult life in prison to do the right thing by the rest of us. Chelsea stands on the Bill of Rights in Julian Assange's Secret Grand Jury.
 
"US district judge Claude Hilton held Manning in contempt of court and ordered her jailed on Friday after a brief hearing in Alexandria, Virginia"


Fri 8 Mar 2019 16.00 GMT Last modified on Fri 8 Mar 2019 23.50 GMT

Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify to grand jury in WikiLeaks case

Erin Durkin in New York and agencies




Her lawyer, Moira Meltzer-Cohen, called jailing Manning an act of cruelty. She argued Manning’s one-bedroom apartment would be sufficient confinement.

….

In a statement before Friday’s hearing, she said she invoked her first, fourth and sixth amendment protections when she appeared before the grand jury in Alexandria on Wednesday. She said she already answered every substantive question during her 2013 court-martial, and was prepared to face the consequences of refusing to answer again.

….

“This is America, 2019: A secret trial against a source for refusing to testify against a journalist,” WikiLeaks tweeted on Thursday in response to news of that Manning was facing a contempt hearing. Most of the hearing was held behind closed doors, but the court was open to the public for the ruling.
 
FYI


Fourth Amendment - U.S. Constitution

Fourth Amendment - U.S. Constitution - FindLaw


The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.



Sixth Amendment - U.S. Constitution

Sixth Amendment - U.S. Constitution - FindLaw


In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.
 
This isn't military, but Chelsea has previously endured cruel and unusual punishment. Chelsea was made in solitary to sleep naked in a cold cell. The excuse was Chelsea would use a blanket to commit suicide.
 
You can't view this thread unless you are logged-in. Is this a problem with the site at the moment?
 
Press Release

Fight for the Future calls for immediate release of Chelsea Manning


Posted 16:39 EST on March 8, 2019


Fight for the Future calls for immediate release of Chelsea Manning


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 8, 2019


Contact: Evan Greer, 978-852-6457, press@fightforthefuture.org


Whistleblower has been jailed for principled opposition to secretive Grand Jury process​
Whistleblower and human rights advocate Chelsea Manning has just been thrown back in prison for mounting a principled opposition to testifying before a Grand Jury. Digital rights group Fight for the Future, which has long supported Chelsea and led many campaigns demanding her release from prison, issued the following statement, which can be attributed to Deputy Director, Evan Greer (pronouns: she/her):​


“Chelsea Manning is a brave, kind, and principled person who has suffered immensely at the hands of the US government simply for speaking out and standing up for human rights. We unequivocally condemn the decision to jail her for continuing to stand on her convictions and mounting a principled opposition to testifying before a Grand Jury.
Grand Juries have frequently been used as secretive tools to punish, harass, and entrap activists. There is a long and important history of resisting these acts of government overreach. Chelsea is one of the most principled people I have ever met. Punishing her with more prison time is not going to change her decision –– it will simply cause her more unnecessary suffering.​

Officials must reverse this decision and release Chelsea Manning immediately.”​


Fight for the Future encourages journalists and supporters to follow @ResistsChelsea and @xychelsea for updates. See Chelsea’s official statement here.
Chelsea Manning’s Support Committee: Manning’s Detention for Refusal to Provide Grand Jury Testimony is Pointless, Punitive, and Cruel
 
Chelsea is in contempt of court. They would have to raise some kind of unlawful imprisonment case in a higher court. I can't say more than that.
 
This is one of the most important cases of the 21st Century.

I am unsure how the 6th Amendment applies to Chelsea's case. If they hold and torture Chelsea Manning, maybe they think they can get Assange to turn himself in to free her. He did state that. They are fighting dirty.




Sixth Amendment - U.S. Constitution

Sixth Amendment - U.S. Constitution - FindLaw

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.​
 
Freedom of the Press


New Statesman America


'Chelsea Manning is in jail. Our silence is shameful'


9 March 2019

Chelsea Manning is in jail. Our silence is shameful

By James Ball


The DoJ’s persecution of Manning is simply judicial cruelty. It deserves our full attention.​
....​
Only someone blinkered by the minutiae of legal procedure – which technically allows such incarcerations to compel testimony – could fail to see the staggering injustice at play here. Manning is being persecuted needlessly for failing to play a part in a show trial to a Grand Jury which does not need her testimony.​
....​
If the US wants to prosecute Assange, they do not need Chelsea Manning’s testimony to attempt it. They have her electronic chat logs with Adrian Lamo, the so-called journalist who turned her in to the authorities. They have their own records from that investigation. They have her extensive testimony from her 2013 court martial. They have the evidence of a WikiLeaks volunteer close to Assange who became a paid FBI informant. Thanks to the running habit of WikiLeaks sources to end up caught by authorities, they even have records of Assange working with hackers in 2012 to connect to a server being operated by the FBI.​
The whole prosecution is a dangerous one:

Indeed, that’s the exact view that the Department of Justice and its then-Attorney General Eric Holder took when this prosecution was last active: seeing no way to prosecute Assange without opening the door to prosecute the Guardian, the New York Times, and others involved in publishing the Manning leaks, the prosecution was shuttered. The threat to the freedom of the press – protected by the constitution itself – was too great.​

Starry:

Assange is an egotist, but he get things done.
 
P

What I want to know is:

(1) What is going to happen to Julian's cat, who has been his cellmate throughout the long years of his voluntary confinement in the Embassy?

(2) Will Pamela Anderson sacrifice herself to some goon to protect Julian? And will there be a video?
 
