"Short termism" housing politics guts spending on housing when it is needed most

Public companies are often accused of "short termism" when they neglect investment to boost short term profits, damaging long term prospects. In Irish government,possibly the worst form of short termism occurs as spending on housing infrastructure is gutted in economic recessions. Since this spending is funded out of capital account, it is easily gutted to curb budgetary deficits in recessions instead of cutting or restraining more politically popular spending.



This is bad economics.In economc recessions, the government should be increasing spending on housing infrastructure to counteract the cyclical economic decline. Spending on servicing development land with water, sewerage and roads and on social housing provides a strong stimulus to domestic economic activity with little leakage in imports.



There is a strong probability of a trade related Irish economic recession if the UK government sticks to its legislated deadline to leave the EU by the end of the year. This deadline won't allow enough time to renegotiate the trade relationship with the EU, going by the twelve years it took to negotiate the trade deal with Canada and twenty years for Mercosur involving Brazil and Argentina.



If and when the recession occurs, would any political party support a long term commitment to spending on housing infrastructure?