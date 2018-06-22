Shocking Overturn of Rape Conviction

The conviction of a (then) 21 year-old man for raping a 15 year-old girl has been overturned. The reason given is that his lawyer was refused the right to question this girl as to why she was taking the contraceptive pill.This is utterly disgusting - taking contraception does not mean consent -Furthermore - the girl was 15 - it was statutory rape - the fact that she was on the pill is irrelevant.Women of all ages take the pill for a variety of reasons, not just to prevent conception. In this particular case the original trial judge stated that she was taking the pill for medical reasons.This should have no role in any rape trial - but what it does do is demonstrate the fact that the law is patriarchal and misogynist when it comes to the treatment of women (particularly in cases of rape and sexual assault).