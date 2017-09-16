Stamping out Female Genital Mutilation and other anti-child "cultural" practices

Might it be time to do something to stamp out female genital mutilation (FGM) and other practices that abuse children in the name of "culture"? (Male circumcision is permitted - debatable, but even if it is, it should still be punished when done outside a proper licensed medical facility, endangering the child).
Ireland does have an FGM act Criminal Justice (Female Genital Mutilation) Act 2012 but no prosecutions. It also has an extremely troubling precedent, where a quack from Nigeria (not a Muslim, actually) butchered a male baby to death by a botched circumcision and was acquitted in 2005 after a judge made a direction to the jury to ignore "white culture" Jury clears Nigerian man involved in circumcision death case - Independent.ie . This precedent seems to threaten any subsequent prosecution for "cultural practices".
So questions:
- Might it be possible to add criminalization of parents and guardians who consent to their children being subjected to FGM or being taken out of the country for the purpose of FGM? This does not need to involve long jail times, but should be severe enough to cause all children to be taken away from the families permanently as such homes are a danger to children. Such a threat could be effective in making parents report those who pressure them to have the children subjected to the procedure.
- Perhaps add FGM offences to the list of sexual offences, so that convicts could be put on the register, but more importantly so that specialized services for child sex abuse could target FGM?
- Is there a way to quash the 2005 precedent? Is there some organized body in Ireland that reviews conduct of judges? While an acquittal can not be reversed and it is also impossible to censure Justice Kevin Haugh, who died in 2009, could it be made clear somehow that his direction was inappropriate? Who would need to initiate such a process?
It seems clear that the politician "on" this is Ivana Bacik https://www.labour.ie/news/2016/10/26/senator-bacik-seeks-clarification-on-incidence-of/
