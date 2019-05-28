Should Ireland raise Uighur camps issue with China?

The new Chinese Ambassador to Ireland has presented his credentials to President Higgins. Note the absence of protests, unlike what President Trump can likely expect on his visit.

Should Ireland raise the question of the estimated 2-3 million ethnic Uighur Muslims held in re-education camps in Xinjiang province?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1133378575703433219
 


Yes, but your Trump equivalency is bollocks. Who has ever protested at the US ambassador?
 
Buchaill Dana said:
Yes, but your Trump equivalency is bollocks. Who has ever protested at the US ambassador?
Well there were around 500,000 protesters against Bush and its expected there will be protests when Trump comes here.
 
Dame_Enda said:
Well there were around 500,000 protesters against Bush and its expected there will be protests when Trump comes here.
And there was a big protest against the Chinese premier last time he was here
 
Buchaill Dana said:
And there was a big protest against the Chinese premier last time he was here
No there wasn't. The Left are largely silent on China, despite it executing more people than any other country.
 
But compared to the protests against Bush its tiny.

Meanwhile, there is growing evidence that clothes produced in the camps are being exported to the West. There should be a boycott where there is evidence of this.

www.apnews.com

US sportswear traced to factory in China's internment camps

HOTAN, China (AP) — Barbed wire and hundreds of cameras ring a massive compound of more than 30 dormitories, schools, warehouses and workshops in China's far west. Dozens of armed officers and a growling Doberman stand guard outside. Behind locked gates, men and women are sewing sportswear that...
www.apnews.com www.apnews.com
 
Dame_Enda said:
Well I think that while any protest is welcome, the comparative lack of interest speaks of double standards especially by the Left.
Stop talking shite.

The Chinese get protested against. Your premise is flawed
 
I remember that until 1997, the EU had an annual resolution condemning China's human rights record. When Blair came to power in the UK, he blocked it. That was part of the surrender of the EU when it came to human rights in China, and Clinton didn't help either by signing trade agreements with them. The price is also being paid in the South China Sea where China has been occupying islands the UN recognises as part of the Philippines, Indonesia etc.
 
Dame_Enda said:
No there wasn't. The Left are largely silent on China, despite it executing more people than any other country.
Dame_Enda said:
I remember that until 1997, the EU had an annual resolution condemning China's human rights record. When Blair came to power in the UK, he blocked it. That was part of the surrender of the EU when it came to human rights in China, and Clinton didn't help either by signing trade agreements with them. The price is also being paid in the South China Sea where China has been occupying islands the UN recognises as part of the Philippines, Indonesia etc.
Yes yes , so provocative , and then placing missiles on them that might prevent peace loving America from sailing its warships 12 miles off the coast of China . :rolleyes:
 
Buchaill Dana said:
Stop talking shite.

The Chinese get protested against. Your premise is flawed
When ? Where ? As compared to Palestine for example. Any chants of Urgurs free from the whatever ?
 
Yes I believe we should the Uighur have a right to there cultural identity and the world would be a poorer place without it the same should go for China's activities in Tibet. Both of which are an abuse of human rights steaming from left wing intolerance towards religion. China is about the same size as the US but with over four times the population it is still a very large territory with the west being separated largely by desert and mountains it is only natural to expect regional differences then.
 
