Should Ireland Follow Scotland's Minimum Price For Booze Law?

Last Friday, Scotland became the first country in the world to vote for a minimum price for alcohol law.
In Ireland we have a similar drink culture to the Scots and most of the same attendant problems. As a northerner I'm well aware that off-licence prices for booze seem to be around 40/60% higher in the Republic than here, but the gap in the pubs is much, much narrower. Nevertheless, the average salary in the Republic is considerably higher also, and ascertaining accurate comparative figures for final disposable incomes is a far more complex task because there are so many variables, e.g. various taxes and benefits. However drink is still a problem in Ireland irrespective of whether it is more expensive at present, so the question remains - should there be a minimum price threshold to raise prices further, as an incentive for people to cut down?
Below there is a link to an article by a recovering Scottish alcoholic, Darren McGarvey, which makes a strong case for the minimum price laws in Scotland.
https://www.theguardian.com/comment...-minimum-booze-pricing-scotland-poverty-drink
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/apr/27/scotland-minimum-alcohol-pricing-mixed-emotions
