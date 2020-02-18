Simon Harris - the greatest comeback since Lazarus

Until very recently Simon Harris was largely derided as being the worst health minister in the history of the State, no confidence motions, a complete and abject failure etc.
Roll forward a couple of weeks and simply by following measures introduced in other countries to fight the coronavirus he is suddenly being hailed from all quarters as some kind of genius.
