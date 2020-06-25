Should Ireland put a proposal for a UN supervised referendum for Scotland

Preamble:



Polls for Scottish independence have stood at 54% for the last two months we have a realistic chance of winning this time round.



In talks that Scots Gov has held with the EU its been made clear that without a section 30 order from UK Gov they won't consider a referendum legitimate and would refuse our re-entry to EU



Current UK position is to refuse if after the next Scottish election they still refuse the only way around that would be to get a United Nations supervised referendum That would be legitimate in the EUs eyes



That, of course, would require a country on our behalf to make the proposal on the UN floor



All peoples have the right to self-determination; by virtue of that right, they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development. UN 1514