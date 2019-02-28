Should Ireland go Right Side Drive?

Ok ok ok... Calm down. I know the practicalities of the implementation of this would be an nightmare...

BUT... Based to 2 events happening one soon, and one not so soon is something that could well be on the agenda in the coming years:



1) Brexit and

2) the Unification of Ireland.



If both of these things happened then there would be no reason to keep left hand drive, and lots of reasons to change over.



We could get cars with a higher quality and better specs cheaper, with a much bigger market for selling second hand cars (excess stock) too. Driving in Mainland Europe would be much easier and we would also "feel" more European..

But the implementation would be a disaster. Picture an old dear trying to cope!

Personally speaking I always found driving on the right hand side more natural than the left for some reason and to be honest I would be in favour of it if it could be brought in in a systematic way.

What do you think? Complete pipe dream or something worth considering (based on both of the above happening)