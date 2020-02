Dublin Is the only credible location which is reasonably close to equidistant to most of the other main population hubs on the island. That's a big plus.

Dublin has by far the biggest airport traffic which is of major importance for visiting officials from other states. (Just think, any diplomat from Washington or Brussels who need to visit Belfast and who want to get there by the quickest route has to do it via Dublin.)

On issues of practicality alone Dublin wins hands down.

On a related topic, I visited Bonn back when it was still the capital of West Germany. It was the most unimpressive city I've ever visited. A capital city should surely have a bit of gravitas, above all else. Dublin has that to some extent.

Cork and Belfast don't.