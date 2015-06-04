Should Delaney resign?

johnnypockets
I know there is already a thread on the FIFA debacle but I thought this deserved its own thread. Of course it is ridiculous to assume that there was a legitimate case resulting from the infamous handball but at the same time, this loan that is now being discussed seems very dodgy.
I would assume lots more similar stories will be uncovered in the weeks ahead. The papers have to talk about something in the summer months. Expect a drip feed.
So, should Delaney have accepted this money? Why was it given? If it does constitute a bribe, is accepting it as bad as offering it?
FIFA: '$5m loan' given to FAI to stop legal action - RTÉ Sport
