Should Ireland Follow Scotland's Minimum Price For Booze Law?

hammer said: How did they do it ?



I read todays that cigarette smoking among youths is down.



Its a pity it couldn`t be ELIMINATED.



Hate to see kids smoke. Click to expand...

I'd love to find the video I saw but I can't so I going by memory. It was quite a revolutionary approach. Basically, the entire community has to get involved espeically parents and teachers. I think that was one point, the shared joint involvement by everyone. The families had to commit as families to spend more time together, especially evening meals. That was one of the points. There was a huge drive to get kids into sports of some sort. Whether it was obligatory or just supported by committed parents I'm not sure but they soon had all their kids playing soccer and other activities every evening. That was one of the points. Then they had a curfew. No kids below 16 were allowed on the streets after a certain time, like 9pm or so. The parents went around together and imposed the curfew. I can't remember the fifth but it wasn't pricing. And the results were spectacular, off the scale. Their whole society has changed radically.