SF made History - are SF now History? - Huge drop in support registered in latest Poll!

Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
SF made History - are SF now History? - Huge drop in support registered in latest Poll!


Mary Lou must be a very worried woman this evening as this Bombshell lands on her lap just days before Christmas!

A new opinion poll suggests a drop in support for Sinn Féin and slight increases in support for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.
The Behaviour & Attitudes poll conducted for tomorrow's Sunday Times shows Sinn Féin down six points compared to last month to 17%.
Drop in support for Sinn FÃ©in, opinion poll suggests


The woman has been a Disaster in her brief Reign as Queen of the Party


As José Mourinho could tell her

- you either put balls in the back of the Net

- or they take them off you and give them to someone else...:confused2:

Will she see the end of 2019 I wonder

- or will the Council pick someone else to run the show?
 


D

devoutcapitalist

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 26, 2013
Messages
16,437
Sunday Times opinion polls also tend to overestimate support for Sinn Fein, the REDC Polls for the Sunday Business post tends to be more accurate and there was a REDC poll a few weeks ago that had SF as low as 13%.
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,459
They are going nowhere fast.

All they do is moan about Lab.


Lab are gone. They haven't been in government for 3 years ffs
 
C

culmore

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 14, 2010
Messages
3,182
Sinn Fein going back to the old way of thuggery and intimidation as per Roscommon evection and other incidents recently. Mary L not in control of party (slab has more power ) P Doherty too negative and aggressive about everything the Ireland of today has moved on
 
N

NativeWildCat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 18, 2018
Messages
1,198
The fact that a nobody like Peter Casey was able to utterly obliterate Soros Fein in the Presidential election should tell everybody everything they need to know. The Irish working class are being crushed yet the Soros boys are worried about divisive Owen Jones style rubbish like this.

[video=youtube;sNVTJmoh7YI]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNVTJmoh7YI&t=3s[/video]

[video=youtube;qzHIYTyWPtw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzHIYTyWPtw[/video]

[video=youtube;X30TN_7pWQ4]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X30TN_7pWQ4[/video]


Shoyte Fein in the South are finished. They'll still do well in the occupied 6 purely because if they stood a turnip there it would be elected in certain seats.
 
the secretary

the secretary

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 29, 2013
Messages
6,149
SF are history, that's wishful thinking.
MOE between FG and FF.
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
They are basically indistinguishable from FF/FG/LB now

- all part of the New World Order based on ultra Liberal Globalism

So this is not surprising

Now who can pick up those disenchanted Nationalist voters...?:cool2:
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
The Irish media are obsessed with Sinn Féin. Labour are on 5% and PBP/Solidarity on 3%. FF and FG are on about 30% each. The council elections will tell the real story next May.
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
S.F have taken over Labour's position in Irish politcal life. That is third behind FG and FF. This poll just confirms this fact. As I said the council and Euro elections next summer will be the real test.
 
D

devoutcapitalist

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 26, 2013
Messages
16,437
redneck said:
The Irish media are obsessed with Sinn Féin. Labour are on 5% and PBP/Solidarity on 3%. FF and FG are on about 30% each. The council elections will tell the real story next May.
Click to expand...
FF will remain the largest party in Local Government in May. SF will probably lose seats especially as some of their ex Councillors are likely to be running.
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
Why don't FF and FG merge- they are basically the same party.
 
F

freewillie

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2013
Messages
7,295
There is no room in Ireland, North or South, for parties spouting hard left policies. A few headbangers will get elected but thats that. Sinn Fein are not, never were and never will be a socialist party. They will throw out the populist tax the rich shite knowing that they will do no such thing if they get power. They will court the U.S. business sector on their trips across the Atlantic but spout anti American crap at home. The lads who called the shots in Armagh and Tyrone wouldnt be too in favour of the equal distribution of wealth
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
S.F are the oppostion. Mickey Martin has ceded control to F.G. Fine Gael are just the old style "Blueshirts" now. Interesting to see what happens if a Brexit crash out, a hard border and Nurses strike in the New year. Will the FFG alliance hold up???
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
If there is a hard border next summer, I wonder how will FFG spin it? They and their media allies- RTE current affairs, INM, Newstalk will probably blame Sinn Féin for not taking their seats!
The word will be put out- blame Mary Lou for the hard border.
It will be harder for FFG to blame S.F for the Nurses though.
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
It is difficult to break the Conservative stranglehold on British political life. A reason is they have most of the business and media on their side. Likewise with FFG here: any fall off in the polls ususally results in loads of Troubles related stuff.
That said, Leo V is a good Dáil performer. And the economy is doing well at the moment. S.F can sometime be a bit shrill. But as I said- most of the political and media commentators are FFG.
 
popular1

popular1

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 4, 2009
Messages
3,130
redneck said:
S.F have taken over Labour's position in Irish politcal life. That is third behind FG and FF. This poll just confirms this fact. As I said the council and Euro elections next summer will be the real test.
Click to expand...
se

they have kept thier own vote and attracted some labour voters up until recently
problem is they are losing their original voters because they are more like the rest
and are really now just like new labour in the UK
far far from their green vallleys and oh so metro liberal
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
Just look up North. Every 2 or 3 days, the Unionist posters here , DoG, BwB, Cruimh have a story on Sinn Fein and their "dastardly deeds"
 
D

devoutcapitalist

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 26, 2013
Messages
16,437
redneck said:
It is difficult to break the Conservative stranglehold on British political life. A reason is they have most of the business and media on their side. Likewise with FFG here: any fall off in the polls ususally results in loads of Troubles related stuff.
That said, Leo V is a good Dáil performer. And the economy is doing well at the moment. S.F can sometime be a bit shrill. But as I said- most of the political and media commentators are FFG.
Click to expand...
Micheal Martin is the best election campaigner out of the three main parties, he would easily beat Varadkar and Mary Lou in election debates. Varadkar is arrogant and smarmy while Mary Lou comes across as annoying.
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,482
Take S.F out of the Dáil and we will have a one party FFG state. Either Leo V or Mickey Martin for the next 50 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top