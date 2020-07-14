"Skin in the game", and the Israel Palestine conflict

Great essay here from Taleb:

Peace: Neither Ink nor Blood

Peace: Neither Ink nor Blood (Chapter in SITG)
"... Peace between Israelis & Palestinians cannot happen from the top... Arabs fighting to the last Palestinian... One of the problems of the interventionista - wanting to get involved in other people’s affairs “in order to help” — results in disrupting some of the peace-making mechanisms that are inherent in human affairs... the error continues because someone else is paying the price..."

I have long argued that the agendas of Iran, their proxies Hezbollah and Hamas, the anti-Zionist left, the Arab league, the Assads, Irish republicans, the Muslim OIC countries in the UN, and the long, long list of other factions, do not align really with the agenda, and interests of ordinary Palestinians.

Compare what Taleb is saying above with what the likes of those who purport to represent the interests of the Palestinians say. E.g.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1262513122532896771

In a similar vein you have the so called anti-Zionists sitting outside in the peanut gallery of the Middle East always urging the Palestinians to hold out for more, feeding their hatred, or to plant one more bomb etc...
 
I recall recently well articulated also by this Palestinian, taking BDS alone as just one example of the dynamic playing out:

How BDS hurts the Palestinians

Bassem Eid will bring a unique perspective to the FedTalks
"... Let me put it another way,” he continued. “The Europeans are sacrificing the Palestinians for their own political interests...”
 
And of course the sacrifice of the Palestinian refugees.

The Arabs of Palestine

MARTHA GELLHORN, novelist, journalist, and former war correspondent, has recently returned from a journey to the Middle East, where she went to see the "Palestinian Refugee Problem" in terms of real life, real people. Here she reports how the Arab refugees and the Arab Israelis live, and what...
Obviously it's hard to see the real life, the real people, when one is so far removed from it all...
 
roc_ said:
Great essay here from Taleb:

Peace: Neither Ink nor Blood

Peace: Neither Ink nor Blood (Chapter in SITG)
"... Peace between Israelis & Palestinians cannot happen from the top... Arabs fighting to the last Palestinian... One of the problems of the interventionista - wanting to get involved in other people’s affairs “in order to help” — results in disrupting some of the peace-making mechanisms that are inherent in human affairs... the error continues because someone else is paying the price..."

I have long argued that the agendas of Iran, their proxies Hezbollah and Hamas, the anti-Zionist left, the Arab league, the Assads, Irish republicans, the Muslim OIC countries in the UN, and the long, long list of other factions, do not align really with the agenda, and interests of ordinary Palestinians.

Compare what Taleb is saying above with what the likes of those who purport to represent the interests of the Palestinians say. E.g.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1262513122532896771

In a similar vein you have the so called anti-Zionists sitting outside in the peanut gallery of the Middle East always urging the Palestinians to hold out for more, or to plant one more bomb etc...
There would have been a peace that all could have lived- which is what people like General Peled on the Jewish side strove for, however the North American Jewish community was much too powerful and so it could not happen despite irresponsible sell out indigenous Palestinians trying to do their best with the crumbs they were offered. The Arab League has totally sold out the Palestinians after the destruction of Libya. The whole push for war with Iran at the moment in the United States shows that the issue of Palestine does not effect only indigenous Palestinians and Jews living there. The nature of the Jewish State as an international hub for organized crime shows that the issue has quite a wide reach. The Jewish campaign to whip hysterical hatred of Islam and Muslims as such, and I know some Muslims behave badly here which does not help things, and is solely essentially down to Palestine shows that the issue has a much wider reach.

The idea that Hamas is an Iranian Proxy is insane- things are massively more complex than that and Hamas has a huge range of opinion within it. Islamic Jihad in Palestine might more justly be called an Iranian proxy- however again things are much more complex than that and essentially come down to them sharing the same Islamic humanist values as the Islamic Republic of Iran. The founder of Islamic Jihad in Palestine was suffering a prolonged existential and intellectual crisis because he was thorn between Marxism one the one hand and the Muslim Brotherhood on the other, than the revolution happened in Iran and through studying it and the thinkers behind it he saw that he could combine the best of Marxism and the best of Muslim Brotherhood while leaving behind the bad things in both.

The vast majority of Jews, nearly all of the Jews who identify with Zionism do not want actual reconciliation with the indigenous population- one because they have power and so feel no need to, they can mass murder the indigenous population with no pain coming to them, but beyond that there is the fact that doing so would mean facing up to extremely painful truths for them.

Just look at the reaction to Peter Beinart's essay recently. Jews cannot reach a secure reconciliation with the indigenous population which is somewhat just at least because it will harm the ability of Jews to write poetry according to Rabbi Marc Golub- who is very influential and Reform- and Daniel Gordis. And what Peter Beinart was advocating was compatible with Jewish tribalism- he admits that he is a tribalist more than he is a universalist.
 
roc_ said:
How BDS hurts the Palestinians

Bassem Eid will bring a unique perspective to the FedTalks
“And I believe one thing. I believe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be solved only by the Israelis and the Palestinians. Without any third party. Because as a Palestinian, I know what I want. I know that the Israeli knows well what he wants. We can solve it...
 
roc_ said:
And of course the sacrifice of the Palestinian refugees.

The Arabs of Palestine

MARTHA GELLHORN, novelist, journalist, and former war correspondent, has recently returned from a journey to the Middle East, where she went to see the "Palestinian Refugee Problem" in terms of real life, real people. Here she reports how the Arab refugees and the Arab Israelis live, and what...
Obviously it's hard to see the real life, the real people, when one is so far removed from it all...
Why not just let them home? They are the responsibility of the the Jews by the way.
 
roc_ said:
“And I believe one thing. I believe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be solved only by the Israelis and the Palestinians. Without any third party. Because as a Palestinian, I know what I want. I know that the Israeli knows well what he wants. We can solve it...
What about the North American and European Jewish communities when it comes to third parties? He is an atheist with an "if you cannot beat them make lots of money from them telling them what they want to hear" character, there are others like him. Interesting though that you promote him and not indigenous Peaceniks such as Ayman Odeh who as mild and meek as he is would tell you a lot of things that you do not want here. Without the Jewish Lobby in the United States there would be an arrangement that a large majority could live with.
 
Well, a good example of the anti-Zionist sitting outside in the peanut gallery of the Middle East always urging the Palestinians to hold out for more, feeding their hatred, or to plant one more bomb etc. No doubt an extreme example.
Golah veNekhar said:
... In fact a large problem with the Palestinian Solidarity and Palestinian national movement is too much sympathy for their enemies...
Golah veNekhar said:
... Any type of real reconciliation would mean Palestinian Jews facing their national guilt...
Golah veNekhar said:
Something that might actually do something to lessen the plague is national repentence.
Etc. :rolleyes:
 
parentheses said:
The biggest proxy in the conflict is America.
Do you agree then with your compadre Golah above who stated on here that Hamas should shift a terrorist focus onto US soil and target top "Zionists" there?
 
