  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Solicitors Costs For Straight Forward Services

M

max99

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2009
Messages
2,954
Under The Solicitors Amendment Act 1994... I thought solicitors are supposed to give a price up front for simple services.... Am asking this... as my colleague is executor on his late mother's will....and what one would imagine is a relatively straight forward will...the solicitors seem to be posting out unnecessary over and back letters as if they had shares in An Post! His father is still alive....and there are just 2 homes involved... it was a simple transfer into his father's name...Yet the solicitor is looking to value all the property... anyone know where can direct his query....??? would appreciate any advice ...
 
TheEgg

TheEgg

Active member
Joined
Jul 6, 2019
Messages
246
If its probate then I would go with a solicitor to make sure it is done correctly.

Transferring deeds is a separate thing entirely and can be done by yourself, I know some solicitors charges 200EUR per letter which is crazy money.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom