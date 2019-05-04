Should Fg apologise for Sean Kelly’s dancing?

There was controversy last week when Sean kelly mep was pictured with Michael Lowry.

But a much worse incident occurred when Leo and canvassers gatecrashed a busker singing the cranberries ‘zombie’

The video speaks for itself, the uncomfortable look on Ciaran O’Donnells face, Leo trying to look cool but for me the Sean kelly dance move 20 seconds in is unforgivable.

'What's in your head?' Varadkar joins busker for Cranberries singalong

If politics doesn't work out, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar could perhaps pursue a career in busking - or maybe not.
There may be children watching this clip and I would call on fg to deny it occurred, then apologize if it offended people, then carry out an inquiry and finally accept the need for a tribunal.

I don’t think I will ever watch a video clip again.
 


I know.

Bring back Martin and his cronies.

They only bankrupt the country.
 
Voters should really be mindful of the standard of politician they choose to elect. Are these politicians indeed representative of the political ignorance and naivety of their electorate. They have the brass neck to again impose themselves to look for further office without doing a shred to show their competency to do so.

A bit of a jig and 'dancing at the crossroads' should convince the conned electorate to keep them in the comfort they have now become accustomed to.

The electorate get what they deserve.
 
Last edited:
Sweet Jesus!
Sweet Jesus....I need a drink. Horrendous!
 
