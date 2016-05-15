Spare A Thought For The Palestinians Today - Nakba Day.

.... The Declaration and Plan of Action agreed to by the delegates in the discriminatory atmosphere of Tehran amounted to what could only be seen as a declaration by the states present of their intention to use the conference as a propaganda weapon attacking Israel.



Indeed, the documents not only singled the country out above all others—despite the well-known problems with racism, xenophobia and discrimination that exist all over the world—but also equated its policies in the West Bank with some of the most horrible racist policies of the previous century.



Israel, the text stated, engages in “ethnic cleansing of the Arab population of historic Palestine,” and is implementing a “new kind of apartheid, a crime against humanity.”



It also purported to witness an “increase of racist practices of Zionism” and condemned racism “in various parts of the world, as well as the emergence of racist and violent movements based on racist and discriminatory ideas, in particular, the Zionist movement, which is based on race superiority.”



As the meeting opened, it was clear that the Islamic states, fresh from their triumph in Tehran, were in no mood for compromise. Delegates from Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria and the observer from the Palestine Liberation Organization insisted on the inclusion of the anti-Israeli text from the Tehran document.



These OIC delegates also worked to undermine constructive language on the Holocaust and on anti-Semitism from the Strasbourg and Santiago meetings by affixing new text to pollute the meaning of these concepts.



Thus, whenever the word “Holocaust” was read during the plenary review of the combined text, one of the Islamic delegates— usually Egypt—intervened to change “Holocaust” to “holocausts.”



Adding insult to injury, the same delegates requested that the phrase “and the ethnic cleansing of the Arab population in historic Palestine” be inserted after the appearance of “holocausts.”



Both of these maneuvers were a transparent attempt to de-legitimize the moral argument for Israel’s existence as a haven for Jews.



To deny the unique status of the Holocaust is to deny the magnitude of the crime perpetrated against Jews in Europe and to erode the legitimacy of the state of Israel, which was in part inspired by the need to prevent a repeat of that cataclysmic event.



The juxtaposition of the Holocaust with a caricature of Israel’s behavior in the Palestinian conflict serves the same purpose by falsely equating victims with victimizers.



Each time Santiago or Strasbourg language on anti-Semitism and the need to combat it was raised in the plenary, the OIC states intervened to couple antiSemitism with the phrase “racist practices of Zionism,” or the even more outlandish “Zionist practices against Semitism”—a deliberate move to confuse the real meaning of anti-Semitism.



As the OIC states spread their rhetorical attack on Israel from Tehran to the world stage in Geneva, their strategy became ever more clear—turn Israel into an international pariah, not unlike the way apartheid South Africa became the center of past UN world conferences.



The first two global gatherings on racism in 1978 and 1983 were held at a time when the world’s human rights community was rightly focused on defeating apartheid in South Africa, and the agenda of each World Conference was narrowly focused on this project.



If the OIC delegates could turn Israel into the new apartheid South Africa—the world’s sole racist regime— the broad agenda of the third WCAR could be overthrown in favor of bringing the world together to shun, isolate, and embargo the country.



This came at a time when the world was riveted by almost daily images of both Palestinian suicide-bombing attacks on Israeli citizens and by retaliatory strikes by the Israeli military against the terrorists.



As we all know too well, such a caricature of Israel as a racist state only helps to legitimize terrorist violence against innocent Israeli citizens.​

My own researches have lead me to the conclusion that the "commemoration" of the Nabka is purely a political weapon.Study for example Efraim Karsh's meticulous book , and you have to be absolutely twisted not to acknowledge that at the very least there must be significant doubts as to the veracity of the political narrative that is "commemorated".(Of course, as always, the Palestinians are pawns in this. Used by the Arab Muslim states towards their own political ends.)Ask yourself when did any significant interest in this "commemoration" actually come about?I'll tell you - it came aboutWhy did this interest in "commemoration" come about? -(Of course the dire treatment of refugees in these Arab countries and the fact that these countries do not offer citizenship to the Palestinian refugees that they have hosted for decades, makes it clear that the last thing these countries care about is actually the fate of the Palestinians.), at the Asian Preparatory Meeting for the World Conference on Racism, when the OIC countries made their tremendous break-through in hijacking the Conference.From – http://www.humanrightsvoices.org/assets/attachments/articles/568_durban_debacle.pdf