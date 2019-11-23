Should Scotland Declare Independence?

Call upon the loyalty of Scots of all political opinions

Vote itself a Constituent Assembly, and write a Constitution, probably for a Constitutional Monarchy.

Take over local government, as the Irish did in 1919.

Create a new taxation system

Well, Catalonia did.The UK Tories won 44% of UK votes, and 56% of the Parliamentary seats, in the General Election. That is interpreted as a massive mandate for Brexit. And maybe it is.But the SNP won 45% of Scottish votes, and 80% of Scottish Parliamentary seats, but must tamely request a referendum from the English Prime Minister to fulfil its mandate.Is that democratic?Yes, there was a lost referendum on Independence in 2014 - but at that time that Scots were told that Independence would threaten their EU Membership.Now, after voting to remain in the EU, they are being dragged out of it against their expressed national wish.How democratic is that?The SNP has won most Scottish seats in each of the last 4 Parliamentary Elections. But their mandate is ignored and disrespected. If you watch debates in the House of Commons, a notable feature is the contempt and derision that Tories have for Scottish Nationalists. Similarly, with the Tory media, especially the Murdoch press.How democratic is that?Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slapped down the Scottish request for another Independence Referendum. And it is clear that SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon must work through a process of gathering a broader Scottish coalition behind Independence, and start to lay the foundations of what must come to pass.Scotland could call its own referendum - but it would probably be disrupted by the London Government, and therefore inconclusive. Even if the Independence vote was won, London would not recognise it. Why not go all the way?Sometime in the next year, or the year after, Scotland may will have to declare itself Independent, should English intransigence continue. The Scottish Assembly could simply declare itself to be the Parliament of an Independent Scotland and formally dissolve the Union unilaterally, citing the refusal of the English to recognise Scotland's national aspirations. Or simply call a Parliament of all Scottish MPs, and go that route.Other additional measuresOf curse, it would be messy, and have unforeseen consequences, maybe even dire ones. Violence could well ensue, as it has in Catalonia, perhaps deaths. "Velvet divorces", like Slovakia and the Czech Republic, are rare.Dissolving the Union and declaring Independence would be an act of self-determination by Scotland on a par with the American Colonies in 1776, or Ireland in 1919. It would bring everything to a head, providing an irrevocable moment when everything might change. Planning for a Declaration of Independence is probably not what Nicola Sturgeon or her party would like - but they must surely be thinking along those lines.