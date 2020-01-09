Sinn Fein promotion of catholic’s into the PSNI

Personally I think this is a good thing as we simply can NOT end up with a partisan security service again ...

I also fully realise that the disgraceful handling of legacy issues makes this extremely difficult not only for SF to promote but for Catholics to join ... I just hope they do anyway ... the “only” way to fix the PSNI is from within

we now need 50:50 recruitment reactivated immediately

Byrne hails Sinn Féin support for PSNI recruitment

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill attended the launch of the police campaign.
I agree. I have been hoping for this , it is going to be difficult for nationalists to choose it as a career, and I do hope that we see an equalization of the numbers.
 
It’s going to be difficult for MM / Leo / media to try to link SInn Fein to Crime now -it is going to be impossible after todays events- hard to beat the Republican way-
 
Martin McGuinness threatened the PSNI after pedo enabler Gerry Adams was arrested and questioned about the abduction torture and murder of Jean McConville

McGuinness threatened "They wouldn't support the local authorities" if Gerry wasn't released
 
LISTOWEL MAN said:
Martin McGuinness threatened the PSNI after pedo enabler Gerry Adams was arrested and questioned about the abduction torture and murder of Jean McConville

McGuinness threatened "They wouldn't support the local authorities" if Gerry wasn't released
Martin McGuinness is dead for three years now, so we won't be hearing from him again. Gerry Adams has retired and moved on. You should find a new obsession and move on too. :)
 
