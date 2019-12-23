Something for the Believers.. Early Christianity, Medieval Europe and sacred chants.

There is something wonderfully haunting and peaceful about these chants, some claim they are divinely sacred and can induce healing (emotional or otherwise). Some say they possess psychic energy that has long been forgotten. whatever it is, I'm left feeling allot less stressed or distorted than after listening to any modern duff duff noise blasted out 24/7 on the radio,.I've recently returned to prayer and meditation while listening to these chants but I'm curious to know where they come from and what knowledge there is regarding how popular they were at the time.It leaves me thinking how did Christianity also popularise across Europe? How did missionaries (for lack of a better word) market these new spiritual teachings in the face of pagan believes. How far back does such chanting go in history.any books or references would be greatly appreciated.