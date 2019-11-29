Shraga Stern in "The Jewish Chronicle": Corbyn's defeat not being celebrated among Charedi Jewry in Britain.

Golah veNekhar
Given the nature of "The Jewish Chronicle" which generally toes the line of the Board of Deputies and establishment figures such as Rabbis Jonathan Sacks and Joseph Dweck, ignoring Jewish voices on both the Left and the Right who are capable of critical and principled thought, I was pleasantly surpised to see this article in it by Shraga Stern, who had come to my attention before as a courageous fighter against the role back of Religious toleration in England for not just genuine Orthodox Jews but also Muslims and traditional Christians as well as his activism against Islamophobia in the Jewish community in Britain. Of course with sections of the Charedi population the memory of Zionism's role in the Shoah is still kept, not just through the antagonism it had already spread through out the Islamic world by the 1920s robbing European Jewry of it's traditional refuge when things got to hot and heavy for it in Europe but also more directly as documented in the book "Perfidy!" by Ben Hecht who was an important Jewish Hollywood screen writer of the 1920s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so for that reason as well as "The Three Vows" they remain not the most enthusiastic about Zionism, particularly in it's aggressive secularist face. In this article he points out some important realities.
https://www.thejc.com/comment/comment/among-charedim-jeremy-corbyn-s-defeat-is-not-being-celebrated-at-all-1.494545
"Nor, in spite of the best efforts of so-called "mainstream" Anglo-Jewish organisations, does antisemitism appear to have featured as more than a peripheral election issue.
As the Campaign Against Antisemitism was forced to concede, a Deltapoll commissioned by the Jewish Leadership Council shortly before the election actually found that only 16 percent of 2017 Labour voters were wavering about voting for the Labour Party again because of the anti-Jewish prejudice that seems to have obsessed Mrs van der Zyl and the Deputies’ two ecclesiastical authorities, United Synagogue “chief rabbi” Ephraim Mirvis and Sephardi rabbinical authority Joseph Dweck.
In the Orthodox Jewish communities within which I live in Hackney, what was much more important was Labour’s promise to abolish Ofsted, which is currently engaged in what can only be described as a crusade against Torah-Orthodox schools.
Charedi Jews want to see the back of Ofsted, but it seems this will not now happen. Instead the Board of Deputies, acting virtually as the agent of Ofsted, will continue to undermine Orthodox religious values.....
As historian and political analyst Professor Geoffrey Alderman has explained, Jeremy Corbyn has a distinguished and documented record of support for charedi concerns, such as the behaviour of coroners’ courts.
But these concerns are not only religious in a narrow sense. They embrace, for example, the shortcomings of Universal Credit – especially the two-child cap on its child element, which palpably discriminates against charedi families......"
Indeed.
