Sinn Fein promotion of catholic’s into the PSNI

Personally I think this is a good thing as we simply can NOT end up with a partisan security service again ...
I also fully realise that the disgraceful handling of legacy issues makes this extremely difficult not only for SF to promote but for Catholics to join ... I just hope they do anyway ... the “only” way to fix the PSNI is from within
we now need 50:50 recruitment reactivated immediately
