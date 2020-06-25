Should Ireland put a proposal for a UN supervised referendum for Scotland

Preamble:

Polls for Scottish independence have stood at 54% for the last two months we have a realistic chance of winning this time round.

In talks that Scots Gov has held with the EU its been made clear that without a section 30 order from UK Gov they won't consider a referendum legitimate and would refuse our re-entry to EU

Current UK position is to refuse if after the next Scottish election they still refuse the only way around that would be to get a United Nations supervised referendum That would be legitimate in the EUs eyes

That, of course, would require a country on our behalf to make the proposal on the UN floor

All peoples have the right to self-determination; by virtue of that right, they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development. UN 1514
 


No
That's an interesting idea and something that could be murmured should we encounter any further difficulties with Westminster but it probably would be quite nuclear diplomatically speaking.

Which is what makes the idea an interesting one.
 
While I sympathise, and support Scottish independence, I am not sure it would make sense to introduce the issue at the UNSC where the UK has a veto. Both parties in the US seem opposed too. Rememeber Obama's criticisms of the idea in 2014. The nukes in Scotland would be a big factor, and the SNP's determination to remove them,
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
That's an interesting idea and something that could be murmured should we encounter any further difficulties with Westminster but it probably would be quite nuclear diplomatically speaking.

Which is what makes the idea an interesting one.
Sort of thing Ireland would love lets remember your still in the EU they are NOT and they are led by a hapless git with two crabs in his hands
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
That's an interesting idea and something that could be murmured should we encounter any further difficulties with Westminster but it probably would be quite nuclear diplomatically speaking.

Which is what makes the idea an interesting one.
The UK is a member of the permanent security council with power of veto.

The UN will not get involved in domestic internal politics the same as they did not get involved in NI even at the height of the troubles.
 
rainmaker said:
The UK is a member of the permanent security council with power of veto.

The UN will not get involved in domestic internal politics the same as they did not get involved in NI even at the height of the troubles.
wont go to the security council gets voted on the floor nothing UK could do
 
ringobrodgar said:
wont go to the security council gets voted on the floor nothing UK could do
And the UN cannot carry out an action on anything a member of the permanent security council vetoes, wherever it is proposed. That is simply a fact.

Other than that all it can do is make pronouncements on things.

I assume you researched all this before you wrote the OP?
 
