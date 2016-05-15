Spare A Thought For The Palestinians Today - Nakba Day.

On this day in 1948, the day after Israel was created, an estimated 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their land and hundreds of Palestinian villages were destroyed or depopulated.

Palestinians refer to this day as 'Nakba Day'.

Nakba means catastrophe or disaster.

Nakba Day - WiKipedia

These refugees and their descendants number several million people today.

 


Oscurito

Absolutely.

800,000 Arab Jews were expelled from their countries - from Morocco to Iraq. Let's not forget them either.
 
Here is a short piece on the Nakba from Jewish historian Ilan Pappe:

[video=youtube;wV9gv7w3pLY]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wV9gv7w3pLY[/video]
 
Fair enough. But why are they the only set of refugees, out of millions of refugees from many countries, who are allowed to pass on this status ? Why is my mother-in-law who walked for hundreds of miles not still a refugee ? Why is my wife not a refugee ?
 
My own researches have lead me to the conclusion that the "commemoration" of the Nabka is purely a political weapon.

Study for example Efraim Karsh's meticulous book, and you have to be absolutely twisted not to acknowledge that at the very least there must be significant doubts as to the veracity of the political narrative that is "commemorated".

(Of course, as always, the Palestinians are pawns in this. Used by the Arab Muslim states towards their own political ends.)

Ask yourself when did any significant interest in this "commemoration" actually come about?

I'll tell you - it came about in the 1990's during the Oslo peace talks...

Why did this interest in "commemoration" come about? - Because the Arab countries feared that as part of an agreement for a Palestinian state, the refugees' right of return might be negotiated away.

(Of course the dire treatment of refugees in these Arab countries and the fact that these countries do not offer citizenship to the Palestinian refugees that they have hosted for decades, makes it clear that the last thing these countries care about is actually the fate of the Palestinians.)

And this political weapon was cemented in Tehran in February 2001, at the Asian Preparatory Meeting for the World Conference on Racism, when the OIC countries made their tremendous break-through in hijacking the Conference.

From – http://www.humanrightsvoices.org/assets/attachments/articles/568_durban_debacle.pdf


.... The Declaration and Plan of Action agreed to by the delegates in the discriminatory atmosphere of Tehran amounted to what could only be seen as a declaration by the states present of their intention to use the conference as a propaganda weapon attacking Israel.

Indeed, the documents not only singled the country out above all others—despite the well-known problems with racism, xenophobia and discrimination that exist all over the world—but also equated its policies in the West Bank with some of the most horrible racist policies of the previous century.

Israel, the text stated, engages in “ethnic cleansing of the Arab population of historic Palestine,” and is implementing a “new kind of apartheid, a crime against humanity.”

It also purported to witness an “increase of racist practices of Zionism” and condemned racism “in various parts of the world, as well as the emergence of racist and violent movements based on racist and discriminatory ideas, in particular, the Zionist movement, which is based on race superiority.”

As the meeting opened, it was clear that the Islamic states, fresh from their triumph in Tehran, were in no mood for compromise. Delegates from Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria and the observer from the Palestine Liberation Organization insisted on the inclusion of the anti-Israeli text from the Tehran document.

These OIC delegates also worked to undermine constructive language on the Holocaust and on anti-Semitism from the Strasbourg and Santiago meetings by affixing new text to pollute the meaning of these concepts.

Thus, whenever the word “Holocaust” was read during the plenary review of the combined text, one of the Islamic delegates— usually Egypt—intervened to change “Holocaust” to “holocausts.”

Adding insult to injury, the same delegates requested that the phrase “and the ethnic cleansing of the Arab population in historic Palestine” be inserted after the appearance of “holocausts.”

Both of these maneuvers were a transparent attempt to de-legitimize the moral argument for Israel’s existence as a haven for Jews.

To deny the unique status of the Holocaust is to deny the magnitude of the crime perpetrated against Jews in Europe and to erode the legitimacy of the state of Israel, which was in part inspired by the need to prevent a repeat of that cataclysmic event.

