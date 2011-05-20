Sinn Fein Mayor of Cashel shook Queens hand today

Cllr Michael Brown, Sinn Fein Mayor of Cashel was amongst the people who welcomed the Queen to Cashel earlier today, shaking her hand to welcome her.

So yes, Queen was warmly greeted by a Shinner.

I'd been pointing out for a while that this was likely to happen - and there were many asking Cllr Brown to not attend today's visit, but he insisted upon it.
 


Fair play to the guy; it needed to be done. I just hope he has a thick skin.
 
What would you expect? One of their leaders is a Crown Baron, and the other a Crown Minister.
 
Fair play to him.
 
Fair play to him, he did as any Mayor would be expected and represented his town well in doing so.
 
Fair play to both of them. That said pity the Southern Unionist/Gombeens would'nt take a leaf out of her book and show some respect to the Men of 1916 and GAELIC LANGUAGE also.
 
Fair play to him, it is what the rest of his party should have done instead of the antediluvian backwardness they carried on with during the visit.
 
Brilliant...........They kept Bertie out, but shook ands with The Queen. Shows just what people do think of Bertie......
 
i have a gut feeling that Sinn Fein missed an opportunity with the ERII visit to appear magnanimous.. Look for a 'softening' of rhetoric over the next week or so.
 
One of my best friends comes from Cashel and apparently the excitement that has been growing there for the last couple of months has been amazing. Once someone is elected mayor then they represent the entire town so it would have been a big mistake not to celebrate the visit.
 
Sure most of the senior Shinners were in the queens pay. Steak-knife anyone?
 
