Should we offer the "Redlegs of Barbados" an opportunity to return to Ireland?

ruserious

ruserious

In the 17th Century, 50,000 Irish people were transported by Cromwell to various Caribbean islands including Barbados.

The modern descendants of these Irish people formed part of the community of Caribbean Redlegs.
In Barbados today, the Irish Redleg community, which numbers approximately 400, largely live in poverty.
The 2009 article below gives a good account on the community.
Ill health, inadequate housing, littleownership of land to produce theirown food, and a lack of job opportuni-ties have locked these remaining poorwhites into a poverty trap that hashardly improved in the last century.Poor diet and a lack of dental care haveleft most of the older generation witheither bad teeth or no teeth at all, yetthe young people dont realise that this is preventable. Illnesses and prematuredeaths caused by haemophilia (proba-bly as a result of inbreeding) and diabe-tes have left men blind and withoutlimbs, children without fathers andmothers without husbands.
Above account taken from the excellent article below:
https://www.sheenajolleyphotography.com/portfolio/downloads/Royal.pdf

Picture of "Redleg" and Irish descendant Erlene Downey who is mentioned in the above article. Erlene has spent her life without electricity or basic amenities.


This poor, isolated and largely Irish community has endured centuries of injustice beginning with their forced eviction from Ireland. Should we offer the community a means of returning to Ireland?

Many countries have a "right of return" such as Germany for the many ethnic Germans who were previously exiled to various parts of the Soviet Union and ethnic Germans in modern Eastern Europe.

Such a move on our part, could bring some relief to this old Irish community living in poverty and despair.
 


J

Jack Walsh

It's a desperately tragic and almost forgotten story.
I doubt many would take the offer up, but I would support it if mooted.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Jack Walsh said:
It's a desperately tragic and almost forgotten story.
I doubt many would take the offer up, but I would support it if mooted.
Singer Rihanna comes from Redleg stock on her father’s side. I wonder has her fame and riches made it back to her community.
 
RasherHash

RasherHash

Yes, definitely.
 
G

GDPR

Guarantee you it wouldnt be long before Pie was wailing about these effing chancers from the Caribbean who think we ought to roll out the red carpet for them, whine, whine. :)
 
RasherHash

RasherHash

ruserious said:
Do you think they would take up the offer, if one were made?
I'd imagine some would, but we should offer it as the right thing to do and take it from there.
 
MsDaisyC

MsDaisyC

ruserious said:
Do you think they would take up the offer, if one were made?
Live in poverty in Barbados, or live in poverty in Ballymagash? Hell of a dilemma.
 
middleground

middleground

The country that sold them as slaves, the British, should step up first with financial compensation, e.g. lump sum amount equal to the average slave sale price adjusted by inflation, and pensions. Ireland could support this by offering access to Irish passports but I doubt many would move to Ireland. At some stage they need to find the discipline within themselves for their children to escape poverty and inter-breeding.
 
ruserious

ruserious

middleground said:
The country that sold them as slaves, the British, should step up first with financial compensation, e.g. lump sum amount equal to the average slave sale price adjusted by inflation, and pensions. Ireland could support this by offering access to Irish passports but I doubt many would move to Ireland. At some stage they need to find the discipline within themselves for their children to escape poverty and inter-breeding.
Compensating the descendants of slaves would create a hell of a precedent. Especially when you consider the size of the African American population as an example.

That being said, it is within our gift to right an historical wrong by offering these members of our diaspora a chance of a new life in their rightful country.
 
stopdoingstuff

stopdoingstuff

Yeah I think so. On the other hand we could use them as a fifth column to foment revolution and establish an Irish Reich.
 
R

runwiththewind

The Eagle of the Ninth said:
Guarantee you it wouldnt be long before Pie was wailing about these effing chancers from the Caribbean who think we ought to roll out the red carpet for them, whine, whine. :)
Oh shut up.
 
G

GDPR

stopdoingstuff said:
Yeah I think so. On the other hand we could use them as a fifth column to foment revolution and establish an Irish Reich.
We could, Or we could just do this.

[video=youtube;N-vZ6rZCE-w]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-vZ6rZCE-w[/video]
 
R

runwiththewind

MsDaisyC said:
Live in poverty in Barbados, or live in poverty in Ballymagash? Hell of a dilemma.
At least they'd have electricity, money and a decent home. Oh what a dilemma.
 
