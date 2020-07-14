"Skin in the game", and the Israel Palestine conflict

roc_ said:



"... Peace between Israelis & Palestinians cannot happen from the top... Arabs fighting to the last Palestinian... One of the problems of the interventionista - wanting to get involved in other people’s affairs “in order to help” — results in disrupting some of the peace-making mechanisms that are inherent in human affairs... the error continues because someone else is paying the price..."



I have long argued that the agendas of Iran, their proxies Hezbollah and Hamas, the anti-Zionist left, the Arab league, the Assads, Irish republicans, the Muslim OIC countries in the UN, and the long, long list of other factions, do not align really with the agenda, and interests of ordinary Palestinians.



Compare what Taleb is saying above with what the likes of those who purport to represent the interests of the Palestinians say. E.g.



There would have been a peace that all could have lived- which is what people like General Peled on the Jewish side strove for, however the North American Jewish community was much too powerful and so it could not happen despite irresponsible sell out indigenous Palestinians trying to do their best with the crumbs they were offered. The Arab League has totally sold out the Palestinians after the destruction of Libya. The whole push for war with Iran at the moment in the United States shows that the issue of Palestine does not effect only indigenous Palestinians and Jews living there. The nature of the Jewish State as an international hub for organized crime shows that the issue has quite a wide reach. The Jewish campaign to whip hysterical hatred of Islam and Muslims as such, and I know some Muslims behave badly here which does not help things, and is solely essentially down to Palestine shows that the issue has a much wider reach.The idea that Hamas is an Iranian Proxy is insane- things are massively more complex than that and Hamas has a huge range of opinion within it. Islamic Jihad in Palestine might more justly be called an Iranian proxy- however again things are much more complex than that and essentially come down to them sharing the same Islamic humanist values as the Islamic Republic of Iran. The founder of Islamic Jihad in Palestine was suffering a prolonged existential and intellectual crisis because he was thorn between Marxism one the one hand and the Muslim Brotherhood on the other, than the revolution happened in Iran and through studying it and the thinkers behind it he saw that he could combine the best of Marxism and the best of Muslim Brotherhood while leaving behind the bad things in both.The vast majority of Jews, nearly all of the Jews who identify with Zionism do not want actual reconciliation with the indigenous population- one because they have power and so feel no need to, they can mass murder the indigenous population with no pain coming to them, but beyond that there is the fact that doing so would mean facing up to extremely painful truths for them.Just look at the reaction to Peter Beinart's essay recently. Jews cannot reach a secure reconciliation with the indigenous population which is somewhat just at least because it will harm the ability of Jews to write poetry according to Rabbi Marc Golub- who is very influential and Reform- and Daniel Gordis. And what Peter Beinart was advocating was compatible with Jewish tribalism- he admits that he is a tribalist more than he is a universalist.