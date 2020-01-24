Should MPs from the North be invited to become Ex-Officio members of Dáil Éireann?

Given the trajectory of travel towards a United Ireland in the not too distant future, should we consider inviting Northern MPs into the Dáil on an ex-officio basis?

Should there be a United Ireland in the future, it makes sense to me that all Northern MPs should have the right to sit in the Dáil and voice their ideas/concerns at how best to implement the result of a future border poll.

Until the day comes, Northern MPs in the Dáil should only have speaking rights without the ability to vote on matters concerning the present republic.

It would be good too if the Unionist community took on this novel opportunity and sent representatives to the Dáil so they can see first hand how the Irish system of governance works and be assured of their security and culture in a future United Ireland.

The prospect of a United Ireland should engage many ideas on how best to envisage and implement it. This is just one.

Look forward to your thoughts.

rus.
 


stray creditor

The Federal Republic of Germany (FDR) had from 1949 an official office in Bonn with two civil servants who's jobs were to prepare for the unification of Germany, which eventually happened in 1990.
Ireland should have such an office to do the same and have some civil servants deployed to it from different Government Departments, to gameplay the administrative and practical preparations needed for integrating Northern Ireland into the State.
 
Make them full members- that should be very interesting....
 
ruserious said:
I think there may be UK parliamentary rules about sitting MPs doing that.
 
An All Ireland Assembly as an Upper House could replace the Seanad. All members freely elected by the entire population of the North/South. This should include all legally living foreigners as well.
 
ruserious said:
There’s already a Unionist Senator. Perhaps the DUP wouldn’t but the likes of Nesbitt could.
Too divisive...it's all or nothing. Best thing to do is to stop talking about a UI and just sit back and watch BoJo destroy the union over the next half decade.
 
