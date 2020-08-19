  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
    Misinformation and conspiracy theories about this topic will not be tolerated!

Should welfare payments to Europeans be paid by their home country to the amount their home country offers?

G

Granballoon

Member
Joined
Sep 12, 2020
Messages
34
If not, why not? I think a person's nation should be paying their welfare if it's required. Many European countries are adversely affected by having to pay other nationalities payments, Ireland isn't even that high on the list in terms of benefits, many other European countries offer more of a package (apparently; hard to find concrete stats online regarding weekly payments for one reason or another). I don't get the rationale behind another country picking up the tab for a national at all. Not every European country offers the same total. This obviously creates a scenario where people are moving to a place simply for the better welfare.
 

You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom