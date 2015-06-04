Should Delaney resign?

Should John Delaney Resign from the FAI?

johnnypockets

I know there is already a thread on the FIFA debacle but I thought this deserved its own thread. Of course it is ridiculous to assume that there was a legitimate case resulting from the infamous handball but at the same time, this loan that is now being discussed seems very dodgy.
I would assume lots more similar stories will be uncovered in the weeks ahead. The papers have to talk about something in the summer months. Expect a drip feed.
So, should Delaney have accepted this money? Why was it given? If it does constitute a bribe, is accepting it as bad as offering it?

FIFA: '$5m loan' given to FAI to stop legal action - RTÉ Sport
 


No. Fair play to him. He exhorted €5 million out of FIFA.

We should send him to Brussels to negotiate our debt write downs.
 
Round tower

No, if this 5 million went to the FAI and was included the accounts and was put into the development of soccer and coaching in this country, it was a great deal.
 
Very grubby carry on. Not a resigning matter though.
Soccer in general is turning into a very grubby sport.
 
johnnypockets said:
I know there is already a thread on the FIFA debacle but I thought this deserved its own thread. Of course it is ridiculous to assume that there was a legitimate case resulting from the infamous handball but at the same time, this loan that is now being discussed seems very dodgy.
I would assume lots more similar stories will be uncovered in the weeks ahead. The papers have to talk about something in the summer months. Expect a drip feed.
So, should Delaney have accepted this money? Why was it given? If it does constitute a bribe, is accepting it as bad as offering it?

FIFA: '$5m loan' given to FAI to stop legal action - RTÉ Sport
No, Delaney should not resign, well at least not for this, there may well be other reasons though.

The FAI lost millions by not qualifying for the 2010 WC, now there is no guarantee that Ireland would have won a penalty shoot out either but the last thing FIFA needed at the time was a headache. It was obviously more lucrative for FIFA to have France there than Ireland, even though the French were dumped out after the group stages. A lawsuit could have created pressure for a replay that Ireland may not have won either so the 5 million was a good way to make the problem go away.
 
johnnypockets

ne0ica said:
No. Fair play to him. He exhorted €5 million out of FIFA.

We should send him to Brussels to negotiate our debt write downs.
It doesn't make it right. Why is cute hoorism in this country always so acceptable?
 
Last edited:
Another dirty little secret is out and the explanation why was voting for Blatter until it became impossible is explained.

For sure Delaney and the rest of the the FAI should resign but first they must explain what they did with the largesse.

The players who were cheated out of a world cup must feel sick in their stomachs after such a revelation. The current team should refuse to play against England this weekend until a full explanation is forthcoming.

We should have known that if there was corruption we would have our snouts in the trough along with the other blathers.
 
The FAI should be nationalised.
 
odie1kanobe

Fair play John, Screwing €5 million from Blatter to invest in Aviva.

As someone who was in Paris where the scummy Arsenal player handled I am more than happy to have got the money.

Laurent Blanc called it correct regarding French football on the day after.

The fact the French team imploded in itself saw justice being done.

We gained more from it and getting the cash evern better.
 
johnnypockets

NYCKY said:
No, Delaney should not resign, well at least not for this, there may well be other reasons though.

The FAI lost millions by not qualifying for the 2010 WC, now there is no guarantee that Ireland would have won a penalty shoot out either but the last thing FIFA needed at the time was a headache. It was obviously more lucrative for FIFA to have France there than Ireland, even though the French were dumped out after the group stages. A lawsuit could have created pressure for a replay that Ireland may not have won either so the 5 million was a good way to make the problem go away.
There was never going to be a replay.
 
Politics matters

ne0ica said:
No. Fair play to him. He exhorted 5 million out of FIFA.

We should send him to Brussels to negotiate our debt write downs.
He should have disclosed this to the public and stated exactly what the money would be used for.
 
As long as the 5 million is on the books for 2010 - not on some newfound ledger - then Delaney shouldn't be fired/resigned for this particular deal.
 
johnnypockets

Cynicist said:
Another dirty little secret is out and the explanation why was voting for Blatter until it became impossible is explained.

For sure Delaney and the rest of the the FAI should resign but first they must explain what they did with the largesse.

The players who were cheated out of a world cup must feel sick in their stomachs after such a revelation. The current team should refuse to play against England this weekend until a full explanation is forthcoming.

We should have known that if there was corruption we would have our snouts in the trough along with the other blathers.
Its amazing how posters on P.ie, day in day out complain about snouts in the trough but when there is a 5 million pay off to keep us quiet they are quite happy to go along with it.
 
johnnypockets said:
It doesn't make it right. Why is bribery in this country always so acceptable?
You'd rather Ireland didn't get the €5 million on a point of principle. We could sat on arses, sucking our thumbs and sulking over Thierry Henry.
 
Delaney made the best of a bad situation.

To be honest I'm surprised FIFA offered the money as I don't know why Delaney felt he had a legal case.

The 5 million went into the Aviva which was money well spent.
 
johnnypockets said:
There was never going to be a replay.
We can't say for certain what legal action would have yielded or even the pressure for legal action. The French players were ok with the possibility of a replay, it was the coach that shot it down, figuring that by the time the WC rolled around, all would be forgotten and the French public would rally around the team.
 
Telstar 62

odie1kanobe said:
Fair play John, Screwing €5 million from Blatter to invest in Aviva.

As someone who was in Paris where the scummy Arsenal player handled I am more than happy to have got the money.

Laurent Blanc called it correct regarding French football on the day after.

The fact the French team imploded in itself saw justice being done.

We gained more from it and getting the cash evern better.
You didn't get any money.

You're one of the Irish supporter dolts who was screwed!!!:lol:
 
