Spare A Thought For The Palestinians Today - Nakba Day.

maxflinn
On this day in 1948, the day after Israel was created, an estimated 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their land and hundreds of Palestinian villages were destroyed or depopulated.
Palestinians refer to this day as 'Nakba Day'.
Nakba means catastrophe or disaster.
Nakba Day - WiKipedia
These refugees and their descendants number several million people today.
Nakba Day - WiKipedia
