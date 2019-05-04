Should Fg apologise for Sean Kelly’s dancing?

carlovian
There was controversy last week when Sean kelly mep was pictured with Michael Lowry.
But a much worse incident occurred when Leo and canvassers gatecrashed a busker singing the cranberries ‘zombie’
The video speaks for itself, the uncomfortable look on Ciaran O’Donnells face, Leo trying to look cool but for me the Sean kelly dance move 20 seconds in is unforgivable.
There may be children watching this clip and I would call on fg to deny it occurred, then apologize if it offended people, then carry out an inquiry and finally accept the need for a tribunal.
I don’t think I will ever watch a video clip again.
'What's in your head?' Varadkar joins busker for Cranberries singalong
If politics doesn't work out, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar could perhaps pursue a career in busking - or maybe not.
