SNP Defence Policy

SNP have recently changed their position with regard to NATO membership - following consultation with their nordic role models they have decided to remain within NATO. Intereresting that they have set out a fairly robust defence policy with a particular emphasis on maritime. Trident to be evicted within the short to mid term with massive costs incurred in relocating the Nuke deterent south of the possible future border. Lots of interesting comparisons with Irish policy and potential complications versus the rump of the UK.

How would an independent Scotland defend itself? | News | guardian.co.uk
 


Nebuchadnezzar said:
SNP have recently changed their position with regard to NATO membership - following consultation with their nordic role models they have decided to remain within NATO. Intereresting that they have set out a fairly robust defence policy with a particular emphasis on maritime. Trident to be evicted within the short to mid term with massive costs incurred in relocating the Nuke deterent south of the possible future border. Lots of interesting comparisons with Irish policy and potential complications versus the rump of the UK.

How would an independent Scotland defend itself? | News | guardian.co.uk

How would an independent Scotland defend itself? | News | guardian.co.uk
British nukes good, Iranian nukes bad.......
 
Nebuchadnezzar said:
SNP have recently changed their position with regard to NATO membership - following consultation with their nordic role models they have decided to remain within NATO. Intereresting that they have set out a fairly robust defence policy with a particular emphasis on maritime. Trident to be evicted within the short to mid term with massive costs incurred in relocating the Nuke deterent south of the possible future border. Lots of interesting comparisons with Irish policy and potential complications versus the rump of the UK.

How would an independent Scotland defend itself? | News | guardian.co.uk

How would an independent Scotland defend itself? | News | guardian.co.uk
From near the end of the piece:-

A switch in stance on Nato will strengthen the belief that Salmond is preparing to offer Scottish voters a version of "indy lite" at independence: where Scotland would retain the Queen, sterling and the Bank of England, continue with the BBC in some form, and potentially share a foreign policy with the rest of the UK.
About sums it up. The Scots can't generate the same amount of heat that Ireland was able to.
 
Ren84 said:
British nukes good, Iranian nukes bad.......
Ren, sorry to disabuse you but I have posted against Trident replacement under the UK Defence Review thread, excuse me for undermining your assumptions.
 
former wesleyan said:
From near the end of the piece:-



About sums it up. The Scots can't generate the same amount of heat that Ireland was able to.
I do find it interesting that independent minded Scots are not modelling themselves on Ireland when it comes to defence policy - If you want to be taken seriously as an independent small country think of Denmark not Ireland.
 
former wesleyan said:
From near the end of the piece:-



About sums it up. The Scots can't generate the same amount of heat that Ireland was able to.
Those favouring the Union appear to be for a variety of reason. Number 1 is usually economy. Alot of people of Irish Catholic decent, traditional Labour voters, favour the Union as well because of fears of a Protestant Scotland. Funny thing is that on some OO boards the brethren believe the SNP is some sort if papist/Irish Republican plot when in fact the SNP used to be know as Scotland no Pope.
 
I can't see the new Wengland or Engales or whatever the remaining rump is known as failing to step in to defend Scotland should the unlikely need ever arise.
 
Nebuchadnezzar said:
I do find it interesting that independent minded Scots are not modelling themselves on Ireland when it comes to defence policy - If you want to be taken seriously as an independent small country think of Denmark not Ireland.
Exactly. As at the time of the Lisbon Treaty debates when paranoia was being aired about conscription and EU Armies while the Finnish PM was arguing for a " robust " EU defence strategy.
 
Nebuchadnezzar said:
I do find it interesting that independent minded Scots are not modelling themselves on Ireland when it comes to defence policy - If you want to be taken seriously as an independent small country think of Denmark not Ireland.
I actually would like to see Ireland's military emulate the Danish Armed Forces, minus the overseas jollies that you get moist over of course.
 
Henry Thomas

Nebuchadnezzar said:
SNP have recently changed their position with regard to NATO membership - following consultation with their nordic role models they have decided to remain within NATO. Intereresting that they have set out a fairly robust defence policy with a particular emphasis on maritime. Trident to be evicted within the short to mid term with massive costs incurred in relocating the Nuke deterent south of the possible future border. Lots of interesting comparisons with Irish policy and potential complications versus the rump of the UK.



How would an independent Scotland defend itself? | News | guardian.co.uk
Also changing their position on the euro.
Getting a bit windy now that they might have to pay their own way.
Yes, an interesting comparison with Northern Ireland.
The Shinners have never turned up their noses at lots of lovely Sterling.....
 
Henry Thomas said:
Also changing their position on the euro.
Getting a bit windy now that they might have to pay their own way.
Yes, an interesting comparison with Northern Ireland.
The Shinners have never turned up their noses at lots of lovely Sterling.....
It is hard to see how an independent Scotland could afford to support the level of military capabilitity as advocated by the SNP - at present UK defence spending subsidises the Scotish economy whereas an independent Scottish military would be a further drain on their exchequer.
 
The SNP are an embarrassment. I would support Scots independence but not with those populist clowns in charge.
 
First 'Devolution light', then Sterling, now a U-turn on NATO as well.

And this is after being forced to hold a referendum they could have held any time since 2008, and that they tried to delay until after the next parliament.

I would hate to see them if they weren't confident of victory :roll:
 
Niall996 said:
I can't see the new Wengland or Engales or whatever the remaining rump is known as failing to step in to defend Scotland should the unlikely need ever arise.
Scotland can free-ride on England's necessity, as Ireland does. Its a rational strategy.

What Scotland, and Ireland, can never do is to become a base for anything hostile to England. So our independence is conditional.

Free-riding is a fair trade.
 
GavinCrowley said:
Scotland can free-ride on England's necessity, as Ireland does. Its a rational strategy.

What Scotland, and Ireland, can never do is to become a base for anything hostile to England. So our independence is conditional.

Free-riding is a fair trade.
Sure - but interesting to see the emphasis on maritime - planning for relatively significant numbers and types of vessels and maritime aircraft.
 
Nebuchadnezzar said:
I do find it interesting that independent minded Scots are not modelling themselves on Ireland when it comes to defence policy - If you want to be taken seriously as an independent small country think of Denmark not Ireland.
Ireland is not independent. If it was, Ireland would be independent.
 
Nebuchadnezzar said:
It is hard to see how an independent Scotland could afford to support the level of military capabilitity as advocated by the SNP - at present UK defence spending subsidises the Scotish economy whereas an independent Scottish military would be a further drain on their exchequer.
If you really think about it, why would Scotland need an expensive military. What's left of the UK would not allow an invasion of Scotland.
 
