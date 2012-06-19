SNP Defence Policy

Nebuchadnezzar
Well-known member
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2011
- Messages
- 11,717
SNP have recently changed their position with regard to NATO membership - following consultation with their nordic role models they have decided to remain within NATO. Intereresting that they have set out a fairly robust defence policy with a particular emphasis on maritime. Trident to be evicted within the short to mid term with massive costs incurred in relocating the Nuke deterent south of the possible future border. Lots of interesting comparisons with Irish policy and potential complications versus the rump of the UK.
How would an independent Scotland defend itself? | News | guardian.co.uk
How would an independent Scotland defend itself? | News | guardian.co.uk