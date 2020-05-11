Senate Elections (2020 edition)

Rarely polled MaineSusan Collins trailing by 9%The polling company Victory Geek have an asterisk, but I cannot see anything online that they are either GOP or Dem affiliatedDems are definitely now looking at two very likely flips in Colorado and Arizona, a fairly likely flip in Maine, a better than 50% shot in North Carolina, very much alive in both Georgia contests and Montana, with the very divisive Kris Kobach even giving them a shot in KansasOutside shots in Texas and Kentucky with maybe even a sniff in Sth Carolina developingBut realistically we should not even be discussing these last three (or Kansas for that matter)I actually think lose Senate but Trump somehow scrapping home in presidential would be a monumental catastrophe for GOPHe and his family would then completely own the party and dissent would be non existent and a Don junior run in 2024 almost inevitableHolding senate and Trump comfortably beaten would give GOP enough leverage to run him and his family out of town and rebuildMidterms are likely to be a tough one if a Biden presidencyThe huge enthusiasm reflected in stock market that 2021 will boom, looks to me to be lunacy