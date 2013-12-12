So Call Our New Prostitution Law?

General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,717
Alan Shatter has spoken in today's Irish Times and is seeking advice from The AG and Bottler :roll:

Shatter seeks AG

I believe given his libertarian outlook and human rights concern, he will not choose the disasterous Swedish Model of client prosecution! A similar model law passed the Lower House in France a few days ago but as the police and the minister for the Interior oppose it as they know its completely insane, it will be parked indefinitely in the French Senate!
I think at the end of the day The prominent NGOs advocating the insane law, who happen to work in this area, will be more than delighted with increased funding to help sort out the issue, which in my opinion in these austere times with public collections down and Government cutbacks was the name of the game for that sector any way!
 


General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,717
Can this law be brought into force soley on ministerial order alone?
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,717
Well any thoughts on this one?
 
EvotingMachine0197

EvotingMachine0197

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 17, 2006
Messages
8,552
It seems to me that Shatter doesn't want to change the existing 1993 legislation. The pressure for change seems to be coming from the committee.
 
Nemesiscorporation

Nemesiscorporation

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 2, 2011
Messages
13,878
General Urko said:
Alan Shatter has spoken in today's Irish Times and is seeking advice from The AG and Bottler :roll:

Shatter seeks AG

I believe given his libertarian outlook and human rights concern, he will not choose the disasterous Swedish Model of client prosecution! A similar model law passed the Lower House in France a few days ago but as the police and the minister for the Interior oppose it as they know its completely insane, it will be parked indefinitely in the French Senate!
I think at the end of the day The prominent NGOs advocating the insane law, who happen to work in this area, will be more than delighted with increased funding to help sort out the issue, which in my opinion in these austere times with public collections down and Government cutbacks was the name of the game for that sector any way!
Click to expand...

I have lived in Sweden.

The only people who support the Swedish prostitution law are those involved in trafficking and organised crime.

The Swedish law is a traffickers dream which has led to a massive rise in trafficking and forced prostitution.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,537
The concerns he has expressed are absolutely right.

The Indo banging the rightwing drum as usual, portraying all prostitutes as "victims".

The solution is legalisation and regulation. As Prohibition and our drugs laws show, banning something hands control to organised crime. We are so backward in this country on sexual issues.
 
B

Boggle

Surely the only way to protect the women involved is legalisation.
People need to stop moralising and legislate for reality and in reality some women work as prostitutes.
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,717
Dame_Enda said:
The concerns he has expressed are absolutely right.
Click to expand...
Absolutely but there are more important considerations than just aul wans entrapping 'Innocent' young men on this one! The proposals put forward by the committee will make us an international laughing stock and in the guise of protecting sex workers give us the most severe anti sex work and anti sex worker laws outside of countries that actually execute sex workers!:mad:
And not one trafficked/abused/coerced sex worker where they do exist will be helped by it, in fact the contrary will be the case!
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,537
General Urko said:
Absolutely but there are more important considerations than just aul wans entrapping 'Innocent' young men on this one! The proposals put forward by the committee will make us an international laughing stock and in the guise of protecting sex workers give us the most severe anti sex work and anti sex worker laws outside of countries that actually execute sex workers!:mad:
And not one trafficked/abused/coerced sex worker where they do exist will be helped by it, in fact the contrary will be the case!
Click to expand...
The proposals are also of dubious constitutionality. For example the provisions threatening prostitutes who refuse to testify against an accused pimp appear to violate the presumption of innocence.

As for the Committee, it's proceedings were stacked towards a pre-determined outcome. The spokeswoman from the Alliance of Sex Workers was subject to extremely hostile questioning.

Reacting to recent reports of Limerick arrests related to prostitution, a FF councillor told Newstalk he didn't want his city becoming a "den of sin". The mask has slipped. This is about religion. Ruhama's trustees are the Sisters of Mercy/Charity as their own website admits. They are subsidised to the tune of hundreds of thousands of euro a year of taxpayer's money which they use to push their clericalist agenda.
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,717
Dame_Enda said:
The proposals are also of dubious constitutionality. For example the provisions threatening prostitutes who refuse to testify against an accused pimp appear to violate the presumption of innocence.

As for the Committee, it's proceedings were stacked towards a pre-determined outcome. The spokeswoman from the Alliance of Sex Workers was subject to extremely hostile questioning.


Reacting to recent reports of Limerick arrests related to prostitution, a FF councillor told Newstalk he didn't want his city becoming a "den of sin". The mask has slipped. This is about religion. Ruhama's trustees are the Sisters of Mercy/Charity as their own website admits. They are subsidised to the tune of hundreds of thousands of euro a year of taxpayer's money which they use to push their clericalist agenda.
Click to expand...
If the TORL groups involved in the area get their way, it will be a victory for loons and stomach churning rednecks! It will be the start of a revival! THEY HAVEN'T GONE AWAY, YA KNOW!:cool:
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,537
It's times like these I'm glad we have a Jewish Justice Minister. None of the Mary Magdalene nonsense about "fallen women" clouding his decision making.
 
Talking Shop

Talking Shop

Active member
Joined
Mar 28, 2011
Messages
260
The idea of religious orders seeming to dictating social policy is stomach-churning! CORI, Social Justice Ireland and Ruhama - obsessed with controlling other people's lives.
 
Druidess

Druidess

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
2,552
There's only one way to deal with prostitution to minimise harm to bother sex worker, society and client.

That is to legalise, tax and regulate it and harsher punishments for those who used unlicensed brothels and sex workers.

This idea that all sex workers are victims is archaic, patronising and based on the religious beliefs of yet another state funded quango.

The diversity of experiences and realities of sex workers is reflected in the voices of the sex workers themselves. Ruhama choose to only listen to the ones who say they are victims as portray that as the universal experience.
 
Telemachus

Telemachus

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 8, 2004
Messages
6,480
Website
en.wikipedia.org
Nemesiscorporation said:
I have lived in Sweden.

The only people who support the Swedish prostitution law are those involved in trafficking and organised crime.

The Swedish law is a traffickers dream which has led to a massive rise in trafficking and forced prostitution.
Click to expand...
Have you tried to communicate your views to the minister?
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,694
pragmaticapproach

pragmaticapproach

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 21, 2010
Messages
8,631
Druidess

Druidess

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
2,552
This group Ruhama have a ridiculous view of women, apparently we cannot fully consent to sex work. Inherently and universally women working as sex workers are exploited victims who in some cases may not know their victimhood status but are still victims nonetheless. All consensual sex work is an act of rape against sex worker by client (how trivialising to actual rape survivors).

These people are trying to drag Ireland back to an era we have happily left behind mostly. They are mostly religious nut jobs masquerading as liberators of enslaved women. They purposefully ignore everything the sex workers alliance say. Who is more representative of sex workers? A state funded, agenda driven catholic organisation OR an agency set up to represent the views and interests of people who know what they are asking about better than any of us, the sex workers themselves?

I call on the department of justice to cease all funding to this group now and divert the money to health or education.

I call on RTE and other media to give airtime to other, more relevant points of view.

As a nation we need to grow up and stop being bullied by these people.
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,717
There has been some informed speculation on the site EI (the downloading of which will be the equivalent of a child molester accessing child porn, if the committee recommendations are followed through!:mad:) that business leaders may have had a word in Minister Shatter's shell like to the effect that we are a small open economy depending on exports so the many business men that cum from abroad to our shores very very often require access to consenting beautiful, fine and knowledgeable pussy and so anti sex, anti sex worker and anti client laws would be hugely detriMENTAL to our future economoic prospects!:cool:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top