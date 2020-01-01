Soros announces $1bn for liberalism in universities

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 55,870
Billionaire George Soros has announced he will spend US$1 billion to promote liberal values in universities.
Is this a political indoctrination? Should Irish schools refuse such funding, by someone who is not an Irish citizen?
As someone who also started a thread opposing a US Religious Right visit to Irish schools, I think this kind of outside interference needs to stop. Ireland should not be a laboratory or a proxy battlefield for other countries culture wars.
Is this a political indoctrination? Should Irish schools refuse such funding, by someone who is not an Irish citizen?
As someone who also started a thread opposing a US Religious Right visit to Irish schools, I think this kind of outside interference needs to stop. Ireland should not be a laboratory or a proxy battlefield for other countries culture wars.
[Ticker] Soros pledges $1bn for liberal universities
George Soros, the New York-based billionaire philanthropist demonised by right-wing populists in Europe and beyond, is to invest $1bn (€0.9bn) in universities designed to promote liberal values, he said at the World Economic Forum, an elite congress in Da...
euobserver.com
Last edited: