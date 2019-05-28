Should Ireland raise Uighur camps issue with China?

Yes I believe we should the Uighur have a right to there cultural identity and the world would be a poorer place without it the same should go for China's activities in Tibet. Both of which are an abuse of human rights steaming from left wing intolerance towards religion. China is about the same size as the US but with over four times the population it is still a very large territory with the west being separated largely by desert and mountains it is only natural to expect regional differences then.