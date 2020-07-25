Something happening? The necessary re-making of US politics

Malcolm Redfellow
- mredfellow
Unnecessary intro:
Among the admirers of Joseph Heller, some get beyond Catch-22. It took Heller a decade and a half to publish a second novel, but when he did, it was a cracker: Something Happened. It's a harder read: Heller goes deep into the thought-processes of his central character. It's certainly not morally uplifting: it's more than a bit of a downer. Any successful novel reveals aspects, mental oubliettes, of the reader that the reader may not relish having to visit. So, for me, Something Happened is as good a book as Heller, or most of his contemporaries, have produced.
Joe Biden's acceptance speech:
What this did was establish four over-arching themes:
History has delivered us to one of the most difficult moments America has ever faced. Four historic crises. All at the same time. A perfect storm.
The worst pandemic in over 100 years. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The most compelling call for racial justice since the '60s. And the undeniable realities and accelerating threats of climate change.
That sets the bar high — higher than any administration is ever likely to reach in a four-year term. And Biden says he is a candidate for just one-term. To put that another way: those four 'wants' are a recipe for failure. Yet they are a fair statement of what the American people have to face, and surmount, if the Great Republic is to prosper and develop through this century. Note that I don't accept this is primarily the task for government: however it is a task for political leadership.
Let's assume that, starting on 20 January 2021, there is a Biden administration in Washington. Much depends on the quality of departmental leaders the new President sends to the Senate for approval. When Biden reached to Kamala Harris as a Veep, the signal was a good one. He would need to be as welcoming to others, many of whom have opposed him in the past, to fill those cabinet posts and departmental heads. Personal loyalty — the sole marker for membership of the Trump political 'team' — is not enough.
Having installed the personnel (and the Trump administration is still struggling to do so after four years), then comes the methodology. Each of those four 'wants' has indefinite number of subhead desiderata. Above which is the inescapable truth: politics is the language of priorities. Others rightly complain that the Democratic platform awards the economy a higher value than healthcare, and both of those precede concern for the environment — though, to my mind, that is the inevitable ranking. The missing X-factor is the great unmentionable — race.
Whatever the Something that Happens on Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, there is another crisis to consider: the future of the Republican Party. Even were he re-elected, the 'real' Donald Trump would be on borrowed time. He could, of course, use that time hoping to extend his legacy. In which case, the Republican Party will remain opposed to any creative input on those four crises. The Party will continue authoritarian, narrow-minded, entrenched — and its support ever shrinking. If a slogan has to be invoked, it'd be something like 'Pull the wagons into a circle!'
Something Better?
A GOP of that nature is not healthy for itself, for the two-party system, for national integration, for the Republic.
We have been there before. A moment of enlightenment (the light that failed) which inspired my generation with the election of JFK was also the time when there were 'liberal' Republicans — the Rockefeller RINOs, the social liberalism of apparently-hopeless cases such as Barry Goldwater, Ike's 'farewell speech':
Throughout America's adventure in free government, our basic purposes have been to keep the peace; to foster progress in human achievement, and to enhance liberty, dignity and integrity among people and among nations. To strive for less would be unworthy of a free and religious people. Any failure traceable to arrogance, or our lack of comprehension or readiness to sacrifice would inflict upon us grievous hurt both at home and abroad.There are still a few glowing embers there: the spark didn't go out with the death of John McCain.
I turn to page 46 of Mackenzie and Weisbrot:
An important contributor to the Democratic ascendancy at midcentury was the identity crisis that hamstrung the Republicans. Republicans were the party of an America that seemed to be fading away. They were the party of agrarian values in a country that was industrializing. They were the party of the urban patricians in a country where control of urban politics had fallen to the sons of immigrants. They were the party of big business in the aftermath of a Depression that had undermined much of the moral authority and political power of business leaders. That needs up-dating in vocabulary, but not much in form: today's Republican Party survives by jerrymandering districts on the basis of the 2010 census (and the cries for 'fair distribution' grow by the minute), suggests an artificial confrontation of 'suburbs' against the rest (when those 'suburbs' are becoming more socially and ethnically mixed — so today's slogan is the 'ex-urbs'), where industry is now white-collar and cyberspaced. What traction for 'America's business is business' when Flint MI water costs $600 million in compensation (before the costs of structural renewal), and when any community has its own Erin Brockovich?
So my fifth crisis is the battle for the soul of the Republican Party.