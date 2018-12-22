SF made History - are SF now History? - Huge drop in support registered in latest Poll!

There is no room in Ireland, North or South, for parties spouting hard left policies. A few headbangers will get elected but thats that. Sinn Fein are not, never were and never will be a socialist party. They will throw out the populist tax the rich shite knowing that they will do no such thing if they get power. They will court the U.S. business sector on their trips across the Atlantic but spout anti American crap at home. The lads who called the shots in Armagh and Tyrone wouldnt be too in favour of the equal distribution of wealth