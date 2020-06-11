Sinn Fein suspend entire party organisation in Dublin South-West

hiding behind a poster
Well-known member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2005
- Messages
- 51,766
Just coming in on the wires, as they used to say in the old days.....
Anyone care to speculate on what's going on?
Sinn Féin suspend party organisation over Paddy Holohan mayor nomination
Sinn Féin has stood down the party’s organisation in the Dublin South West constituency after controversial mixed martial arts fighter Paddy Holohan was nominated to be mayor of South Dublin County Council.
www.independent.ie
Anyone care to speculate on what's going on?