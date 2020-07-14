"Skin in the game", and the Israel Palestine conflict

roc_
Dec 5, 2009
6,676
Great essay here from Taleb:
"... Peace between Israelis & Palestinians cannot happen from the top... Arabs fighting to the last Palestinian... One of the problems of the interventionista - wanting to get involved in other people’s affairs “in order to help” — results in disrupting some of the peace-making mechanisms that are inherent in human affairs... the error continues because someone else is paying the price..."
I have long argued that the agendas of Iran, their proxies Hezbollah and Hamas, the anti-Zionist left, the Arab league, the Assads, Irish republicans, the Muslim OIC countries in the UN, and the long, long list of other factions, do not align really with the agenda, and interests of ordinary Palestinians.
Compare what Taleb is saying above with what the likes of those who purport to represent the interests of the Palestinians say. E.g.
In a similar vein you have the so called anti-Zionists sitting outside in the peanut gallery of the Middle East always urging the Palestinians to hold out for more, feeding their hatred, or to plant one more bomb etc...
