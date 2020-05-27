Sil Fox set to sue state over bogus sexual assault case

Entertainer Sil Fox is threatening to sue the State for damages, after a sexual assault prosecution brought against him was dismissed by a judge.





Mr Fox (87) was acquitted and the case dismissed after CCTV evidence showed he had not groped a woman in a bar when she asked for a selfie.





The veteran comedian is now threatening to take legal action against the DPP, Garda Commissioner, Justice Minister, Ireland and the Attorney General, citing "wrongful actions" in directing the charge against him, according to legal correspondence.





The correspondence seeking damages and an apology, sent to all parties on Monday, states that the DPP's decision to prosecute an 85-year-old man in the public eye was "taken without reasonable or probable cause".





Any review of the CCTV evidence would have ruled out a prosecution, it states. The actions of the DPP in bringing about a prosecution were wrongful, and a "breach of his right to a good name, and infliction of emotional distress for your collective role in bringing about the unsuccessful prosecution, as well as the manner in which the charges against him were reported without restriction".