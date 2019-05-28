State of the Defence Forces

The issues raised by the retired army officer Cathal Beery in todays IT should be of concern .



From an effective organization , 11 years ago it is now a shambolic mess. How can teh government allow the comments of a person as dedicated and as talented who has served his country as this man has be ignored. It is absolutely ridiculous that the DoD has such minutiae control over the DF. There is no government policy or even thought being put into the DF and defense, security policy. There are many dedicated people in the DF who are there not just because it’s a job but rather because they have a sense of public service that is not seen in most public or privates sector organization. However even they cannot stand what is happening. The issue needs to be debated and addressed in the interest of national security and taxpayers investment.