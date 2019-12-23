Something for the Believers.. Early Christianity, Medieval Europe and sacred chants.

Armchair Activist

Well-known member
Joined
May 6, 2007
Messages
2,075
There is something wonderfully haunting and peaceful about these chants, some claim they are divinely sacred and can induce healing (emotional or otherwise). Some say they possess psychic energy that has long been forgotten. whatever it is, I'm left feeling allot less stressed or distorted than after listening to any modern duff duff noise blasted out 24/7 on the radio,.

I've recently returned to prayer and meditation while listening to these chants but I'm curious to know where they come from and what knowledge there is regarding how popular they were at the time.

It leaves me thinking how did Christianity also popularise across Europe? How did missionaries (for lack of a better word) market these new spiritual teachings in the face of pagan believes. How far back does such chanting go in history.

any books or references would be greatly appreciated.


 


A

Armchair Activist

Well-known member
Joined
May 6, 2007
Messages
2,075
why was this thread demoted to chat???. if this isnt culture and community how the hell did that non-binary pronoun crap make it . Christianity laid the roots to all western culture and society. I'd like to discuss it and have it be recognised as significant.

This is an outrage.
 
C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
5,747
The spread of christianity in Europe was based on political, commercial and empire-building interests. Read up on Charlemagne. It wasn't all about monks and chants. The Saxons had christianity imposed on them by military means.
 
C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
5,747
Armchair Activist said:
why was this thread demoted to chat???. if this isnt culture and community how the hell did that non-binary pronoun crap make it . Christianity laid the roots to all western culture and society. I'd like to discuss it and have it be recognised as significant.

This is an outrage.
Your op focused on music. That might be a clue.
 
C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
5,747
Also, moving a thread to Chat is hardly a demotion. Some of the site's very best threads reside here.
 
A

Armchair Activist

Well-known member
Joined
May 6, 2007
Messages
2,075
CatullusV said:
The spread of christianity in Europe was based on political, commercial and empire-building interests. Read up on Charlemagne. It wasn't all about monks and chants. The Saxons had christianity imposed on them by military means.
How much did European pagan customs or traditions survive into the christian age? where they entirely scrubbed or revised? Surely Christianity would have adapted to existing cultures?

Its doubtful, Christianity was imposed on people through military means alone. It would have been too expensive. The missionaries were extremely successful at carrying "the message". But yes it was about brain washing and propaganda, something every empire has to create in order to sustain itself.

What links does this have to the occult or more ancient empires like Babylonian or Egyptian.
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,484
This is really great:

 
