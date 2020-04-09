Social Distancing Republican Style...

between the bridges
The PSNI has launched an investigation after images emerged of a procession at the funeral of former Sinn Fein councillor Francie McNally.
A senior police officer said he was disappointed advice given to family and friends of the late Mr McNally on social distancing was not followed.
"It is very disappointing to see some people blatantly ignored health advice and breached current legislation by attending the funeral and, in doing so, they not only put themselves at risk but also put at risk close family members of the deceased and those officiating at the funeral.
“We are aware of social media commentary and images circulating online.
“An investigation is underway, evidence is being gathered and a file is being prepared for submission to the Public Prosecution Service for any breaches of Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.
The mind boggles, anywho the one time that they should have been wearing masks and they didn't...