Sinn Féin Oireachtas member retweets post calling IRA victim a "sadist".

Not for the first time, Sinn Féin is being let down by its public representatives. Yesterday, Senator Máire Devine retweeted a post by a parody government account. In a reference to Brian Stack, a Portlaoise prison officer who was murdered by the IRA in 1983, the tweet said the following:
"Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has congratulated Gerry Adams after the people of New York celebrated #GerryAdamsDay.
Leo had no response to criticism in the #Sindo from a #SaveThe8th Fianna Fáil son of a sadist prison officer."
Following an exchange with the murdered man's son, Austin Stack, she eventually deleted the tweet but remained defiant. Austin says she brings shame on the Oireachtas and should resign.
