Solicitors Costs For Straight Forward Services

Under The Solicitors Amendment Act 1994... I thought solicitors are supposed to give a price up front for simple services.... Am asking this... as my colleague is executor on his late mother's will....and what one would imagine is a relatively straight forward will...the solicitors seem to be posting out unnecessary over and back letters as if they had shares in An Post! His father is still alive....and there are just 2 homes involved... it was a simple transfer into his father's name...Yet the solicitor is looking to value all the property... anyone know where can direct his query....??? would appreciate any advice ...