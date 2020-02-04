Sinn Fein's use of social media

Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,758
Over the course of the last number of years SF's use of the internet as a means of communication has helped deliver some spectacular results including the 2020 GE result which saw SF taking 37 seats and the largest share of first preference votes.

extra.ie

How Sinn Fein's 'social media' approach allowed them to circumvent traditional media for GE2020

Sinn Fein managed to win the ‘election for change' with help from a social media following that doesn't engage with traditional media. This was successfully done by targeting the big issues voters had going into the polling stations and using their developed social media channels to deliver that...
extra.ie extra.ie

The SF strategy of dominating relevent social media channels have come into focus before as SF used it to "drown" Unionist opposition online.

www.thetimes.co.uk

Shinnerbots drown out Unionists on social media

“Shinnerbots” are winning the online war in Irish politics and drowning out other voices, a researcher has said.The term, which describes an account holder or anonymous account that defends Sinn Féin
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk

While being an incredibly effective communication tool, especially to reach the younger voters, will this strategy of drowning out opposition voices online (Facebook/Twitter/discussion forums) continue to be as effective as more people become aware of this centralised and coordinated strategy, or can other political parties "ramp up" their online efforts to compete with SF on this front?
 


james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
17,429
The burn is sore. Save the OP by putting it in the Zoo.....the subject is covered across various threads already.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,758
Levellers said:
God be the days when you could just censor SF using Section 31.
Click to expand...
That's actually according to the article, one of the reasons why SF is so successful at it. Traditionally they didn't get national media coverage so they always had to think outside the box in order to get their message across.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,758
james toney said:
The burn is sore. Save the OP by putting it in the Zoo.....the subject is covered across various threads already.
Click to expand...
Yes, it's a very real issue, I'll give you that. SF have a serious machine behind it when it comes to an online presence.
I didn't see a dedicated thread on this though. Maybe there is. Could you be so good as to point out out?
Thanks.
 
artfoley56

artfoley56

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,988
Marcos the black said:
Over the course of the last number of years SF's use of the internet as a means of communication has helped deliver some spectacular results including the 2020 GE result which saw SF taking 37 seats and the largest share of first preference votes.

extra.ie

How Sinn Fein's 'social media' approach allowed them to circumvent traditional media for GE2020

Sinn Fein managed to win the ‘election for change' with help from a social media following that doesn't engage with traditional media. This was successfully done by targeting the big issues voters had going into the polling stations and using their developed social media channels to deliver that...
extra.ie extra.ie

The SF strategy of dominating relevent social media channels have come into focus before as SF used it to "drown" Unionist opposition online.

www.thetimes.co.uk

Shinnerbots drown out Unionists on social media

“Shinnerbots” are winning the online war in Irish politics and drowning out other voices, a researcher has said.The term, which describes an account holder or anonymous account that defends Sinn Féin
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk

While being an incredibly effective communication tool, especially to reach the younger voters, will this strategy of drowning out opposition voices online (Facebook/Twitter/discussion forums) continue to be as effective as more people become aware of this centralised and coordinated strategy, or can other political parties "ramp up" their online efforts to compete with SF on this front?
Click to expand...
well considering that the shinners were never going to get a fair shake of the rattle from the conventional media, its hardly surprising that theyd exploit other channels, is it?
 
S

SamsonS

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2009
Messages
4,872
Its a very effective tactic, upto others to up their game to compete.

Back in 1977 FF under Seamus Brennan influence ran for the time a very modern campaign and helped FF sweep the boards.
Obama in 2009 made great use of internet and social media both within the primaries and then in the GE.

For it to be effective it has to be coordinated and centralised.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,758
artfoley56 said:
well considering that the shinners were never going to get a fair shake of the rattle from the conventional media, its hardly surprising that theyd exploit other channels, is it?
Click to expand...
Nope, and that's what the first article says... It's down to their history.
Now that they have control of the various channels, will they be able to maintain it?
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
34,345
Marcos the black said:
That's actually according to the article, one of the reasons why SF is so successful at it. Traditionally they didn't get national media coverage so they always had to think outside the box in order to get their message across.
Click to expand...
I must admit that I only use Facebook to communicate with friends or relatives, this being my only venture into online discussions. :LOL: What I find interesting about SFs success online is that using online resources was one of Leo Varadkar's selling points when he ran for FG leader.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,758
SamsonS said:
Its a very effective tactic, upto others to up their game to compete.

Back in 1977 FF under Seamus Brennan influence ran for the time a very modern campaign and helped FF sweep the boards.
Obama in 2009 made great use of internet and social media both within the primaries and then in the GE.

