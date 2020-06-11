Sinn Fein suspend entire party organisation in Dublin South-West

hiding behind a poster

Just coming in on the wires, as they used to say in the old days.....

Sinn Féin suspend party organisation over Paddy Holohan mayor nomination

Sinn Féin has stood down the party’s organisation in the Dublin South West constituency after controversial mixed martial arts fighter Paddy Holohan was nominated to be mayor of South Dublin County Council.
Anyone care to speculate on what's going on?
 


Looks like the party is acting tough on rogue members. I’m sure you’d be criticising them if they weren’t. Again, this smells of an OP designed to make the lead opposition party look bad.
 
ruserious said:
Looks like the party is acting tough on rogue members. I’m sure you’d be criticising them if they weren’t. Again, this smells of an OP designed to make the lead opposition party look bad.
I can't recall a party ever doing this. Do you not think it's worthy of discussion?
 
Barroso

ruserious said:
Looks like the party is acting tough on rogue members. I’m sure you’d be criticising them if they weren’t. Again, this smells of an OP designed to make the lead opposition party look bad.
To divert attention from drink driving, IMO.
 
SuirView

When the election for Mayor comes up,
Is there much canvassing for the job?
 
hiding behind a poster

SuirView said:
When the election for Mayor comes up,
Is there much canvassing for the job?
No. Whatever the ruling group is will have negotiated who gets the various roles like Mayor, Deputy Mayor, committee chairs etc and the sequencing of same. Once that's done it's for the councillors of each party in the ruling group to decide each year who their nominees will be for each post.
 
SuirView

hiding behind a poster said:
No. Whatever the ruling group is will have negotiated who gets the various roles like Mayor, Deputy Mayor, committee chairs etc and the sequencing of same. Once that's done it's for the councillors of each party in the ruling group to decide each year who their nominees will be for each post.
Thanks,
When would all the councillors have found out that Paddy Holohan would be the SF candidate for Mayor?
 
ruserious

hiding behind a poster said:
But what would that achieve? Anyway do you not think it's newsworthy?
Perhaps. But your OP is appalling in that you ask a question (which is answered in the link) to create suspicion that something is awry when it isn’t. A low form of politicing.
 
hiding behind a poster

SuirView said:
Thanks,
When would all the councillors have found out that Paddy Holohan would be the SF candidate for Mayor?
The councillors from the ruling group? At the council meeting. The SF councillors? God knows.
 
hiding behind a poster

ruserious said:
Perhaps. But your OP is appalling in that you ask a question (which is answered in the link) to create suspicion that something is array when it isn’t. A low form of politicing.
Firstly the question is not answered in the link in the OP. "What's going on" relates to the politics of it. I'm asking what's going on in SF behind the scenes, what the motivations are, etc - the politics, in other words. And are you seriously saying nothing is amiss when a party suspends an entire constituency organisation? And finally what do you mean by "a low form of politicking"?
 
kimari

Now if they all claim expenses while their suspended .You could critise them ,is suspended akin to being banned ffrom something
 
hiding behind a poster

kimari said:
Now if they all claim expenses while their suspended .You could critise them ,is suspended akin to being banned ffrom something
No. The councillors are still councillors, they can claim their expenses as before.
 
callas

ruserious said:
Looks like the party is acting tough on rogue members. I’m sure you’d be criticising them if they weren’t. Again, this smells of an OP designed to make the lead opposition party look bad.
Don't they look kinda shabby already? Paddy Hooligan is small fry compared to the goon they buried in Belfast last week. Paddy is a handy distraction from the covid show funeral spectacle.


2020-07-01_iri_60056315_I2.jpg


The 1,800 people who attended the funeral of former leading IRA member Bobby Storey were socially distanced, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has claimed.
www.independent.ie

1,800 people at funeral of Bobby Storey socially distanced - Sinn Féin TD claims

The 1,800 people who attended the funeral of former leading IRA member Bobby Storey were socially distanced, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has claimed.
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie
 
