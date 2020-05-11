Senate Elections (2020 edition)

Dame_Enda
The outcome of the midterms, while less interesting than the presidential elections, is nonetheless crucial in particular for the passage of the potential US-UK trade agreement, and in the case of the Senate elections, the future of the Supreme Court. This thread provides an opportunity to discuss this matter.
North Carolina:
Tillis (R) 41%
Cunningham (D) 40%
South Carolina:
Graham (R-inc): 42%
Harrison (D) 42%
Michigan:
Peters (D) 46%
James (R) 36%
Arizona:
Kelly 50%
McSally 44%
