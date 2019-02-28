Should Ireland go Right Side Drive?

Ok ok ok... Calm down. I know the practicalities of the implementation of this would be an nightmare...
BUT... Based to 2 events happening one soon, and one not so soon is something that could well be on the agenda in the coming years:

1) Brexit and
2) the Unification of Ireland.

If both of these things happened then there would be no reason to keep left hand drive, and lots of reasons to change over.

We could get cars with a higher quality and better specs cheaper, with a much bigger market for selling second hand cars (excess stock) too. Driving in Mainland Europe would be much easier and we would also "feel" more European..
But the implementation would be a disaster. Picture an old dear trying to cope!
Personally speaking I always found driving on the right hand side more natural than the left for some reason and to be honest I would be in favour of it if it could be brought in in a systematic way.
What do you think? Complete pipe dream or something worth considering (based on both of the above happening)
 


Why don't you try it by yourself for a few weeks, and then report back to us how it went?
 
Good idea, worth considering.
Each tourism season there are serious accidents involving drivers unused to our system
 
lets examine some of these claims in detail. Can you explain why, just for example, a right hand drive Ford Focus is of a higher quality than a left hand drive one? And what 'superior specs' does it have that a left hand drive one doesn't ?

I would really be interested in hard, concrete facts rather than a restating of your point.

How many people actually drive to mainland Europe? Is it enough to justify the sheer cost and upheaval of such a move?

Also you suggested there were lots of reasons to make such an expensive and drastic change, yet you only provided three. Could we have the rest of the list?
 
Where do most of Ireland's tourists originate from?

Do you think there would be far more serious accidents among the local population having to suddenly adjust to an entirely new system of driving?

Would the cost of replacing their vehicles not be crippling for a great many people?
 
maybe we could have before motorways were built but they are designed with specific exits and off ramps all of which would have to be redesigned and rebuilt.
your talking tens of billions just for that.
 
Ok, on the point of specs... I'm told by my friends in the car trade that UK car specs are higher than Irish ones. And from driving in the UK in hired cars I believe this to be true. You get more for standard in UK cars due to sales volumes, but I don't have stats and facts on this. Maybes someone can provide some, but as they say.. the dogs in the street know...

As for your last two questions, how many actually drive on the mainland and what other benefits.. in those there is another benefit, increased movement, tourism integration etc. It's a barrier to tourism, on both sides to have different driving sides. If they were the same it would remove that barrier.
 
Actually, I was thinking that the more obvious reason would be that with the introduction of driverless cars, drone taxis etc.. that it will make driving redundant in the coming decade or two and therefore not worth the hassle..
 
That's a nonsense claim by Marcos.
 
Most tourists are still from the UK and it works for them though.

You'd think the Brits were actually planning to disconnect and float off into the Atlantic the way some people are talking.
 
What's that got to do with your claim about cars from mainland Europe?

Why not ask for better specs on cars that end up in Ireland?

If your point is that the ROI is just a small market that gets screwed, then wouldn't that be the same if you switched to right side drive cars?
 
So much less tourism from the EU with a much greater population.
Sounds like a great opportunity so
 
Why would driving be redundant?

Won't these driverless cars, taxis and other vehicles still be on the road?

Have you thought any of this through?
 
Exactly.

Plus Marcos thinks that there won't be any roads in the future.
 
If we were right hand drive we could for example jump on a plane straight to Germany, but a BMW/Merc/Audi/VW/Opel direct from any dealership and bring it straight back home.. (probably subject to VRT). The specs would be the same as in Germany.
 
