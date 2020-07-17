Should the Irish language be simplified?

I recall talking to a now retired Fine Gael TD who said to me that he believes that the Irish language should be formally simplified more. He gave me an example of one of the common rules in the language that he believes should be gotten rid of, but I forget which rule it was. I, for one, got a B for Irish in the Leaving Cert in 1999 and within a few months of leaving school got out of touch with speaking the language. I started learning the language again in 2003 and even to this day I don't know loads of the rules of the language and some (and it could be many) grammar tenses are not far off 100% out of my range. I learn through immersion. Given the shortage of social immersion contexts outside of education in Ireland for speaking the language and that many people in Ireland, including many present day primary and second level students, are or not far off hopeless for understanding and speaking the language- should the language not be simplified more or substantially more like (I think) Hebrew was? Can any posters more knowledgeable than me of languages tell me how Irish compares to other language for simplicity or complexity?



Outside of the trend of Béarlachas in the Irish language the pronunciation and rules of the Irish language and English language are totally different so it would make sense to me to simplify the language to make it easier for people to be and feel confident in their ability to speak the Irish language.