Ecuador removes official close to Assange


www.sbs.com.au

Ecuador removes official close to Assange

An official in Ecuador's London embassy who is close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been removed, Foreign Minister Jose Valencia says.
www.sbs.com.au www.sbs.com.au


Foreign Minister Jose Valencia has told Democracia radio in Quito the civil servant "worked in a very close way" with Assange.


"FULL DOC: Never seen before Assange court testimony sheds fresh light on US-backed Ecuadorian expulsion plans Transcript JA Ecuador Court Intervention | Julian Assange | Government Information

— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 7, 2019


www.scribd.com

Transcript JA Ecuador Court Intervention | Julian Assange | Government

Oct 29 2018

Oct 29 2018
www.scribd.com www.scribd.com

Transcript JA Ecuador Court Intervention

Uploaded by Anonymous Cf4jDCM

Oct 29 2018


Starry: A reminder why US want Julian Assange ~

You have to sign in to watch below video




Collateral Murder - Wikileaks - Iraq

sunshinepress
Published on Apr 3, 2010
Wikileaks has obtained and decrypted this previously unreleased video footage from a US Apache helicopter in 2007. It shows Reuters journalist Namir Noor-Eldeen, driver Saeed Chmagh, and several others as the Apache shoots and kills them in a public square in Eastern Baghdad. They are apparently assumed to be insurgents. After the initial shooting, an unarmed group of adults and children in a minivan arrives on the scene and attempts to transport the wounded. They are fired upon as well. The official statement on this incident initially listed all adults as insurgents and claimed the US military did not know how the deaths ocurred. Wikileaks released this video with transcripts and a package of supporting documents on April 5th 2010 on Collateral Murder
Click to expand...

*Warning* Footage may be distressing to viewers

Here's the full video (no need to sign in)

 
JULIAN ASSANGE is involved in a “new wholly unexpected criminal case”, according to an email from WikiLeaks

PUBLISHED: 01:35, Wed, Apr 10, 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35, Wed, Apr 10, 2019

www.express.co.uk

Julian Assange embroiled in ‘new wholly UNEXPECTED criminal case’ says WikiLeaks email

JULIAN ASSANGE is involved in a “new wholly unexpected criminal case”, according to an email from WikiLeaks.
www.express.co.uk www.express.co.uk

By Abbie Llewelyn


The organisation said they will be holding a press briefing at 11am BST today to give further details. Mr Assange has been inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for nearly seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden and the US. The email said: “WikiLeaks will be holding a press briefing about a new, wholly unexpected, criminal case involving Julian Assange escalating current tensions."
Click to expand...
 
Julian Assange 'further arrested' on behalf of the US after extradition request, police say – live updates

Thu 11 Apr 2019 22.38 AEST First published on Thu 11 Apr 2019 19.50 AEST


www.theguardian.com

Assange arrest: Trump claims to 'know nothing about WikiLeaks' despite past praise – as it happened

The US president says WikiLeaks is ‘not my thing’, despite frequently applauding the organization during 2016 campaign
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Matthew Weaver


Damien Gayle

A scuffle broke out outside the Ecuadorian embassy between embassy security and a reporter from Chile’s el Ciudadano who tried to challenge the ambassador as he was taken into a car.​
Patricio Mary, the reporter, said he had wanted to ask ambassador, Jaime Martín, about promises he had made to respect Assange’s asylum.​
“Ecuadorian police pushed me and tried to fight with me,” he said. “We started shouting traitor and liar because when I interviewed him two days ago he told me there was no change with the position of Julian Assange and that the government of Lenín Moreno will respect international law.”​
He said the Ecuadorians had breached their own sovereignty by inviting British police into their embassy. It was symbolic of the way the Ecuadorian government had treated journalists in their own country, where Moreno had shut down opposing newspapers and betrayed an incipient socialist revolution, he said.​



Vikram Dodd

The Home Office has confirmed the US request for Assange’s extradition is for an alleged “computer-related offence”.​
A Home Office spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Julian Assange was arrested in relation to a provisional extradition request from the United States of America.​
“He is accused in the United States of America computer-related offences.”​


^^^ They are making this sh*t up. Some are speculating the US are extraditing Assange on espionage charges.
 
Can you imagine the faux outrage from the usual Red Tories if such a journalist was arrested in this manner in Russia or Tehran

But hey its ok when "the west" does it ...such blatant hypocrisy
 
edition.cnn.com

Julian Assange arrested in London: Live updates

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Get live updates here.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com

32 min ago

BREAKING: Assange arrested "on behalf of United States"

UK police confirmed Thursday that Assange has been arrested "on behalf of the United States authorities" who are seeking his extradition.

He was initially arrested this morning for skipping out on a UK arrest warrant issued in 2012; once he arrived at the police station this morning, he was then "further" arrested under an extradition request by the US.

Here's the full police statement:

Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been further arrested on behalf of the United States authorities, at 10:53hrs after his arrival at a central London police station. This is an extradition warrant under Section 73 of the Extradition Act. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as possible.​
 
WikiLeaks‏Verified account @wikileaks 49m49 minutes ago


Assange has been arrested in relation to a US extradition request for "conspiracy with Chelsea Manning" for publishing Iraq War Logs, Cablegate, Afghan War Logs, precisely the persecution for which he was granted asylum under the 1951 Refugee Convention in 2012. @unhumanrights



WikiLeaks‏Verified account @wikileaks 1h1 hour ago

Julian Assange will be taken to Westminster Magistrates court this afternoon. He has been arrested under a US extradition warrant for conspiracy with @xychelsea for publishing classified information revealing war crimes in 2010.
 
