Should MPs from the North be invited to become Ex-Officio members of Dáil Éireann?

Given the trajectory of travel towards a United Ireland in the not too distant future, should we consider inviting Northern MPs into the Dáil on an ex-officio basis?



Should there be a United Ireland in the future, it makes sense to me that all Northern MPs should have the right to sit in the Dáil and voice their ideas/concerns at how best to implement the result of a future border poll.



Until the day comes, Northern MPs in the Dáil should only have speaking rights without the ability to vote on matters concerning the present republic.



It would be good too if the Unionist community took on this novel opportunity and sent representatives to the Dáil so they can see first hand how the Irish system of governance works and be assured of their security and culture in a future United Ireland.



The prospect of a United Ireland should engage many ideas on how best to envisage and implement it. This is just one.



Look forward to your thoughts.



rus.