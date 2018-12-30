Should we offer the "Redlegs of Barbados" an opportunity to return to Ireland?

Ill health, inadequate housing, littleownership of land to produce theirown food, and a lack of job opportuni-ties have locked these remaining poorwhites into a poverty trap that hashardly improved in the last century.Poor diet and a lack of dental care haveleft most of the older generation witheither bad teeth or no teeth at all, yetthe young people dont realise that this is preventable. Illnesses and prematuredeaths caused by haemophilia (proba-bly as a result of inbreeding) and diabe-tes have left men blind and withoutlimbs, children without fathers andmothers without husbands. Click to expand...

In the 17th Century, 50,000 Irish people were transported by Cromwell to various Caribbean islands including Barbados.The modern descendants of these Irish people formed part of the community of Caribbean Redlegs.In Barbados today, the Irish Redleg community, which numbers approximately 400, largely live in poverty.The 2009 article below gives a good account on the community.Above account taken from the excellent article below:Picture of "Redleg" and Irish descendant Erlene Downey who is mentioned in the above article. Erlene has spent her life without electricity or basic amenities.This poor, isolated and largely Irish community has endured centuries of injustice beginning with their forced eviction from Ireland. Should we offer the community a means of returning to Ireland?Many countries have a "right of return" such as Germany for the many ethnic Germans who were previously exiled to various parts of the Soviet Union and ethnic Germans in modern Eastern Europe.Such a move on our part, could bring some relief to this old Irish community living in poverty and despair.