Should Ireland put a proposal for a UN supervised referendum for Scotland

Preamble:
Polls for Scottish independence have stood at 54% for the last two months we have a realistic chance of winning this time round.
In talks that Scots Gov has held with the EU its been made clear that without a section 30 order from UK Gov they won't consider a referendum legitimate and would refuse our re-entry to EU
Current UK position is to refuse if after the next Scottish election they still refuse the only way around that would be to get a United Nations supervised referendum That would be legitimate in the EUs eyes
That, of course, would require a country on our behalf to make the proposal on the UN floor
All peoples have the right to self-determination; by virtue of that right, they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development. UN 1514
