Silent photo thread. (Contains graphic images!) (Second Thread)

Post a historical photo that means something to you, saddens you, hurts you, frightens you or angers you.

Or post one that makes you feel good, motivates you, surprises you or enlightens you.

And a link to some info about it or a subtitle description.

Allow other posters to reflect on why the photo is meaningful to you.

In silence. (No comments, just photos)




'An Arab master's punishment for a slight offence.' c. 1890.

Slavery - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
 


Florence Owens Thompson and two of her seven children. Oklahoma, 1933. Photographer - Dorothy Lange
 
Copyright Thomas Hoepker
 
Jacqueline Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, John Jr., Caroline, & Peter Lawford after the funeral.
 
The America financial industry and corporate military complex attacks itself to lobby funding & public support to start another war.
 
Chernobyl, an icon of the early stages of the USSR empire's decay.
 
