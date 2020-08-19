Should welfare payments to Europeans be paid by their home country to the amount their home country offers?

If not, why not? I think a person's nation should be paying their welfare if it's required. Many European countries are adversely affected by having to pay other nationalities payments, Ireland isn't even that high on the list in terms of benefits, many other European countries offer more of a package (apparently; hard to find concrete stats online regarding weekly payments for one reason or another). I don't get the rationale behind another country picking up the tab for a national at all. Not every European country offers the same total. This obviously creates a scenario where people are moving to a place simply for the better welfare.