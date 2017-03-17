former wesleyan
Happy St. Patricks Day everyone. Or as we Methodists say, Friday.
The (pagan) God Frigg's dayOr as we Methodists say, Friday.
John Wesley had a little dog
I'm with themmuns on thisun!
Tis there anything worse than a West Brit Methodist? Happy Friday...
Methodists don't celebrate St. Patrick's Day?
Im at work since 6am BB till 6pm then i will go to the place where i provide doormen for and check on the lads there .Its in good hands so i wont stay long the weather has turned nasty wind and rain which is good from a security view . Scobies tend not to drink on the streets or move from place to place in bad weather the cops will be absolutely delighted with it.So are any of yiz doing anything special?
Or do you celebrate it tomorrow being a non-work day?
Mind you this is P.ie so most days are non-work days I suppose.
Methodists don't do saints...Methodists don't celebrate St. Patrick's Day?
Why not?
Is it the excessive alcohol consumption?
(Do Methodists still have to be teetotal?).
You think they wouldn't even do "All saints"Methodists don't do saints...
Pffft, been there got the t-shirt...You think they wouldn't even do "All saints"
I pity the person who started that account.
Alo big boy...I pity the person who started that account.
Can you imagine how completely empty inside they must feel?
Alo ye sexy bastard. Have you finally admitted to yourself you want to have sex with me?Alo big boy...