For it to be effective it has to be coordinated and centralised.
Click to expand...
Yes, and that's the point, this doesn't happen by accident. As a poster I'm often charged of working for "mount Street" meaning that I'm working for FG. Of course this isn't true, but it often appears to me that the ones leveling this charge may well be working in unison to a different HQ. Pot kettle black and all that.
Another forum is basically now all Shinners. I popped in the other day to see what was happening and they were all passionately agreeing with each other... All other voices have been silenced.
How boring is that!!
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,406
Marcos the black said:
Yes, and that's the point, this doesn't happen by accident. As a poster I'm often charged of working for "mount Street" meaning that I'm working for FG. Of course this isn't true, but it often appears to me that the ones leveling this charge may well be working in unison to a different HQ. Pot kettle black and all that.
Another forum is basically now all Shinners. I popped in the other day to see what was happening and they were all passionately agreeing with each other... All other voices have been silenced.
How boring is that!!
Click to expand...
I left the other place before being permabanned for wearing a bright orange shirt in a built up area...
 
RelentlessApathy!

RelentlessApathy!

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 16, 2018
Messages
433
Marcos the black said:
Yes, it's a very real issue, I'll give you that. SF have a serious machine behind it when it comes to an online presence.
I didn't see a dedicated thread on this though. Maybe there is. Could you be so good as to point out out?
Thanks.
Click to expand...
It's really really old news however. As far back as 2007 awareness of the impact of online activity was known, and certainly from 2011. SF moved first, others sat on their hands. It really was quite shocking to see FG rely on the YFG goon squad to create shit memes and videos to attack other parties during the election. YFG are far from in tune with their contemporaries to put it mildly.

The point being, it's a open playing field that's well studied and understood and more importantly established. If other parties aren't "getting it", then it's not SF's problem and they are free to plough their furrow heedless of the others inability to communicate with voters.

Also, just to mention how awful FG's comms were in general. We're neighbors to the demonstration of the powerfulness of a three word slogan, "Get Brexit Done, Take back control". And FG goes for the utter mouthful: "A future to look forward to" SMH.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,758
ruserious said:
Remember when Charlie wanted to commemorate Tans 😂
Click to expand...
Actually. This is a very good case in point. The manufactured outrage about this was primarily online. The line that the RIC and the "tans" were one in the same was created online until it became almost an established fact.

And all the Shinners were singing off the same script on this, sticking to the same line of attack. All very coordinated and planned.
 
james toney

james toney

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2009
Messages
17,429
Marcos the black said:
Yes, it's a very real issue, I'll give you that. SF have a serious machine behind it when it comes to an online presence.
I didn't see a dedicated thread on this though. Maybe there is. Could you be so good as to point out out?
Thanks.
Click to expand...
No...work away....I have better things to do.
If you want to promote Sinn Fein and highlight the obvious mainstream media bias against them...then that's up to you.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,406
Anywho re the OP, nothing new in it SF have been peddling their wears on social media for quite awhile and have certainly appeared ahead of the curve compared to other parties...
2014...

“A message promoting Sinn Fėin's agenda of change was sent to more than 560,000 people on social media sites.

www.sinnfein.ie

Sinn Féin setting a trend on social media

www.sinnfein.ie

But it's a two edged sword....

www.thejournal.ie

Sinn Féin has had a very bumpy few years on social media - how will it weather this latest storm?

Mary Lou McDonald has said she seeks to reform and modernise the party, part of that will require a rethinking of how reps use social media.
www.thejournal.ie www.thejournal.ie
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,758
james toney said:
No...work away....I have better things to do.
If you want to promote Sinn Fein and highlight the obvious mainstream media bias against them...then that's up to you.
Click to expand...
Sound. I didn't think they're was one, but thanks for confirming...
 
artfoley56

artfoley56

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,988
Marcos the black said:
Nope, and that's what the first article says... It's down to their history.
Click to expand...
but its not down to their history, its down to mainstream media being embedded with FFGLAB. if it was down to their history, which they share with FFGLAB then it shouldnt be a problem
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,758
between the bridges said:
Anywho re the OP, nothing new in it SF have been peddling their wears on social media for quite awhile and have certainly appeared ahead of the curve compared to other parties...
2014...

“A message promoting Sinn Fėin's agenda of change was sent to more than 560,000 people on social media sites.

www.sinnfein.ie

Sinn Féin setting a trend on social media

www.sinnfein.ie

But it's a two edged sword....

www.thejournal.ie

Sinn Féin has had a very bumpy few years on social media - how will it weather this latest storm?

Mary Lou McDonald has said she seeks to reform and modernise the party, part of that will require a rethinking of how reps use social media.
www.thejournal.ie www.thejournal.ie
Click to expand...
It's amusing though to see the outrage of Shinners as they try to accuse others of doing similar..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top