Staring at the skies...

C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
5,880
Ok, I've been doing it for some time, and today I packed up a beautiful telescope I sold on the internet. It is a serious piece of kit and I sold it second hand for €1200. It is like a hobby of mine.

Money lodged. Telescope en route. I can upgrade in the next few weeks to something more serious.

Then my sister texts me to say she saw a greenish meteorite in the sky tonight.

Did any of you lot spot it?
 


Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2009
Messages
21,874
CatullusV said:
Ok, I've been doing it for some time, and today I packed up a beautiful telescope I sold on the internet. It is a serious piece of kit and I sold it second hand for €1200. It is like a hobby of mine.

Money lodged. Telescope en route. I can upgrade in the next few weeks to something more serious.

Then my sister texts me to say she saw a greenish meteorite in the sky tonight.

Did any of you lot spot it?
Click to expand...
I saw that, a bright flash and then nothing, in the constellation Leo.
Could it mean something?
 
C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
5,880
Apparently it was seen in the UK also, as well as north-west France. Might have been a gigantic Brexit firework. Except that it wasn't.
 
C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
5,880
Oh well. I missed it. Meteorites with heavy nickel content burn green. My sister is a good observer of these things and reckons that it is the first time she has seen one so vivid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top