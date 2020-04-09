Social Distancing Republican Style...

The PSNI has launched an investigation after images emerged of a procession at the funeral of former Sinn Fein councillor Francie McNally.

A senior police officer said he was disappointed advice given to family and friends of the late Mr McNally on social distancing was not followed.

Coronavirus: PSNI probe gathering for ex-Sinn Fein councillor's funeral

The PSNI has launched an investigation after images emerged of a procession at the funeral of former Sinn Fein councillor Francie McNally.
"It is very disappointing to see some people blatantly ignored health advice and breached current legislation by attending the funeral and, in doing so, they not only put themselves at risk but also put at risk close family members of the deceased and those officiating at the funeral.

“We are aware of social media commentary and images circulating online.

“An investigation is underway, evidence is being gathered and a file is being prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service for any breaches of Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

Police investigate funeral after social distancing advice "blatantly ignored"

by Q Radio News and PA's Michael McHugh
The mind boggles, anywho the one time that they should have been wearing masks and they didn't...
 


Might lead to even more funerals.
 
Stupid muppets.

Anyway Bridget, I thought you'd have been rather satisfied by the obvious Darwinian aspect of that tale. :)
 
raetsel said:
Stupid muppets.

Anyway Bridget, I thought you'd have been rather satisfied by the obvious Darwinian aspect of that tale. :)
I'll be totally honest I seen it on social media first and thought it was a wind up! Thought that someone had used photo's of a previous sf/ra funeral, but no!... So now one wonders what happens on Sunday?...
 
between the bridges said:
The PSNI has launched an investigation after images emerged of a procession at the funeral of former Sinn Fein councillor Francie McNally.

A senior police officer said he was disappointed advice given to family and friends of the late Mr McNally on social distancing was not followed.

Coronavirus: PSNI probe gathering for ex-Sinn Fein councillor's funeral

The PSNI has launched an investigation after images emerged of a procession at the funeral of former Sinn Fein councillor Francie McNally.
"It is very disappointing to see some people blatantly ignored health advice and breached current legislation by attending the funeral and, in doing so, they not only put themselves at risk but also put at risk close family members of the deceased and those officiating at the funeral.

“We are aware of social media commentary and images circulating online.

“An investigation is underway, evidence is being gathered and a file is being prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service for any breaches of Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

Police investigate funeral after social distancing advice "blatantly ignored"

by Q Radio News and PA's Michael McHugh
The mind boggles, anywho the one time that they should have been wearing masks and they didn't...
It seems that the #Thickasbottledshytevirus is spreading faster than the #Coronavirus.
 
They go out in masks and you complain. They go out without masks and you complain. Never happy.
 
Rural said:
It seems that the #Thickasbottledshytevirus is spreading faster than the #Coronavirus.
The boyo with the whip seems to be cracking it to get the piper to blow harder, if a sneeze is 2m whats the range of the uilleann pipes?...
 
between the bridges said:
The PSNI has launched an investigation after images emerged of a procession at the funeral of former Sinn Fein councillor Francie McNally.

A senior police officer said he was disappointed advice given to family and friends of the late Mr McNally on social distancing was not followed.

Coronavirus: PSNI probe gathering for ex-Sinn Fein councillor's funeral

The PSNI has launched an investigation after images emerged of a procession at the funeral of former Sinn Fein councillor Francie McNally.
"It is very disappointing to see some people blatantly ignored health advice and breached current legislation by attending the funeral and, in doing so, they not only put themselves at risk but also put at risk close family members of the deceased and those officiating at the funeral.

“We are aware of social media commentary and images circulating online.

“An investigation is underway, evidence is being gathered and a file is being prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service for any breaches of Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

Police investigate funeral after social distancing advice "blatantly ignored"

by Q Radio News and PA's Michael McHugh
The mind boggles, anywho the one time that they should have been wearing masks and they didn't...
I think I saw those two Horses at Cheltenham as well !
 
I thought it was a photoshop job as well. I thought Republicans are thick stupid bigots. However they are much more stupid than that.
 
between the bridges said:
The PSNI has launched an investigation after images emerged of a procession at the funeral of former Sinn Fein councillor Francie McNally.

The mind boggles, anywho the one time that they should have been wearing masks and they didn't...
In fairness that photo was done to make the crowd look huge.
In fact, you could easily enough count them - probably 30 or 40 at a max, and the guard of honour seems to be keeping a safe distance from one another.
 
Barroso said:
In fairness that photo was done to make the crowd look huge.
In fact, you could easily enough count them - probably 30 or 40 at a max, and the guard of honour seems to be keeping a safe distance from one another.
Gatherings of more than 2 people have been banned from 28th of March, now there is an exemption for funerals but that is for family members only, no matter what way you look at it they are blatantly flouting the rules...
 
between the bridges said:
Gatherings of more than 2 people have been banned from 28th of March, now there is an exemption for funerals but that is for family members only, no matter what way you look at it they are blatantly flouting the rules...
I'm not saying that I support the funeral being held; I didn't know the precise details of lockdown up north, but I would have expected something similar to what you say.

Nonetheless, my point stands, the "huge crowd" seems rather small, the photo was taken from a distance, and from low down, to bunch up the attendees and make it appear that there was a large crowd there - but even then, you can count the number of legs, and see the daylight behind the "huge crowd", as well as make out the distance between each marcher.
It is clearly a propaganda photo, when they could have posted an honest photo and made the same point without any need for manipulation.

PS - you do know that Taigs are famous for their large families?
 
Barroso said:
I'm not saying that I support the funeral being held; I didn't know the precise details of lockdown up north, but I would have expected something similar to what you say.

Nonetheless, my point stands, the "huge crowd" seems rather small, the photo was taken from a distance, and from low down, to bunch up the attendees and make it appear that there was a large crowd there - but even then, you can count the number of legs, and see the daylight behind the "huge crowd", as well as make out the distance between each marcher.
It is clearly a propaganda photo, when they could have posted an honest photo and made the same point without any need for manipulation.

PS - you do know that Taigs are famous for their large families?
Bit strange the octuplets still dressing the same though.
 
Barroso said:
I'm not saying that I support the funeral being held; I didn't know the precise details of lockdown up north, but I would have expected something similar to what you say.

Nonetheless, my point stands, the "huge crowd" seems rather small, the photo was taken from a distance, and from low down, to bunch up the attendees and make it appear that there was a large crowd there - but even then, you can count the number of legs, and see the daylight behind the "huge crowd", as well as make out the distance between each marcher.
It is clearly a propaganda photo, when they could have posted an honest photo and made the same point without any need for manipulation.

PS - you do know that Taigs are famous for their large families?
There was no press at the funeral, images originated on social media from someone who was at it...
 
