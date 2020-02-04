Sinn Fein's use of social media

Marcos the black said: Yes, it's a very real issue, I'll give you that. SF have a serious machine behind it when it comes to an online presence.

I didn't see a dedicated thread on this though. Maybe there is. Could you be so good as to point out out?

Thanks. Click to expand...

It's really really old news however. As far back as 2007 awareness of the impact of online activity was known, and certainly from 2011. SF moved first, others sat on their hands. It really was quite shocking to see FG rely on the YFG goon squad to create shit memes and videos to attack other parties during the election. YFG are far from in tune with their contemporaries to put it mildly.The point being, it's a open playing field that's well studied and understood and more importantly established. If other parties aren't "getting it", then it's not SF's problem and they are free to plough their furrow heedless of the others inability to communicate with voters.Also, just to mention how awful FG's comms were in general. We're neighbors to the demonstration of the powerfulness of a three word slogan, "Get Brexit Done, Take back control". And FG goes for the utter mouthful: "A future to look forward to" SMH.