The juxtaposition of the Holocaust with a caricature of Israel’s behavior in the Palestinian conflict serves the same purpose by falsely equating victims with victimizers.

Each time Santiago or Strasbourg language on anti-Semitism and the need to combat it was raised in the plenary, the OIC states intervened to couple antiSemitism with the phrase “racist practices of Zionism,” or the even more outlandish “Zionist practices against Semitism”—a deliberate move to confuse the real meaning of anti-Semitism.

As the OIC states spread their rhetorical attack on Israel from Tehran to the world stage in Geneva, their strategy became ever more clear—turn Israel into an international pariah, not unlike the way apartheid South Africa became the center of past UN world conferences.

The first two global gatherings on racism in 1978 and 1983 were held at a time when the world’s human rights community was rightly focused on defeating apartheid in South Africa, and the agenda of each World Conference was narrowly focused on this project.

If the OIC delegates could turn Israel into the new apartheid South Africa—the world’s sole racist regime— the broad agenda of the third WCAR could be overthrown in favor of bringing the world together to shun, isolate, and embargo the country.

This came at a time when the world was riveted by almost daily images of both Palestinian suicide-bombing attacks on Israeli citizens and by retaliatory strikes by the Israeli military against the terrorists.

As we all know too well, such a caricature of Israel as a racist state only helps to legitimize terrorist violence against innocent Israeli citizens.​
 
Here is a very comprehensive documentary on the Nakba made by Al Jazeera. It is in several parts:


[video=youtube;H7FML0wzJ6A]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7FML0wzJ6A[/video]
 
roc_ said:
My own researches have lead me
Your researches always lead you to do exactly the same thing: regurgitate Zionist propaganda.
 
Israel must be demonised. I get it. Don't think, just chant.

But for those really interested, I highly recommend a reading of the above study.

Good review here. Palestine Betrayed :: Reviewed by Daniel Pipes

A telling point is that karshes case was the one that prevailed in the years after the event. Until the Arabs fomented their new strategy on the backs of these unfortunate refugees.
 
roc_ said:
these unfortunate refugees.
By which of course you mean enemy combatants.

You are one lying sack of sh1t roc.

New Israeli justice minister notorious for anti-Palestinian rhetoric given bodyguard after 'Nazi' death threats - Telegraph
They are all enemy combatants
The post appeared a day before Jewish vigilantes abducted Mohammed Abu Khdeir, a 16-year-old Palestinian, from outside his East Jerusalem home before beating and burning him to death
Click to expand...
 
The stated goal of the Zionists was to replace the Palestinians with Jews.

700,000 Palestinians were forced to flee by Zionist terror-squads.

Zionist summation: We didn't do it.

If it wasn't so sad you'd have to laugh.
 
Last November, Muhammad Abu Ta’ah arrived at his property in Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem only to find it had been fenced off by contractors.

On the three-dunum plot of land, construction had begun on a four-story, 70-office building that would make up the new headquarters for the private settler group Amana.

The property had once been part of an expansive 4,000 dunums (nearly 1,000 acres) of land which Israel expropriated in 1968, one year after its military occupied East Jerusalem. On that land, the state built the French Hill and Ramat Eshkol settlements, in addition to a government compound.

Much of this land had been owned by the Abu Ta’ah family. Until now, they had retained this last slice of property, located between a Palestinian hospital and a main thoroughfare, rented part of it to a car business and turned the rest into a large parking lot.

But now it belongs to Amana, the development arm of the Gush Emunim settlement movement, which has been integral to Israeli colonization of many parts of the occupied West Bank.
https://electronicintifada.net/blog...el-helps-settler-groups-grab-palestinian-land
 
The only people with a UN agency specially for them. Millions of Germans were expelled from Eastern Europe yet they are now integrated into German society. The Palestinians are used as a football by the Arab and Islamic world. They should be integrated into the Arab countries where they live and the nonsense that they are refugees binned once and for all.
 
dresden8 said:
By which of course you mean enemy combatants.

You are one lying sack of sh1t roc.

New Israeli justice minister notorious for anti-Palestinian rhetoric given bodyguard after 'Nazi' death threats - Telegraph
No, I don't mean "enemy combatants".

