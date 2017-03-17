St. Patricks Day.

Happy St. Patricks Day everyone. Or as we Methodists say, Friday.
 


[video=youtube;xPGLNYAgL-8]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPGLNYAgL-8[/video]
 
Happy start of the Marching season day ye mexicant feckers...
 
A very happy St. Patrick's Day to all my Irish chums on Pie. And other people on P.ie.

I specially wore a green shirt at work today.

We have a few Irish at work, one had made a real effort with a large sprig of fresh shamrock and a Irish flag ribbon and badge!
 
Methodists don't celebrate St. Patrick's Day?

Why not?

Is it the excessive alcohol consumption?

(Do Methodists still have to be teetotal?).
 
So are any of yiz doing anything special?

Or do you celebrate it tomorrow being a non-work day?

Mind you this is P.ie so most days are non-work days I suppose.
 
Im at work since 6am BB till 6pm then i will go to the place where i provide doormen for and check on the lads there .Its in good hands so i wont stay long the weather has turned nasty wind and rain which is good from a security view . Scobies tend not to drink on the streets or move from place to place in bad weather the cops will be absolutely delighted with it.
 
Methodists don't do saints...
 
[video=youtube;zTXrdt7piyc]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTXrdt7piyc[/video]​
 
[video=youtube;b_klil_eOEY]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_klil_eOEY[/video]
 
