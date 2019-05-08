Sitting councillors running in 2 constituencies

i know in the past that candidates have run in more than 1 constituency. These though have usually been pretty much no hopers.



2 outgoing councillors from lucan Paul Gogarty and Ruth Nolan are running in both Lucan and the new next door Palmerstown Fonthill constituency. if one did happen to be elected in both what would happen? Immediate co option or something else in the circumsrances?



Has something similar happened before?