I mean there are many many Palestinians suffering in refugee camps, far too many, and the route to alleviating their suffering is to get to the truth of their predicament.

For a start, the first truth to be faced is that these Palestinians are used as pawns, and have been since 1948. - The fact that they are used so, and that their host Arab countries do not offer citizenship to the Palestinian refugees that they have hosted for decades, speaks volumes.

If you want to get to the truth of what happened in 1948, I suggest you look to the record of UN discussions on this catastrophe post 1948 up to around the mid 1950's.

Guess what. During this period, there was NO mention of "ethnic cleansing", or anything of the type. (Not surprisingly, given that everyone was well aware what occurred and still could remember the many Arab declarations that they were intent on a genocide of the Jews leading up to their invasion etc.).

Rather, the Arab/Muslim countries' strategy at the time was to leverage the Palestinians at an even lower grade than they do today as 'pawns' against the 1948 recognition of Israel.

What was this first strategy they had? - It was to leave the refugees adrift, starving, hopeless, without any offer of help in any form whatsoever, whether reintegration, resettlement, feeding, housing, or anything else. - To weigh on the west as much as they could be made to.

Here's an example of the proceedings of a UN session in the period. https://documents-dds-ny.un.org/doc/RESOLUTION/GEN/NR0/043/83/IMG/NR004383.pdf ... But look at any of these UN sessions from the period, and they are all the same - they all are concerned with providing massive assistance to what they termed the "Palestine refugees" (the Arabs had not yet conceived of their "homeless Palestinians" strategy - they were not even called Palestinians back then. Rather, the Arab nations insisted during this period, that they were just "Arabs of Southern Syria". They insisted that Palestine was Southern Syria and that to confer independence on the region infringed on the Arab nationalist vision). NO mention of 'genocide' or 'expulsion' at the behest of the Israelis, or anything like it...

But read some of those UN sessions, and realise that the displaced Arabs indeed suffered terribly at the hands of their Arab brethren, who saw them as pawns. Even today, while they have hosted them for decades they give them nothing - no citizenship, no housing, no support, nothing...

It might also be helpful to ask whether their brethren back in Palestine might help them maybe? Well I thought it was very telling that when Bassam Eid asked his people in the Palestinian village of Qariut (located between Ramalla and Nablus, and beside the Israeli settlement called 'Eli') whether if the Israelis were banished from Eli tomorrow, would they agree to give the land and the houses of these settlers to their brothers, the refugees...?

Guess what. None of them agreed …

The situation of these Palestinian refugees is indeed 'nabka' (catastrophe). So maybe don't make it any worse by validating their use as pawns, hey? I know that the truth of what is happening to them is indeed uncomfortable and sits badly with pre-existing prejudice. But for their sake you owe it to them to try and put your prejudice to the side and be objective.

I am talking about those in the refugee camps. Not those like Ali Abunimah living in privilege in the US, waging a hateful propaganda and vilification war against the Israelis.


PS While you're at it, why don't you get to the truth of the article you posted too. An article you posted to try and make your idiot case. Here is Ayelet Shaked in her own words about this horrible Nazi smear campaign against her. See now what is really going on? See a common theme going on here yet? http://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/...-reporters-deliberate-distortions/2014/07/16/
 
maxflinn said:
Here is a short piece on the Nakba from Jewish historian Ilan Pappe:

[vide=youtube;wV9gv7w3pLY]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wV9gv7w3pLY[/video]
Here's another "short piece" from Jewish "new historian" Ilan Pappe. - Verify he said it if you like. Examine its context to check he really meant it. You should. You owe it to the refugees, if you care at all for their predicament (rather than caring only for vilifying the Israeli Jews).

"... facts are irrelevant when it comes to the history of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. "Indeed the struggle is about ideology, not about facts, Who knows what facts are? We try to convince as many people as we can that our interpretation of the facts is the correct one, and we do it because of ideological reasons, not because we are truthseekers," (Pappe in an interview with the French newspaper Le Soir, Nov. 29, 1999).
 
Our revenge will be the laughter of our children.


 
