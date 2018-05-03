Should Ireland Follow Scotland's Minimum Price For Booze Law?

Last Friday, Scotland became the first country in the world to vote for a minimum price for alcohol law.
In Ireland we have a similar drink culture to the Scots and most of the same attendant problems. As a northerner I'm well aware that off-licence prices for booze seem to be around 40/60% higher in the Republic than here, but the gap in the pubs is much, much narrower. Nevertheless, the average salary in the Republic is considerably higher also, and ascertaining accurate comparative figures for final disposable incomes is a far more complex task because there are so many variables, e.g. various taxes and benefits. However drink is still a problem in Ireland irrespective of whether it is more expensive at present, so the question remains - should there be a minimum price threshold to raise prices further, as an incentive for people to cut down?

Below there is a link to an article by a recovering Scottish alcoholic, Darren McGarvey, which makes a strong case for the minimum price laws in Scotland.

https://www.theguardian.com/comment...-minimum-booze-pricing-scotland-poverty-drink
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/apr/27/scotland-minimum-alcohol-pricing-mixed-emotions
 


I would like to see alcohol banned full stop in Ulster (and yes that includes Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan).

I don't think though that alcohol abuse is such a thing in the South so doing so might be to hasty a measure.
 
Already paying the highest prices in Europe outside of Scandanavia, don't give a fk what some recovering alco thinks & hate this pathetic nanny state crap.
 
Quoted minimum of 50p per unit = ~€0.60

1 pint beer = 2 units = €1.20
1 wine bottle = 10 units = €6

You'd have to be drinking some pish to be imbibing for less than that, in the Republic at least.
 
Expensive booze plus the inability to purchase it before , say, 1pm , would improve the behaviour of many on a street near you. It's a curse with all the winos and drink drivers.
 
We already have a defacto minumim price on drink . It is called the exise charge making Ireland one of the dearest countries to buy drink in.

Ireland has the second highest excise tax on alcohol in the European Union.
We have the highest wine excise, the second highest beer excise (behind
Finland) and the third highest spirits excise (behind Sweden and Finland)
http://supportyourlocal.ie/wp-content/uploads/Tax-Report.pdf

So the real question is should we stop the minimum pricing on alcohol as it seems it doesn't have an effect.
 
Hunter-Gatherer said:
Expensive booze plus the inability to purchase it before , say, 1pm , would improve the behaviour of many on a street near you. It's a curse with all the winos and drink drivers.
don't live on a street near them and its grand, If I go shopping at the weekend I want to be able to buy everything at whatever time I go, trying to remember when you can buy booze it not something I want to be dealing with, my slow cooked beef with wine wont cook itself.
 
It is just another form of taxation. Alcoholics and kids will find a way to access cheaper booze. The moderate drinkers will pay the price. The politicians/media elite can continue to enjoy their claret uninterrupted. It is also cheap virtue signalling for some politicians. It wouldn't last despite it also being a naked ploy to help the publicans by their political buddies.
 
There should be a Maximum price introduced for public houses and other places serving alcohol for consumption on the premises!
 
There was a time in Ireland when it was around the same price to buy alcohol in an off-licence as it was to sit in a pub.

I would to see this happen again.

The prices to drop in the pub and go up in the off-licence.

The best place for people to be drinking is in the pubs.
 
I do see the argument that someone can go to the supermarket, but a troll of booze and go home and cause havoc.

However minimum pricing punishes the 99.99% of us who aren't problem drinkers and means the problem drinkers will spend more for the same and less on the rest of their life.
 
raetsel said:
Last Friday, Scotland became the first country in the world to vote for a minimum price for alcohol law.
In Ireland we have a similar drink culture to the Scots and most of the same attendant problems. As a northerner I'm well aware that off-licence prices for booze seem to be around 40/60% higher in the Republic than here, but the gap in the pubs is much, much narrower. Nevertheless, the average salary in the Republic is considerably higher also, and ascertaining accurate comparative figures for final disposable incomes is a far more complex task because there are so many variables, e.g. various taxes and benefits. However drink is still a problem in Ireland irrespective of whether it is more expensive at present, so the question remains - should there be a minimum price threshold to raise prices further, as an incentive for people to cut down?

Below there is a link to an article by a recovering Scottish alcoholic, Darren McGarvey, which makes a strong case for the minimum price laws in Scotland.

https://www.theguardian.com/comment...-minimum-booze-pricing-scotland-poverty-drink
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/apr/27/scotland-minimum-alcohol-pricing-mixed-emotions
I spend a lot of time in Catalunya, where booze is pretty cheap, and other than tourists, I rarely see a drunk. Interestingly, 98% of drink driving cases in Spain result in convictions.
 
PBP voter said:
There was a time in Ireland when it was around the same price to buy alcohol in an off-licence as it was to sit in a pub.

I would to see this happen again.

The prices to drop in the pub and go up in the off-licence.

The best place for people to be drinking is in the pubs.
Totally agree, it's wrong that a offlicence can sell drink cheaper than a publican buys it and who then has to add VAT and Excise duties on it before he sells it to the customer in the pub, a lot of times the quality of the low price beer in the OL would not be of great quality.
 
Iceland solved their youth drinking problem and pricing wasn’t part of the 5 point plan at all.
 
I look forward to being abroad and having a nice cold one in a frosted glass and some tapas for 2.50€. Why is it a 5err a pint here and 2€ for a pack of peanuts? Sick of it. But someone is creaming off us as usual.
 
Apart from alcohol. Many other drugs should be legalized , regulated and taxed.

If booze was invented today it would be outlawed. I like it but it's pure poison.
 
Niall996 said:
Iceland solved their youth drinking problem and pricing wasn’t part of the 5 point plan at all.
How did they do it ?

I read todays that cigarette smoking among youths is down.

Its a pity it couldn`t be ELIMINATED.

Hate to see kids smoke.
 
Ratio Et Fides said:
I would like to see alcohol banned full stop in Ulster (and yes that includes Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan).

I don't think though that alcohol abuse is such a thing in the South so doing so might be to hasty a measure.
Huh?

Have you ever been to the South?
 
hammer said:
How did they do it ?

I read todays that cigarette smoking among youths is down.

Its a pity it couldn`t be ELIMINATED.

Hate to see kids smoke.
then Stop sending them up to clean your chimney
 
hammer said:
How did they do it ?

I read todays that cigarette smoking among youths is down.

Its a pity it couldn`t be ELIMINATED.

Hate to see kids smoke.
I'd love to find the video I saw but I can't so I going by memory. It was quite a revolutionary approach. Basically, the entire community has to get involved espeically parents and teachers. I think that was one point, the shared joint involvement by everyone. The families had to commit as families to spend more time together, especially evening meals. That was one of the points. There was a huge drive to get kids into sports of some sort. Whether it was obligatory or just supported by committed parents I'm not sure but they soon had all their kids playing soccer and other activities every evening. That was one of the points. Then they had a curfew. No kids below 16 were allowed on the streets after a certain time, like 9pm or so. The parents went around together and imposed the curfew. I can't remember the fifth but it wasn't pricing. And the results were spectacular, off the scale. Their whole society has changed radically.
 
