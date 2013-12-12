So Call Our New Prostitution Law?

Alan Shatter has spoken in today's Irish Times and is seeking advice from The AG and Bottler :roll:I believe given his libertarian outlook and human rights concern, he will not choose the disasterous Swedish Model of client prosecution! A similar model law passed the Lower House in France a few days ago but as the police and the minister for the Interior oppose it as they know its completely insane, it will be parked indefinitely in the French Senate!I think at the end of the day The prominent NGOs advocating the insane law, who happen to work in this area, will be more than delighted with increased funding to help sort out the issue, which in my opinion in these austere times with public collections down and Government cutbacks was the name of the game for that sector any way!