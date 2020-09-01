Some HAP rent subsidies,though socially necessary, are unnecessarily expensive

See FactCheck: Will the government spend more on HAP than on new social housing this year? HAP rent subsidies of close to 800 million euros a year might suffer from austerity when the government is eventually forced to reduce massive Covid-19 pandemic deficit spending. There is a political risk that HAP could lose public support when taxpayers realise that subsidies are as high as 1,900 euros a month. This figure was quoted in two cases I've heard of, from a landlord who rents on HAP and a civil servant involved in housing. That 1900 is equivalent to 22,800 euros a year in after tax income, a level of income higher than many full time workers earn,especially after the expenses of going to work.
The underlying cause of these high HAP subsidies is that councils allow HAP only to residents in the council area who are already receiving rent subsidies. In Dublin councils with very high housing costs,it isn't possible to find rental housing at moderate rents. In small towns, the housing costs may be low but the supply of suitable rental housing may be scarce,resulting in very high rents. The obvious solution in such areas is to build more social and affordable housing but NIMBY objectors are very vocal in areas with very high house prices.
In Dublin,the alternative solution is to combine the HAP budgets of councils in adjacent areas and allow HAP applicants to apply in any of those councils. Some councils would gain and some would lose out and that might require arbitration by the national housing department. Some tenants may be reluctant to move from their local council but if public transport or car ownership would allow them to maintain contact with their old neighborhood, they should be required to move for a moderate rent.
The HAP programme has helped a lot of low income tenants and their children to integrate socially in a wider society,a huge improvement on the formerly poorly planned social housing ghettos that became marginalised. It would be unfortunate if HAP became discredited by very high subsidies.
