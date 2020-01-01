Soros announces $1bn for liberalism in universities

Billionaire George Soros has announced he will spend US$1 billion to promote liberal values in universities.

Is this a political indoctrination? Should Irish schools refuse such funding, by someone who is not an Irish citizen?

As someone who also started a thread opposing a US Religious Right visit to Irish schools, I think this kind of outside interference needs to stop. Ireland should not be a laboratory or a proxy battlefield for other countries culture wars.

[Ticker] Soros pledges $1bn for liberal universities

George Soros, the New York-based billionaire philanthropist demonised by right-wing populists in Europe and beyond, is to invest $1bn (€0.9bn) in universities designed to promote liberal values, he said at the World Economic Forum, an elite congress in Da...
god forbid he'd let the money be used to increase science departments. So basically jobs for a couple of thousand weirdos with blue hair who want to bring down the Patriarchy. Where do I sign up?
 
In the case of Irish Universities it's difficult to see how they could be any more liberal.

Not a sign of dissenting voices in SSM and Abortion referendums. Open hostility to prolife or conservative views (prolife societies being denied funding). A conservative SU President kicked out in an impeachment farce by the liberal mob.

Horse.Door.Bolted. I presume Soros is a bright guy so I would expect him to direct his millions to other countries where Universities may still be places of open discussion. As far as Ireland goes surely he must be thinking Job Done.
 
Dame_Enda said:
Billionaire George Soros has announced he will spend US$1 billion to promote liberal values in universities.
Welcome to the party!

Back when the world was young, o best beloved, Karl Popper published The Open Society and Its Enemies. It was rightly perceived as refuting Marxism and Hegelianism — and all totalitarianisms. The book remains in print after seventy-odd years. Nobody, but nobody, who has been anywhere near an Arts degree over the intervening decades is likely to have missed out on its significance. It has been given the Good Mousekeeping Performing Seal of Approval by all kinds of dastardly liberal extremists, including Margaret Thatcher.

In 1984 (symbolic date, of course) George Soros's Foundation contracted an agreement with the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. This was widely denounced as a despicable attempt to wean east Europeans off any addiction to communism. Other foundations followed, along the same lines.

After the fall of the Soviet Bloc, in 1991, the Soros initiative merged with a branch of the (originally-CIA funded) Congress for Cultural Freedom to form the Open Society Institute.

Back in 2010 the OSI adopted the umbrella title "Open Society Foundations" for its numerous affiliates.

For reasons that defeat me, the OSF has been on the receiving end of numerous assaults, cyber and mere invective, from Kremlin and Israeli government shills.

Clearly this kind of 'liberalism' must be opposed by all means possible. Let a thousand totalitarians blossom!
 
George Soros is a
Karl Popper's Open Society and Its Enemies, and Orwell's Animal Farm were two book that every class of dissident behind the Iron Curtain had to have read.

If Orwell were alive today, he would be on the right wing naughty step with Soros. A socialist to the end of his days - who fought Franco in the 1930s. Plenty to hate, there.

Thread is typical right-wing troll shyte. If I posted about the Koch Brothers buying up Ivy League Universities with donations or Viktor Orban closing his country's top University (one funded by Soros, as it happens), you would hear the right-wing "free speech" pseuds whine.

Soros unites the right. The anti-semites hate him because he is a Jew (what Rothschild was in the last century), conservatives hate him because he is an active liberal they can target in their daily two-minute hates.
 
George Soros would be a great nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.
 
