  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
    Misinformation and conspiracy theories about this topic will not be tolerated!

Should an independent Scotland be a Republic or have an Elected monarch?

ringobrodgar

ringobrodgar

Active member
Joined
Jul 7, 2020
Messages
252

Elective monarchy - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

As you can see from the wiki article there have been numerous elected Monarchs in history.

What makes it attractive is that such a King or Queen would have far greater stature around the globe than the alternative.
The other benefit is in tourism the reason people go to see Buckingham palace is because there is a real live monarch there.

While not opposed to a republic in principle for small countries their president is often reduced to a non-entity in some cases ignored even by their own people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom