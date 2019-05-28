State of the Defence Forces

omgsquared

The issues raised by the retired army officer Cathal Beery in todays IT should be of concern .

From an effective organization , 11 years ago it is now a shambolic mess. How can teh government allow the comments of a person as dedicated and as talented who has served his country as this man has be ignored. It is absolutely ridiculous that the DoD has such minutiae control over the DF. There is no government policy or even thought being put into the DF and defense, security policy. There are many dedicated people in the DF who are there not just because it’s a job but rather because they have a sense of public service that is not seen in most public or privates sector organization. However even they cannot stand what is happening. The issue needs to be debated and addressed in the interest of national security and taxpayers investment.
 


Successive governments have run down the Defence Forces, using neutrality as an excuse. Anyone could just walk in here and take over.
 
Catahualpa

Dame_Enda said:
Successive governments have run down the Defence Forces, using neutrality as an excuse.
Its not a particularly Irish problem BTW

Armies tie up considerable resources that are unless actively used are of limited value

Governments are loath to spend money on the military unless they feel threatened by internal or external forces

Outsourcing the military to a Euro Force is a perfect solution

- they provide the cannon

- while we provide the fodder....
 
By coincidence I was talking to an officer on Saturday who said exactly the same thing about the DoD, in fact he said that papers from the Chief of Staff were amended, and not just Press Releases, before they were passed on to the Minister of State . Said the extraction of the Fijians in the Golan was delayed for 4 hours while the Civil servants made their minds up. And it's a shame really as the DF are one of the best small armies in the world. Said they've been issued with a new vehicle that's got so many sharp edges that soldiers are told to keep their helmets on at all times.
 
Dame_Enda said:
Successive governments have run down the Defence Forces, using neutrality as an excuse. Anyone could just walk in here and take over.
Like who?
 
former wesleyan said:
By coincidence I was talking to an officer on Saturday who said exactly the same thing about the DoD, in fact he said that papers from the Chief of Staff were amended, and not just Press Releases, before they were passed on to the Minister of State . Said the extraction of the Fijians in the Golan was delayed for 4 hours while the Civil servants made their minds up. And it's a shame really as the DF are one of the best small armies in the world. Said they've been issued with a new vehicle that's got so many sharp edges that soldiers are told to keep their helmets on at all times.
Hasnt that always been the nature of armoured vehicles?
 
Levellers

Dame_Enda said:
Successive governments have run down the Defence Forces, using neutrality as an excuse. Anyone could just walk in here and take over.
Considering all recent governments are doing their best to erode neutrality I don't see the sense of your post.
 
He's taking the time off to do this and will probably rejoin. There's a scheme in the pipeline to allow officers at least to sign up again.
 
omgsquared said:
The issues raised by the retired army officer Cathal Beery in todays IT should be of concern .
Interesting guy, was in charge of Rangers, took time off to qualify as a doctor, quite a change. Pretty damning about DoD and minister, another group Varadkar has managed to p1ss off.
 
wombat said:
Interesting guy, was in charge of Rangers, took time off to qualify as a doctor, quite a change. Pretty damning about DoD and minister, another group Varadkar has managed to p1ss off.
" barely concealed contempt " is how officers who have to deal with him describe his attitude. When the Irish became the main supply to Finnbatt in the Lebanon Ireland sent 317 men instead of the usual 100 or so. Varadkar wouldn't release the min of State to do the usual Ministerial Review. Important cabinet meeting was the excuse.
 
former wesleyan said:
" barely concealed contempt " is how officers who have to deal with him describe his attitude....... Important cabinet meeting was the excuse.
Maybe it was the reason, more important than a parade? If Varadkar has no interest, maybe they need to lobby others or maybe try tweets & Facebook to get his attention. :)
 
wombat said:
Maybe it was the reason, more important than a parade? If Varadkar has no interest, maybe they need to lobby others or maybe try tweets & Facebook to get his attention. :)
There's a C & S agreement in place. And Keogh is only a Min of State.
 
They've even got rid of married quarters, according to a retired General on RTE now.
 
likesfish

with less than 9000 people all told
being to deploy 500 operationally is actually pretty good going usual thing is one unit back recovering one unit training to go and one deployed.
that's quite a %
 
Dame_Enda said:
Successive governments have run down the Defence Forces, using neutrality as an excuse. Anyone could just walk in here and take over.
Who do you think might be eyeing us up? The Belgians, or those pesky Icelandic raiders?

The only army that could conceivable "walk in here and take over" is the British Army. They have 200,000 personnel, a full navy, fighter jets, helicopters, tanks and missiles.

If you think that we could ever tangle with them using a conventional army you haven't read your history books. The biggest problem with our army is not it's size or funding, it is that it is the wrong kind of army for the only vital military role that it could ever conceivably (however remote the prospect) be called upon to fulfil.
 
riddles

With a little bit of creativity the army could be used to provide ad hoc check points in the rural areas where gangs have been operating with Impunity. The defense forces are defending us against what exactly?

Seems like a bit of confusion the message seems to be our DF are wildly underpaid with “morale on the flier!”

This article refers to rather generous awards.

Irish troops' salaries are the envy of UK soldiers


www.independent.ie

Irish troops' salaries are the envy of UK soldiers - Independent.ie

IRISH soldiers serving on peace-keeping duty with the United Nations in Lebanon, where there have been no serious hostilities since 2006, are being paid more than twice as much in opera
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie
www.google.ie

Irish troops' salaries are the envy of UK soldiers - Independent.ie

IRISH soldiers serving on peace-keeping duty with the United Nations in Lebanon, where there have been no serious hostilities since 2006, are being paid more than twice as much in opera
www.google.ie www.google.ie
 
