Sinn Fein Mayor of Cashel shook Queens hand today

- davidcochrane
Cllr Michael Brown, Sinn Fein Mayor of Cashel was amongst the people who welcomed the Queen to Cashel earlier today, shaking her hand to welcome her.
So yes, Queen was warmly greeted by a Shinner.
I'd been pointing out for a while that this was likely to happen - and there were many asking Cllr Brown to not attend today's visit, but he insisted upon it.
