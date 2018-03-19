Sinn Féin Oireachtas member retweets post calling IRA victim a "sadist".

JANUARY2018 said: Fianna Fail National Executive member crying about Sinn Fein like a baby again.

Fianna Fail's only reason to exist these days.

Yer wan retweeted something, took it down and apologised if any offence was taken (Stack junior takes offence every time anyone in SF say anything so it's no surprise).



That's precisely that kind of petulant, sneering, brass neck attitude that has hurt SF over the years. The guy's father was murdered by the IRA. Years later, a member of the IRA's political wing calls his murdered father a sadist and you snigger at him for "crying like a baby".Keep it up. FF and FG can just sit back, exchange amused glances and watch SF continue to destroy its chances for ever supplanting either of them.