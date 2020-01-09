Sinn Féin to allow gender reassignment for under 16s?

Sinn Fein: We'll let your children take you to court to change their gender | Gript Sinn Fein's LGBT spokesman has promised to let children under 16 sue their parents, and to let courts change your child's birth gender without your consent.

Now Gript being Gript, they would certainly be inclined to report on Sinn Féin in an alarmist way so I'm only really paying attention to the bit in quotes;Is this really a position SF voters support? For me it would be massive overreach on the part of the state into family life.(Furthermore, the same Sen Warfield has spearheaded SF's drive to outlaw so-called conversion therapy. So an adult can't try to pray his gay away if he so chooses, but a child can convert to another gender against their parents' wishes? Seems a bit contradictory)Was it for this?