SF made History - are SF now History? - Huge drop in support registered in latest Poll!
Mary Lou must be a very worried woman this evening as this Bombshell lands on her lap just days before Christmas!
A new opinion poll suggests a drop in support for Sinn Féin and slight increases in support for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.
The Behaviour & Attitudes poll conducted for tomorrow's Sunday Times shows Sinn Féin down six points compared to last month to 17%.
Drop in support for Sinn FÃ©in, opinion poll suggests
The woman has been a Disaster in her brief Reign as Queen of the Party
As José Mourinho could tell her
- you either put balls in the back of the Net
- or they take them off you and give them to someone else...:confused2:
Will she see the end of 2019 I wonder
- or will the Council pick someone else to run the show?
