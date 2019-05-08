Sitting councillors running in 2 constituencies

i know in the past that candidates have run in more than 1 constituency. These though have usually been pretty much no hopers.

2 outgoing councillors from lucan Paul Gogarty and Ruth Nolan are running in both Lucan and the new next door Palmerstown Fonthill constituency. if one did happen to be elected in both what would happen? Immediate co option or something else in the circumsrances?

Has something similar happened before?
 


For the Dail if you get elected in two constituencies you still only end up with one seat/vote etc. Presume it would be the same for two areas of the same council. Though I wonder what would happen if you ran in two different councils. I presume you would have two seats then.
 
the lucan area was split in two they previously represented both areas http://www.boundarycommittee.ie/reports/LEA BC No. 2 Report - FINAL WEBSITE MASTER COPY.pdf

2019 notice of polls Local Elections 2019

Ruth Nolan put down the county hall as her address although its still available in the 2014 notice of poll http://www.sdublincoco.ie/viewdocument.aspx?id=efec14c4-de27-4ab2-b32f-a32400ffc7eb
 
For sheer brass neck this one would be hard to beat.

www.independent.ie

Councillor who won two seats wants two State grants - Independent.ie

An independent councillor who won two seats in the local elections has said it is "unfair" and "unjust" that she is not entitled to two State grants for female candidates.
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie

Not content with getting €250 from the taxpayers, this chancer wants to get another €250 because she contested two LEAs.

""On the second seat they refused to pay me which I thought was very unjust and unfair on an Independent women (sic)," Ms Keoghan said. "

Nothing at all unjust or unfair about her getting the payment just because she's a woman of course.
 
