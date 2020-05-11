Senate Elections (2020 edition)

The outcome of the midterms, while less interesting than the presidential elections, is nonetheless crucial in particular for the passage of the potential US-UK trade agreement, and in the case of the Senate elections, the future of the Supreme Court. This thread provides an opportunity to discuss this matter.

www.realclearpolitics.com

RealClearPolitics - 2020 - Senate Election Polls

Senate Election Polls
www.realclearpolitics.com www.realclearpolitics.com

North Carolina:
Tillis (R) 41%
Cunningham (D) 40%

South Carolina:
Graham (R-inc): 42%
Harrison (D) 42%

Michigan:
Peters (D) 46%
James (R) 36%

Arizona:
Kelly 50%
McSally 44%
 


Could you maybe put in bold type which is the incumbent party in each case?
 
The edit button isn't working for me on the US section for some reason.

Michigan is a currently held by a Democratic senator in the seat up for election this year. The other 3 are Republican, but Marty McSally was appointed by Republican governor Doug Ducey and was never elected to the Senate. In fact she was defeated when running for former Senator Jon Kyl's Senate seat (the other Arizona seat), against Kirsten Synema.
 
The edit button isn't working for me on the US section for some reason.

Michigan is a currently held by a Democratic senator in the seat up for election this year. The other 3 are Republican, but Marty McSally was appointed by Republican governor Doug Ducey and was never elected to the Senate. In fact she was defeated when running for former Senator Jon Kyl's Senate seat (the other Arizona seat), against Kirsten Synema.
Thanks for setting this up for us nerdy types, just one tiny nerdy detail. The Arizona senator who is was appointed to sit out John McCain's seat is Martha McSally, not Marty. I'd blame predictive text myself...
 
Thanks for setting this up for us nerdy types, just one tiny nerdy detail. The Arizona senator who is was appointed to sit out John McCain's seat is Martha McSally, not Marty. I'd blame predictive text myself...
I would also add that the Arizona senate seat is only for two years, to fill out the last portion of the seat John McCain won in 2016, and will be up again for the full six year term in 2022.
 
Lindsay Graham losing his gig would be most salubrious
 
Rarely polled Maine
Susan Collins trailing by 9%

The polling company Victory Geek have an asterisk, but I cannot see anything online that they are either GOP or Dem affiliated

Dems are definitely now looking at two very likely flips in Colorado and Arizona, a fairly likely flip in Maine, a better than 50% shot in North Carolina, very much alive in both Georgia contests and Montana, with the very divisive Kris Kobach even giving them a shot in Kansas
Outside shots in Texas and Kentucky with maybe even a sniff in Sth Carolina developing
But realistically we should not even be discussing these last three (or Kansas for that matter)

I actually think lose Senate but Trump somehow scrapping home in presidential would be a monumental catastrophe for GOP
He and his family would then completely own the party and dissent would be non existent and a Don junior run in 2024 almost inevitable
Holding senate and Trump comfortably beaten would give GOP enough leverage to run him and his family out of town and rebuild
Midterms are likely to be a tough one if a Biden presidency
The huge enthusiasm reflected in stock market that 2021 will boom, looks to me to be lunacy
 
Rumours from.the twitterati about another closeted gay Republican senator who hypocritically supports homophobia in public. Could it swing a senate race?
 
This is where I found the twitter gossip about him.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1268672970265964547
As much as I dislike the senator he is trying to out (he has twice used his initials), I doubt that senator given his huge national profile is dumb enough or reckless enough to repeatedly hire gay porn stars for sex and imagine he could get away with it long term.
That's doomed to end in certain public exposure

I'll believe this has legs when a major outlet runs with it, but not before.
 
As much as I dislike the senator he is trying to out (he has twice used his initials), I doubt that senator given his huge national profile is dumb enough or reckless enough to repeatedly hire gay porn stars for sex and imagine he could get away with it long term.
That's doomed to end in certain public exposure

I'll believe this has legs when a major outlet runs with it, but not before.
I'd take it with a large pinch of salt as well, but one of the claims is that the senator in question had the sex workers in question sign NDAs in advance - something he learned from Trump? - and this possibly lured him into a sense of security.
 
