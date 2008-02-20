Serbia, Yugoslavia and all that...

seabhcan said: And even though Serbia handed milosevic over, and the government has changed several times since by democratic means, they are still the same evil serbians as 10 years ago. Click to expand...

Serbia is no longer ruled by Milosovic, but Kostunica who replaced him is no less a nationalist that Milosovic was. Neither were Kostunicas supporters like Vuk Dreskovic, who in fact was even more radical. Milosovic was removed by the Serbian people because of corruption, not any war he fought or idiology he advanced.Another factor in Milosovics removal was that the nationalist element, personified by people like Vuk Draskovic, accused Milosovic ofto support Serbians in wars in Bosnia and elsewhere. This is true, as Milosovic was only interested in using the nationalist agenda to cement his domestic power. As long as there was war, he had an excuse to maintain his iron grip on Serbia. How else was the war allowed to go on so long when Serbia had such superiority?Ironically I believe that the turning point for Milosivic was not Operation Storm or the election that ousted him. But the deal he made and broke with the then Croatian President Tudjman. Agreeing to divide Bosnia between them Bosnia Croats launched into a war against the Bosnian government. They jumped first, but Serbia did not move. Milosovic sat by and watched as the ARBiH thrashed the life out of the Bosnian Croats. Tudjman, who had regular force in Hertzgovina, did not move them to the front and while Serbia held back on the deal. The effect was to prolong the war for Bsonian Serbs, when the chance of total victory was spurned. This in my opinion sowed the seeds of Milosovces pownfall at the hands of nationalists that up till then he counted on for support.He wasto the Hague, because short of killing him and making him a matyr, what were his rival Serbian nationalists going to do with him? Karadic and Mladic are still at large and it is a mark of the remaining strong nationalist ethos that still drives Serbia that they are unlikely to see the Hague any time soon. Milosovic being sent to the Hague was a poltical move to defuse inter-nationalist tensions in Serbia. If it was anything more noble Karadic and Mladic would be there now.But your point about Serbia being a democracy is valid, but not for the reason you think. As I have said in another thread, 52% of Serbs voted for change. But I believe like the other 48% they voted for their choice out of fear, just fear of differant things. The term 'collective punishment' is bandied about with regard to the Wests treatment of Serbia. But that loaded term implies a people being punished for things done in their name and against their will or a sizable minority who are not responsible. None of those suggestions are valid. Serbias' democratic process continues to be held hostage to fear of Serbias own making. Serbia has and continues to act out of fear born out of the willful distortion of its own history, rather than hope. Which is sad. But there may be hope.