Should Delaney resign?

No, Delaney should not resign, well at least not for this, there may well be other reasons though.



The FAI lost millions by not qualifying for the 2010 WC, now there is no guarantee that Ireland would have won a penalty shoot out either but the last thing FIFA needed at the time was a headache. It was obviously more lucrative for FIFA to have France there than Ireland, even though the French were dumped out after the group stages. A lawsuit could have created pressure for a replay that Ireland may not have won either so the 5 million was a good way to make the problem go away.