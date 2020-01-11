So that was #GE2020...so what will the next government look like?

Disillusioned democrat
We're beginning to get a sense of the make up of the next Dail, but it's far from obvious what this means from a government perspective...it's hard to imagine a government with FG in it or without SF in it, but loads of possible permutations.
Anyone care to opine or suggest their preferred government based on the now likely numbers?
