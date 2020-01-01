Soros announces $1bn for liberalism in universities

Malcolm Redfellow said:



Back when the world was young, . It was right ly perceived as refuting Marxism and Hegelianism — and all totalitarianisms. The book remains in print after seventy-odd years. Nobody, but nobody, who has been anywhere near an Arts degree over the intervening decades is likely to have missed out on its significance. It has been given the Good Mousekeeping Performing Seal of Approval by all kinds of dastardly liberal extremists, including Margaret Thatcher.



In 1984 (symbolic date, of course) George Soros's Foundation contracted an agreement with the



After the fall of the Soviet Bloc, in 1991, the Soros initiative merged with a branch of the (originally-CIA funded)



Back in 2010 the OSI adopted the umbrella title "Open Society Foundations" for its numerous affiliates.



For reasons that defeat me, the OSF has been on the receiving end of numerous assaults, cyber and mere invective, from Kremlin and Israeli government shills.



George Soros is aKarl Popper's, and Orwell'swere two book that every class of dissident behind the Iron Curtain had to have read.If Orwell were alive today, he would be on the right wing naughty step with Soros. A socialist to the end of his days - who fought Franco in the 1930s. Plenty to hate, there.Thread is typical right-wing troll shyte. If I posted about the Koch Brothers buying up Ivy League Universities with donations or Viktor Orban closing his country's top University (one funded by Soros, as it happens), you would hear the right-wing "free speech" pseuds whine.Soros unites the right. The anti-semites hate him because he is a Jew (what Rothschild was in the last century), conservatives hate him because he is an active liberal they can target in their daily two-minute hates.