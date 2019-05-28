Should Ireland raise Uighur camps issue with China?

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 55,453
The new Chinese Ambassador to Ireland has presented his credentials to President Higgins. Note the absence of protests, unlike what President Trump can likely expect on his visit.
Should Ireland raise the question of the estimated 2-3 million ethnic Uighur Muslims held in re-education camps in Xinjiang province?
Should Ireland raise the question of the estimated 2-3 million ethnic Uighur Muslims held in re-education camps in Xinjiang province?