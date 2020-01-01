Social Democrats call for US-style vetting of senior officials

I have been calling for this for years.

Would you support this? I would argue that the Senate vetting process has helped weed out conflicts of interest and block appointment of senior officials where it could have impacted on policy to the detriment of the public interest.

I recall when Bill Richardson was going to be Obama's Commerce Secretary but had to withdraw when issues with campaign contributions were uncovered. Maybe similar oversight here will expose and prevent conflicts of interests in our health service (such as perhaps the recently reported payments from drug companies to doctors),

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1220763328768724992
 


I wouldn’t want the appointment of senior judges and officials open to politicisation.
 
ruserious said:
I wouldn’t want the appointment of senior judges and officials open to politicisation.
Well neither do we want the current farce of suspended sentences for violent criminals and rapists. A balance is possible.

I am very concerned that judges are not required to disclose their financial interests, or to recuse themselves if they have investments in a company before the court.

Irish Times article on judicial register of interests

www.victorboyhan.ie www.victorboyhan.ie
 
Dame_Enda said:
Well neither do we want the current farce of suspended sentences for violent criminals and rapists.
So you’d want judges to declare during their selection process what sort of sentences they’d hand down? Bit prejudicial no?
 
ruserious said:
So you’d want judges to declare during their selection process what sort of sentences they’d hand down? Bit prejudicial no?
We want consistent sentencing. I do at least. The hue and cry over the cases I am talking about illustrate there is public demand for reform of sentencing. But to do that, we need judges who will implement the sentences. There is a very high recividivism rate among those released on bail.

We also need a register of judges financial interests so that they are not sitting on cases that affect those interests.

Irish Times article on judicial register of interests

www.victorboyhan.ie www.victorboyhan.ie
 
ruserious said:
I wouldn’t want the appointment of senior judges and officials open to politicisation.
They should be accountable to somebody , they and the entire legal profession have completely lost the run of themselves
 
Dame_Enda said:
We want consistent sentencing. I do at least. The hue and cry over the cases I am talking about illustrate there is public demand for reform of sentencing. But to do that, we need judges who will implement the sentences. There is a very high recividivism rate among those released on bail.

We also need a register of judges financial interests so that they are not sitting on cases that affect those interests.

Irish Times article on judicial register of interests

www.victorboyhan.ie www.victorboyhan.ie
One of the people questioned over a recent shooting , was in their early 30s and had 80 previous convictions ...what the hell are they doing out of prison with 80 convictions!!!

Of course , no money for the legal profession if the criminals are actually locked up
 
Dame_Enda said:
We want consistent sentencing. I do at least. The hue and cry over the cases I am talking about illustrate there is public demand for reform of sentencing. But to do that, we need judges who will implement the sentences. There is a very high recividivism rate among those released on bail.

We also need a register of judges financial interests so that they are not sitting on cases that affect those interests.

Irish Times article on judicial register of interests

www.victorboyhan.ie www.victorboyhan.ie
Have you any data which shows that we have inconsistent sentencing?
In fact, have you any evidence at all that even suggests that there is a problem with our judiciary?
 
