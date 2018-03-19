Sinn Féin Oireachtas member retweets post calling IRA victim a "sadist".

Not for the first time, Sinn Féin is being let down by its public representatives. Yesterday, Senator Máire Devine retweeted a post by a parody government account. In a reference to Brian Stack, a Portlaoise prison officer who was murdered by the IRA in 1983, the tweet said the following:
"Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has congratulated Gerry Adams after the people of New York celebrated #GerryAdamsDay.
Leo had no response to criticism in the #Sindo from a #SaveThe8th Fianna Fáil son of a sadist prison officer."

Following an exchange with the murdered man's son, Austin Stack, she eventually deleted the tweet but remained defiant. Austin says she brings shame on the Oireachtas and should resign.
 


Shin Flake the party of no shame...
 
Wascurito said:
It might explain why their poll numbers in the ROI remain pretty mediocre.
Click to expand...
Just goes to show ye mexicants aren't all that bad after all...
 
This is messy. Politics.
 
JANUARY2018 said:
Fianna Fail National Executive member crying about Sinn Fein like a baby again.
Fianna Fail's only reason to exist these days.
Yer wan retweeted something, took it down and apologised if any offence was taken (Stack junior takes offence every time anyone in SF say anything so it's no surprise).

Next.
Click to expand...
That's precisely that kind of petulant, sneering, brass neck attitude that has hurt SF over the years. The guy's father was murdered by the IRA. Years later, a member of the IRA's political wing calls his murdered father a sadist and you snigger at him for "crying like a baby".

Keep it up. FF and FG can just sit back, exchange amused glances and watch SF continue to destroy its chances for ever supplanting either of them.
 
LookWhoItIs said:
Maybe just preparing to go into goverment
Click to expand...
Tbf the move from militia to political continues, in five years the Corleone family will be completely legitimate...
 
SF/FF/FG/LAB etc etc...are all complete clowns and one shouldn't really be feel they have the high moral ground to call anyone out on anything.....he said..she said..my dad will fight your dad....etc etc blah blah...politics in Ireland is a complete farce...
 
JANUARY2018 said:
Who in SF called him a sadist?
You did read your own link, I presume?

Also, you do know that Austin Stack is a senior member of Fianna Fail's national executive?

No politicking here at all at all.....
Click to expand...
Don't engage in sophistry. SF Senator Máire Devine retweeted a deeply offensive and possibly libellous tweet about a man who can't defend himself against the accusations of being a sadist because he was murdered by her party's military wing. Even SF sees there is a problem and has asked her for an explanation.
 
Brian Stack's favourite tactic was to get two prison wardens to hold a prisoners arms while he repeatedly punched the prisoner.

That's not an attack it's just the truth.

The neutral Austin Stack.
 
Levellers said:
*potentially libellous comment about a murdered man removed by Wascurito*

That's not an attack it's just the truth.

The neutral Austin Stack.
Click to expand...
It's strange that you haven't posted evidence to back up this "truth".

I've reported your post to the moderators.
 
Considering she was only six when Stack was murdered she can only be repeating stuff from the SF grievance list. Which is a fair indication of what they intend to bring into government if they ever get the chance. But everyone else has to move on.
 
JANUARY2018 said:
Very relaxed here, just shooting the breeze.....heading off for a nice bank holiday bit of grub with the family......if the missus would hurry the hell up....:D
Click to expand...
Well, bon appetit agus bail ó Dhia ar an bia.
 
Wascurito said:
It's strange that you haven't posted evidence to back up this "truth".

I've reported your post to the moderators.
Click to expand...
Brian Stack was detested by the prisoners and quite a few prison warders. Being a prison warder is not a pleasant job but no one signs up to become a torturer.
 
Pointing out a victim of the Troubles for abuse is not on. I am sure quite a number of SFers have a negative view of Brian Stack Snr, but he and his family suffered terribly, and they should at the very least acknowledge that and not abuse the family. They seem annoyed that someone who has a valid reason for hating their movement hates them.
 
Last edited:
Jaysus.. if Leo did that we'd all be outraged and/or shocked.
 
Only twats use tweeter. People are best staying away from social media if they have drink taken. I think those are the central morals of the story, one does wonder however why both the media and the OP believed that we needed to be informed of this.
 
