Silent photo thread. (Contains graphic images!) (Second Thread)

EvotingMachine0197
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2006
- Messages
- 8,552
Post a historical photo that means something to you, saddens you, hurts you, frightens you or angers you.
Or post one that makes you feel good, motivates you, surprises you or enlightens you.
And a link to some info about it or a subtitle description.
Allow other posters to reflect on why the photo is meaningful to you.
In silence. (No comments, just photos)
'An Arab master's punishment for a slight offence.' c. 1890.
Slavery - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Or post one that makes you feel good, motivates you, surprises you or enlightens you.
And a link to some info about it or a subtitle description.
Allow other posters to reflect on why the photo is meaningful to you.
In silence. (No comments, just photos)
'An Arab master's punishment for a slight offence.' c. 1890.
Slavery - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia