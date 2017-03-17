St. Patricks Day.

blokesbloke said: So are any of yiz doing anything special?



Or do you celebrate it tomorrow being a non-work day?



Mind you this is P.ie so most days are non-work days I suppose. Click to expand...

Im at work since 6am BB till 6pm then i will go to the place where i provide doormen for and check on the lads there .Its in good hands so i wont stay long the weather has turned nasty wind and rain which is good from a security view . Scobies tend not to drink on the streets or move from place to place in bad weather the cops will be absolutely delighted with it.