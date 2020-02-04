Sinn Fein's use of social media

Marcos the black
Over the course of the last number of years SF's use of the internet as a means of communication has helped deliver some spectacular results including the 2020 GE result which saw SF taking 37 seats and the largest share of first preference votes.
The SF strategy of dominating relevent social media channels have come into focus before as SF used it to "drown" Unionist opposition online.
While being an incredibly effective communication tool, especially to reach the younger voters, will this strategy of drowning out opposition voices online (Facebook/Twitter/discussion forums) continue to be as effective as more people become aware of this centralised and coordinated strategy, or can other political parties "ramp up" their online efforts to compete with SF on this front?
How Sinn Fein's 'social media' approach allowed them to circumvent traditional media for GE2020
Sinn Fein managed to win the ‘election for change' with help from a social media following that doesn't engage with traditional media. This was successfully done by targeting the big issues voters had going into the polling stations and using their developed social media channels to deliver that...
extra.ie
Shinnerbots drown out Unionists on social media
“Shinnerbots” are winning the online war in Irish politics and drowning out other voices, a researcher has said.The term, which describes an account holder or anonymous account that defends Sinn Féin
www.thetimes.co.uk
