Sligo-Leitrim: Call the next GE results

statsman
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2011
- Messages
- 55,055
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The candidates to date in this four-seater are:
Cllr. Sinéad Maguire (Fine Gael)
Gerry Reynolds (Fine Gael)
Deputy Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Marc McSharry (Fianna Fáil)
Shane Ellis (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin)
Cllr. Chris MacManus (Sinn Féin)
Nigel Gallagher (People Before Profit Alliance)
Finbarr Filan (Renua)
Deputy Deputy Tony McLoughlin (FG) is not running but FG should hold their seat. No change?
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The candidates to date in this four-seater are:
Cllr. Sinéad Maguire (Fine Gael)
Gerry Reynolds (Fine Gael)
Deputy Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Marc McSharry (Fianna Fáil)
Shane Ellis (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin)
Cllr. Chris MacManus (Sinn Féin)
Nigel Gallagher (People Before Profit Alliance)
Finbarr Filan (Renua)
Deputy Deputy Tony McLoughlin (FG) is not running but FG should hold their seat. No change?