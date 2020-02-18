Simon Harris - the greatest comeback since Lazarus

Until very recently Simon Harris was largely derided as being the worst health minister in the history of the State, no confidence motions, a complete and abject failure etc.

Roll forward a couple of weeks and simply by following measures introduced in other countries to fight the coronavirus he is suddenly being hailed from all quarters as some kind of genius. :sneaky:
 


He has done nothing that your average 12 year old couldn't do. The one thing that appears to be infected and effected by the virus is perspective. He is doing an average job and being very well paid for it.
 
